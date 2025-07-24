Apple TV Plus teases 'Breaking Bad' creator Vince Gilligan's next show — here's when the first look drops

Apple TV Plus is finally set to reveal some new details about an upcoming new creation from "Breaking Bad" creator, Vince Gilligan.

On July 22, the streaming service shared the above poster on social media, alongside a cryptic, three-word statement: "Happiness is Contagious."

Since then, Apple TV Plus has been running a countdown on its YouTube channel, presumably to some sort of trailer for the new series.

The countdown (embedded below) has a little over 31 hours left on the clock, at the time of writing, pointing to a reveal tomorrow (Friday, July 25, 2025).

What else do we know about Vince Gilligan's new Apple TV Plus show?

Honestly... not much.

Apple TV Plus snapped the new project up back in 2022, and we at least know this next project comes from Vince and is due to star Rhea Seehorn ("Better Call Saul's" Kim Wexler).

Per a report from Deadline, we know the show has been described as "a blended, grounded genre drama," and that it received a two-season straight-to-series order from Apple — a big vote of confidence that this will be worth the wait.

Their report also says the show is expected to play out within our world, "while putting a tweak on it, bending reality and focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way." Deadline further says that the show is "expected to carry the signature Gilligan tone that infuses drama with humor."

Rhea Seehorn in "Better Call Saul" season 6. (Image credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

In a subsequent interview, Gilligan revealed a few more tidbits about the sci-fi project, which is again set in Albuquerque (though a very different version of Albuquerque).

"There's no crime, and no methamphetamine," he told Variety. "The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that," Gilligan added.

Bottom line: this is bound to be a major new release for Apple TV Plus, and if you've enjoyed Vince Gilligan's previous work, you're probably going to be signing up for Apple TV Plus soon.

