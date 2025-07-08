How to watch rugby in the USA — streaming details, TV channels and upcoming events

It's Christmas time for rugby fans — of both codes. In rugby league, we're approaching the business end of the Super League and 2025 NRL season, while New South Wales could complete a first State of Origin clean sweep since 2000.

In rugby union, the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour is ramping up to the three climactic Tests, we've got a full slate of Summer Internationals to look forward to, including France's controversial tour of New Zealand and England's clash with the U.S. on American soil, and the 2025 Currie Cup is just around the corner.

In the U.S., a multitude of different networks have a slice of the rugby broadcasting pie, which means following your favorite teams and competitions isn't as straightforward as you'd think.

Read on as we explain how to watch rugby in the U.S. from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch rugby streaming services when outside the U.S.?

Before we get into where to watch your US rugby services, should you be out of the States and want to watch your usual rugby stream it is pivotal you get a VPN. A virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're an American overseas and want to view your usual rugby stream, you would select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the relevant service and stream rugby wherever you are.

Rugby broadcasters in the U.S.

The broadcasting rights for rugby union and rugby league's biggest competitions and games are splintered to the extreme.

British & Irish Lions Tour: RugbyPass TV is live streaming seven warm-up games for free. The three Tests are on CBS, which you can live stream via the $12.99 per month Paramount Plus Showtime plan.

RugbyPass TV is live streaming seven warm-up games for free. The three Tests are on CBS, which you can live stream via the $12.99 per month Paramount Plus Showtime plan. Women's World Cup, Pacific Nations Cup, Pacific Four Series and Rugby World Cup: CBS and Paramount Plus also hold the rights to these as well.

CBS and Paramount Plus also hold the rights to these as well. Autumn Internationals and Six Nations: Peacock is the only place to catch these fixtures. A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99 per month, but you can go ad-free for $13.99.

Peacock is the only place to catch these fixtures. A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99 per month, but you can go ad-free for $13.99. Summer Internationals, URC, Champions Cup, Challenge Cup and more: FloRugby has the rights for this massive selection of rugby.

FloRugby has the rights for this massive selection of rugby. Gallagher Premiership: The Rugby Network is the place to go for English rugby with a subscription costing $6.99 a month or $59.99 per year.

The Rugby Network is the place to go for English rugby with a subscription costing $6.99 a month or $59.99 per year. Super Rugby Americas and Major League Rugby: ESPN holds the rights to this with games are shown across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

ESPN holds the rights to this with games are shown across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. NRL, Women's NRL, State of Origin and Women's State of Origin: FS1 and FS2 show all the women's action.

FS1 and FS2 show all the women's action. Super League and Challenge Cup: Fox Soccer Plus for all your British rugby league action.

2025 rugby schedule

Rugby union schedule

July 9 — Brumbies vs British & Irish Lions

July 12 — Invitational AU & NZ vs British & Irish Lions

July 11 — Fiji vs Scotland

July 12 — Japan vs Wales

July 12 — New Zealand vs France

July 12 — South Africa vs Italy

July 12 — Portugal vs Ireland

July 12 — Argentina vs England

July 18 — Samoa vs Scotland

July 19 — Australia vs British & Irish Lions

July 19 — New Zealand vs France

July 19 — South Africa vs Georgia

July 19 — USA vs England

July 19 — Argentina vs Uruguay

July 22 — First Nations & Pasifika XV vs British & Irish Lions

July 26 — Australia vs British & Irish Lions

July 26 - September 20 — Currie Cup 2025

Rugby league schedule

February 13 - October 11 — Super League 2025

March 1 - October 5 — NRL 2025

July 9 — State of Origin Game 3

