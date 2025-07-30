How to watch ‘The Gone’ season 2 on BBC iPlayer — it's *FREE*

Good news: crime drama series The Gone isn’t going anywhere! It’s back, in fact, with six more nail-biting episodes as Theo Richter (Richard Flood) rejoins DS Diana Huia (Acushla-Tara Kupe) to find the missing Aileen after THAT shocking cliffhanger. Read below to watch The Gone season 2 online and stream every episode. Out of the country? Download a VPN to stream the series on BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

This Irish-Kiwi co-production is a fascinating hybrid. It’s a gripping police procedural, elevated by the grandeur of its New Zealand settings and the inclusion of Māori characters and storylines, helping to differentiate it from your typical “serial killer” schtick. Though it has its own teeth-chattering murder mystery to resolve too…

The “Goat Man,” the person believed to be responsible for the infamous Mountain Murders, is a central thread that found Irish journalist Aileen (Carolyn Bracken) go missing while chasing her lead. Now the news has reached Theo, and season 2 finds him drawn back to the fictional town of Mount Affinity to aid in the frantic search for his former flame alongside local detective Diana. Though, even with their prime suspect collared, the killings continue.

“The Gone” has been showered with accolades. In addition to winning five New Zealand Television Awards, including Best Cinematography (ah, those jaw-droppingly vistas!), its depiction of Māori culture has been repeatedly praised, with The Guardian commending show’s “the rich, warm characters” played by Māori actors Vanessa Rare and Wayne Hapi.

The hunt continues! Catch the latest drama with the following viewing guide, explaining how to watch “The Gone” season 2 online in its entirety and 100% free with BBC iPlayer now.

Those in the U.K. can watch “The Gone” season 2 on BBC Two every Thursday from July 31, with episodes airing at 9 p.m. BST. All six episodes of the Irish/New Zealand co-production will also be uploaded to BBC iPlayer as a boxset from debut. If you don’t have linear TV, you can watch every episode 100% free via BBC iPlayer, live or on-demand. Be aware, however, that you need a valid TV license to live stream the show. Not currently in the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can connect to your own regional service and stream “The Gone” live or on-demand with the help of a VPN.

Lucky Kiwis will find all episodes of “The Gone” online now. The series is currently available to stream on the TVNZ Plus service, ad-supported but absolutely free. Just create a quick account and enjoy!

Those Stateside were only introduced to “The Gone” earlier this year, and there's no release date for Season 2 episodes just yet. In the meantime, you can familiarize yourself with the show with a subscription to Acorn – available as an Amazon Prime Video channel (an extra $8.99 a month, after your 7-day free trial) or directory through the Acorn website.

It’s the same deal elsewhere in North America. Canadians can’t currently watch “The Gone” season 2, though it’s highly likely that new episodes will be added to Acorn at a later date. You can grab a membership for CA$10.99 through Amazon Prime or directly with Acorn itself.

Aussies have multiple ways to watch “The Gone” season 2 online. They can stream both seasons with both an initial subscription to Amazon Prime (itself AU$9.99 after your 30-day free trial), plus either the Acorn or the AMC Plus channel (both of which also offer a free 7-day trial period to new members).

'The Gone' season 2 need to know

‘The Gone’ season 2 trailer

‘The Gone’ season 2 cast

Richard Flood as Theo Richter

Acushla-Tara Kupe as Diana Huia

Carolyn Bracken as Aileen Ryan

Vanessa Rare as Wiki

Scott Wills as Sergeant Bruce Harris

Wayne Hapi as Buster Huia

Michelle Fairley as Judge Hannah Martin

Ella Gilbert as Valerie Armstrong

Poroaki Merritt-McDonald as Ginge

Rachel Morgan as Sinead Martin

Matt Whelan as Mayor Ken Armstrong

Miriama Smith as Detective Sergeant Gwenda

Edwin Wright as Dr. Ray Morris

‘The Gone’ season 2 episode guide

BBC Two will broadcast “The Gone” season 2 twice per week from 9 p.m. BST. Those looking to binge the entire series however can enjoy all six episodes on BBC iPlayer from debut.

“The Gone” season 2, episode 1: Thursday, July 31

“The Gone” season 2, episode 2: Friday, August 1

“The Gone” season 2, episode 3: Thursday, August 7

“The Gone” season 2, episode 4: Friday, August 8

“The Gone” season 2, episode 5: Thursday, August 14

“The Gone” season 2, episode 6: Friday, August 15

