HBO Max just confirmed a new 'Big Bang Theory' spinoff — and it's nothing like 'Young Sheldon'

We just got a major update about the next "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff, which is coming to HBO Max.

"Big Bang Theory" co-creator Chuck Lorre was reported to be developing a new spinoff (aside from "Young Sheldon") for the recently-renamed streamer back in 2023 (per Variety).

Thanks to a press release from HBO Max, we now know that the new series, "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," has received a series order.

"We're excited to be continuing the legacy of 'The Big Bang Theory,'" said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content. "Much like the original series, this new chapter wouldn't be possible without the vision and storytelling brilliance of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, as well as Zak Penn, who has brought fresh insight and a distinctive voice to an already exceptional creative team."

While there's not a ton of info on the show at present, here's a quick rundown of what we know about the new spinoff right now. One thing's for sure: It sounds like it's going to be a very different kind of show.

What do we know about 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' right now?

(Image credit: CBS)

Alongside the announcement, HBO Max has shared a logline for the series, and it sounds like it'll be a weirder show than you might expect.

It reads: "Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory.' As the title implies, things don't go well."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kevin Sussman is reprising the role of Stuart Bloom, alongside fellow "Big Bang Theory" alums Lauren Lupkus (as Denise), John Ross Bowie (as Barry Kripke) and Brian Posehn (as Bert).

That's it for the confirmed cast at present, but seeing as that logline namedrops Leonard and Sheldon and talks about "alternative-universe versions" of the gang, is sure seems likely that we might see other faces from across the show's 12 seasons cropping up, too.

Fellow exec producer Bill Prady pitches the show as "a complex science fiction story with the kind of mythology that those ["Big Bang Theory"] characters love" and further promises that he's "certain that joy will come through the screen."

If you're looking forward to streaming "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," we don't have a release date just yet, and with the series order just coming in, we might be waiting a little while yet.

In the meantime, if you're looking to get the most out of your HBO Max subscription, check out our guides to the best shows on HBO Max and the best HBO Max movies for tons of top streaming recommendations.