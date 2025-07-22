Apple TV Plus drops first look at 'Ted Lasso' season 4 — here's who's confirmed to return
“Ted Lasso” season 4 is finally happening, with filming now officially underway. After weeks of scarce updates, fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Hannah Waddingham recently confirmed that “Ted Lasso” season 4 would start filming in July (which is now clearly true), and Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a first look at the new season on Twitter ( currently known as X).
The image, featuring returning cast members Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, and Waddingham herself, is the clearest sign yet that AFC Richmond isn’t hanging up its cleats just yet.
Apple TV Plus also released a quick heart-warming video featuring the “Ted Lasso” characters sharing laughs and bonding around a diner table, giving fans a cozy sneak peek at the team’s dynamic in season 4.
While season 3 wrapped up in a way that felt like a series finale, the creative team always left the door open. Now that “Ted Lasso” season 4 is official, it might not be the same story fans are used to. Co-creator Bill Lawrence has hinted at a new direction, saying season 4 would tell a “different story,” and even described it as “almost a self-reboot.”
Although season 4 is still planned to take place in London, filming is reportedly beginning in the United States. Since the season 3 finale showed Ted heading back to America, it’s likely that the new season will pick up from that moment. Judging by Cook’s post, this moment could easily serve as a strong and fitting way to start the season.
Whether it’s a continuation, a soft relaunch, or a whole new direction, one thing is clear: the world of “Ted Lasso” isn’t done just yet. And with production underway, fans can start getting excited for what’s next.
Who’s returning in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4?
As production for “Ted Lasso” season 4 is underway, several key cast members are set to return, along with some new faces.
Jason Sudeikis will, of course, lead the new team as Coach Ted Lasso. Hannah Waddingham reprises her role as Rebecca Welton, the club’s owner. Juno Temple brings her vibrant energy back to the team as Keeley Jones, while Brett Goldstein continues as Roy Kent, the seasoned veteran whose passion and experience remain a driving force on and off the field.
Jeremy Swift reprises his role as Leslie, the team’s operations director. Brendan Hunt returns as Coach Beard, Ted’s loyal assistant whose unique coaching style adds a distinctive touch to the team’s strategy.
Additionally, Grant Feely has been cast as Henry, Ted's son, marking a recasting from previous seasons.
The cast will also welcome several new faces, including Faye Marsay, Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Abbie Hern, Rex Hayes, and Aisling Sharkey. While their exact roles remain under wraps, it’s likely they’ll be playing members of the revamped AFC Richmond women’s team.
Apple hasn't announced an official release date for “Ted Lasso” season 4 yet, but expect more updates as production progresses. In the meantime, all three previous seasons of “Ted Lasso” are available for streaming on Apple TV Plus.
