I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

This week brings a new month and with it, a ton of new Netflix shows and movies. To make things easier for you, I've combed through the list and found a few shows and movies on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

First up, "My Oxford Year," which drops on Aug. 1. This rom-com has been hotly anticipated by a few of the staff here at Tom's Guide, and it certainly looks like a potential hit for the streaming service.

Speaking of Netflix hits, "Perfect Match" returns for season 3, reuniting all the hottest singles from the Netflix Reality Universe for a dating reality show. But this time, there's a twist, and it involves "Love Island."

Finally, it's worth mentioning that "The Sandman" season 2 comes to an end this week with a bonus episode series finale.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in July or take a look at what's coming in August.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'My Oxford Year'

My Oxford Year | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"My Oxford Year" is based on a popular novel of the same name, so it's no shock that this is expected to be a big hit.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This rom-com flick stars Sofia Carson as Anna De La Vega, an American freshly arrived at Oxford University. But quickly into her year abroad, she meets Jamie (Corey Mylchreest), and they begin a fun fling.

But Anna plans on returning to New York and Jamie doesn't plan on going with her. As that fateful day of departure approaches, things start to get messy for this budding romance.

Senior Writer Alix Blackburn thinks this movie "looks like pure comfort wrapped in charm" and could be one of the must-watch movies of the summer. So don't miss "My Oxford Summer" this week.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 1

'Perfect Match' season 3

Perfect Match | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If Netflix does one thing well, it's pumping out a bunch of reality shows with attractive singles. One of those shows is "Perfect Match," which puts the top singles from the Netflix Reality Universe into a single dating show, with "Love Is Blind" host Nick Lachey in charge.

These seasoned Netflix reality vets now must try to see if they're a perfect match — or if they can set others up on the perfect date. But in season 3, they'll also be competing with former contestants from non-Netflix shows like "The Bachelor and "Love Island."

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 1

‘The Sandman’ series finale

The Sandman: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Sandman" season 2 did not disappoint. I was worried that the season would have too little time to cover too many storylines, but I can confidently say that this ultimately wasn't the issue.

But even though the show's primary storyline has come to an end, our time with Lord Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) isn't over just yet. This week brings a final special episode, "Death: The High Cost of Living," which centers around Morpheus' sister Death, though I'll be shocked if Dream doesn't make a final appearance.

Watch on Netflix starting July 31

'Dusty Slay: Wet Heat'

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat | Official Trailer | Netflix Comedy Special - YouTube Watch On

I only recently became familiar with Dusty Slay, the Nashville comedian who has become one of the biggest up-and-coming names in comedy.

Slay's comedy revolves around the mundane aspects of everyday life, and "Dusty Slay: Wet Heat" looks set to be no different. Don't come expecting jokes about politics — come expecting jokes about checking out of hotels and hot, humid Southern summers.

Watch on Netflix starting July 29

'Trainwreck: Storm Area 51'

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Area 51 is where (allegedly) the U.S. government keeps aliens hidden from the rest of the world. It's a top-secret site. So trying to invade it would have to be one of the dumbest ideas anyone could possibly think of ... right?

Well, someone did think of it, and they made a joke Facebook event about storming the heavily-guarded military base to free the aliens. Which, of course, the U.S. government didn't love, threatening to shoot anyone who attempted such a stupendously stupid idea.

Want to see what a bad idea this was for yourself? Check out "Trainwreck: Storm Area 51" and enjoy.

Watch on Netflix starting July 29

'WWE: Unreal'

WWE: Unreal | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"WWE Raw" has become one of the biggest shows on Netflix, running live on Monday nights.

Now, wrestling fans will have another Netflix show to watch. "WWE Unreal" takes you behind the scenes on all the literal effort, blood, sweat and tears that go into some of the biggest storylines since the wrestling outfit moved to Netflix.

Watch on Netflix starting July 29

'Leanne'

Leanne | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Leanne" stars Leanne Morgan as Leanne, a newly single woman after her husband shockingly leaves her after 33 years of marriage. This forces her to start anew and to do that, she's going to need help.

