HBO Max top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Hope y'all are surviving this heat wave alright. As for me, I've been hiding out in my air-conditioned living room, catching up on what's new on the best streaming service. But figuring out what to watch next can quickly turn into a headache with so many new movies coming and going all the time.

That's why we regularly comb through Max's top 10 list of most-watched movies to see what's got everyone buzzing, but there's bound to be some duds that don't live up to the hype. So we're highlighting the best of the bunch to help you put your precious streaming time to good use.

Leading the pack this week is Ryan Coogler's must-watch vampire thriller, a blockbuster video game adaptation that kids everywhere are obsessed with, and a powerful documentary from one of TV's greatest detectives.

So without further ado, let's dive into the best three movies in HBO Max's top 10 list.

This article is based on the HBO Max top 10 movies in the U.S. as of 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 12.

Best movies in HBO Max's top 10

'Sinners'

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I'll admit, I was late to the "Sinners" train. But I'm happy to report it's every bit as good as everyone says. Director Ryan Coogler's vampire horror blockbuster feels more like church than a movie; its sound design is so spell-binding and stunningly electric, you can't help but get swept up in the fever. Honestly, maybe it's for the best that I didn't catch this movie in theaters. I'd have been shoutin' down the aisles.

Set in 1930s Mississippi, "Sinners" tells the story of twin brothers (both played by long-time Coogler collaborator Michael B. Jordan), who return to their hometown to convert an abandoned sawmill into a lively juke joint. Opening night is a roaring success, until a gang of vampires crashes the party hellbent on siphoning the talents and vitality of their community. Blending horror and thrills with a cinematic flair and a haunting score, "Sinners" is an absolute must-watch for horror and music fans alike.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch it now on Max

'My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay'

Mariska Hargitay is one of television’s most beloved detectives, and as it turns out, she's also a gifted storyteller behind the camera. In a deeply personal and emotional documentary, Hargitay turns the lens on her own past, sharing the story of her mother, Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield, who died in a car crash when Hargitay was just three years old.

The film traces Hargitay’s journey as she finally confronts a legacy she was once told to avoid, and reclaims her mother's story on her own terms. As she unpacks the carefully crafted image of Mansfield's Hollywood persona, Hargitay shines a light on how the "dumb blonde" facade was a carefully calculated performance. She also uncovers long-buried truths, including revelations about her biological father. The result is a poignant and powerful film, where the honesty and vulnerability of Hargitay and her family resonate with heartbreaking clarity.

Watch it now on Max

'A Minecraft Movie'

A Minecraft Movie | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Surprising no one, "A Minecraft Movie" is still holding strong in the Max top 10 after Minecraft fever swept the world this summer. Packed with meme-worthy moments, vibrant visuals, and over-the-top characters, this sugar rush of a film could prove delightful or tooth-achingly annoying depending on your tastes.

This chaotic adventure follows a misfit crew (Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen) who stumble through a portal into the blocky, unpredictable Minecraft Overworld. To get home, they'll need to join forces with Steve (Jack Black), a seasoned crafter with a few screws loose who's been stuck there for decades, and put their imagination to the test.

Watch it now on Max

HBO Max: Starts at $9.99/month

Our favorite streaming service combines quality and quantity. Its library contains HBO prestige shows like "House of the Dragon" and "White Lotus," blockbuster movies from Warner Bros. and DC, plus reality TV and true crime docs from Discovery's family of networks.

HBO Max top 10 movies right now

'Sinners' (2025) 'A Minecraft Movie' (2025) 'Opus' (2025) 'My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay' (2025) 'Minecraft Block Party' (2025) 'The Great Wall' (2017) 'In Time' (2011) 'Napoleon Dynamite' (2004) 'Get Out' (2017) 'Better Off Dead' (1985)