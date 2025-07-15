This twisty thriller with Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich is now streaming on HBO Max — and the critics got it totally wrong

From “Ready or Not” and “Midsommar” to the more recent “Blink Twice,” twist-filled thrillers about people being stuck in a hellish situation always seem to go down well with both critics and audiences.

This year's “Opus,” however, didn't seem to get the same glowing reviews as those movies, despite exploring very similar themes and, well ... it's a big shame.

Fortunately, those who were put off by its disappointing 40% Rotten Tomatoes score and skipped it in theaters can give it a risk-free, much-deserved chance now that it's streaming on HBO Max.

What is 'Opus' about?

Shot in just 19 days and boasting a star-studded cast, "Opus" follows Ariel (“The Bear's” Ayo Edebiri), a disillusioned magazine journalist who sees an opportunity to write a career-changing piece when she's invited to check out retired pop icon Alfred Moretti's surprise new album.

Along with her brash editor Stan (Murray Bartlett), who insists he'll pen the feature from notes Ariel makes throughout the trip, she travels out to Moretti's swanky remote compound in Utah to review the music and find out the inspiration behind Moretti's first songs in almost 20 years.

There, she discovers that the reason behind the eccentric singer's return (and Ariel's attendance) is much, much darker than him simply missing the spotlight.

The timely themes of 'Opus'

A not-so-subtle exploration of celebrity culture and fans' willingness to separate art and the artist, I found "Opus" to be refreshingly timely. Thanks to social media, we know more than ever — or we think we do, at least — about those we idolize, and this makes the idea that we should align ourselves with "moral" famous people who share our values more prevalent.

While I won't give away any specifics since I want you to enjoy the film in all its rollercoaster glory, it's hardly a surprise that Moretti isn't a good guy and the way writer-director Mark Anthony Green uses different characters to comment on how people have different — and often, questionable — moral lines is super effective.

When 'Opus' gets wild, it shines

That's not to say “Opus” takes itself particularly seriously; its silliness is what really sold me on it.

The film may start as a slow-burn mystery, but it descends into something campier, exposing us to a whole bunch of surprisingly gnarly violence along the way.

There's a body horror moment involving a bean bag chair around two-thirds of the way in that genuinely made me feel queasy, and I consider myself a seasoned gorehound. I will always respect filmmakers who have their movies go to such unhinged places.

For those unconvinced by blood and guts, “Opus” is still worth checking out for Edebiri's characteristic charm, as she lightens so many scenes with sardonic one-liners and awkward physical comedy, or Malkovich, who looks to be having a ball playing the decadently dressed virtuoso.

In one deliberately elongated scene, Moretti gathers Ariel, Stan, talk show host Clara (Juliette Lewis), influencer Emily (Stephanie Suganami), paparazza Bianca (Melissa Chambers), and radio shock jock Bill (Mark Sivetsen) to experience his record, dancing sensually around them in a metallic gold outfit while the tracks boom over 7-foot speakers. It's uncomfortable and delightful in equal measure – and the music is genuinely good, too.

Now, "Opus" is definitely not perfect. Its pacing is a little off, its "wealthy white people are bad" thing has been done in Hollywood before, and people have justifiably criticized Green for not delving into how Ariel's experiences might be different from her peers due to her Blackness, but it sure is fun.

"The top intention that I have with 'Opus' is that people go and have [a good time]," Green previously told Script. "I think it's really, really difficult to get someone to engage with an idea, to have a difficult conversation, to talk to somebody that they dislike or they dislike them because of this idea, if you don't have [a good time] together.

"It's like my favorite thing about stand-up comics is I think they can be so provocative because they make us laugh. And I really, really wanted to take people on a ride. So hopefully, at the end, we start to ask those questions and have that conversation."

"Opus" is streaming now on HBO Max