Enter Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne's ride-or-die sister who's going to make sure Leanne gets back on the horse (or a hot date) rather than wallowing at home.

From "The Big Bang Theory" creator Chuck Lorre, "Leanne" is going to be a show that sitcom fans won't want to miss.

Watch on Netflix starting July 31

Everything new on Netflix: July 28-Aug. 3

JULY 28

"The Lazarus Project" seasons 1-2

JULY 29

"Dusty Slay: Wet Heat" (Netflix comedy special)

In this hour-long comedy special filmed at the Walker Theatre in Chattanooga, TN, Slay’s signature working-class comedy takes center stage.

"Trainwreck: Storm Area 51" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

When 20-year old Matty Roberts creates a Facebook event inviting people to storm the classified Air Force facility Area 51 in the Nevada desert, the post quickly goes viral, with hundreds and then thousands saying they’ll join the event that stated “They can’t stop all of us”.

"WWE: Unreal"(Netflix sports series)

For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer's room and outside the ring with your favorite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.

JULY 30

"Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes" (Netflix documentary)

From Emmy-winning and Academy Award nominated director Joe Berlinger, this chilling new chapter of Conversations with a Killer delves into one of the most infamous cases in American history: the 44-caliber killer, David Berkowitz.

"Unspeakable Sins" (MX) (Netflix series)

A woman trapped in a controlling marriage finds solace in a secret affair with a younger man until it spirals into a dangerous game of survival.

JULY 31

"An Honest Life" (SE) (Netflix film)

When a cynical law student in search of inspiration joins a band of anarchists, he becomes entangled in a web of crime where he is more pawn than player.

"Glass Heart" (Netflix series)

An aspiring drummer suddenly loses her spot in the band. But when a brilliant musician recruits her for his new band, her life takes a passionate turn.

"Leanne" (Netflix series)

When her husband leaves her for another woman, a resilient Southern mom starts over with the support of her loving but unfiltered family.

"Marked" (ZA) (Netflix series)

Desperate to pay for her daughter's life-saving surgery, devout ex-cop Babalwa turns to an unholy savior to help her plan a daring heist.

"The Sandman" season 2 special episode (Netflix series)

In this standalone episode, a journalist whose work has left him feeling hopeless about the world has a life-altering 24 hours after crossing paths with Death on her day off.

AUGUST 1

"My Oxford Year" (Netflix film)

When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream, she has her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives.

"Perfect Match" season 3 (Netflix series)

Singles from the Netflix Reality Universe and beyond scheme and strategize their way to a lasting love connection in this spicy dating competition.

"American Pie"

"American Pie 2"

"Anaconda"

"Clueless"

"Dazed and Confused"

"The Departed"

"Despicable Me"

"Despicable Me 2"

"Fast Times at Ridgemont High"

"Fire Country: Season 2"

"Groundhog Day"

"Journey 2: The Mysterious Island"

"Journey to the Center of the Earth"

"Jurassic Park"

"The Lost World: Jurassic Park"

"Jurassic Park III"

"Megamind"

"Minions"

"Pawn Stars" season 16

"Rush Hour"

"Rush Hour 2"

"Rush Hour 3"

"Thirteen"

"Weird Science"

"Wet Hot American Summer"

"Wyatt Earp"

AUGUST 2

"Beyond the Bar" (KR) (Netflix series)

A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm — navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 7/28/25

"Sonic the Hedgehog 2"

Leaving 7/30/25

"The Kingdom"

Leaving 8/1/25

"Conan the Destroyer"

"The Birds"

"The Breakfast Club"

"Dawn of the Dead"

"Dunkirk"

"Everest"

"Field of Dreams"

"For Love of the Game"

"Hitchcock"

"Holey Moley" seasons 1-4

"The Lego Movie"

"Lucy"

"Matilda"

"Mid90s"

"Psycho"

"Smokey and the Bandit"

"Smokey and the Bandit II"

"Sniper"

"Sniper: Ghost Shooter"

"Spanglish"

"The Town"

"The Wedding Planner"

"Ugly Betty" seasons 1-4

"Uncle Buck"

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.