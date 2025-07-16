Waiting for 'The Traitors' season 4? Watch this reality competition show instead

"The Traitors" (U.S.) scored another Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Competition Program yesterday, but it's going to probably be 2026 before we get more episodes from Alan Cumming and co.

The good news is that there are other entertaining reality competition shows out there — and one has just been added to one of the best streaming services available.

I'm talking about "The Challenge: All Stars," and if you're a competition show or reality show junkie, that might be a familiar name.

That's because "The Challenge" is a reality competition show staple at this point. In fact, stars of MTV's legendary competition have even won "The Traitors" in past seasons.

But the flagship show is about to premiere its 41st season on July 30, so it's largely moved on from its original stars to newer contestants, so it can try and generate a new batch of fan favorites.

Enter: "The Challenge All Stars." This spinoff show keeps the same challenges that make the flagship show so exciting, but it brings back familiar faces that know how to play the game, adding an extra level of drama.

Yes, it's on Paramount Plus instead of Peacock, but trust me, if you want a new reality show to watch, this is it. Here's what you need to know about "The Challenge: All Stars" season 5 and why it's the perfect show to watch while you wait for "The Traitors" season 4.

What to know about 'The Challenge: All Stars' season 5

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals – Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you've never seen "The Challenge," here's the quick rundown.

This MTV reality competition show pits dozens of competitors against each other in grueling tasks and brutal eliminations, more physical than what you'd get on "The Traitors."

But like with Peacock's competition show, "The Challenge" shines because of the drama between competitors we see play out in the house once the day's events are over.

However, the flagship show is more about athletic prowess than the social game, which is why I'd recommend "The Challenge: All Stars" if you've come to love the drama of "The Traitors." This spinoff features older stars from seasons past who know your social game matters as much as your physical strength, and it makes for a compelling watch.

Especially because all the "All Stars" in the cast are veterans, so they also bring plenty of baggage when they come to compete. In season 5, these seasoned competitors are paired with one of their historic rivals, and you'll have to tune in to see who can stand to work with each other and who still holds a grudge.

'The Challenge' walked so 'The Traitors' could run

I loved "The Traitors" season 3. I thought it was the best season of Peacock's hit reality show so far.

But I have just as much fun watching "The Challenge: All Stars," and season 5 was no exception. I watched the entire 12-episode run when it aired on MTV back in the winter, and I promise you, if you want all the conniving and drama of "The Traitors," then this show will definitely scratch your reality competition show itch.

Sure, nobody is quite as talented an actor as Bob the Drag Queen; these All Stars are largely competitors first, rather than the Bravo reality stars you get on Peacock's show. But the drama is just as messy and just as enjoyable to watch.

Paramount Plus Essential: $7.99 at Paramount+ Paramount Plus is a great streaming service. There are hit original shows, the latest shows and movies from every brand in the Paramount umbrella, including CBS and Showtime (with Paramount Plus Premium), and more. If you're looking to get the most entertainment for your money, Paramount Plus is a great option.

Stream "The Challenge: All Stars" season 5 on Paramount Plus

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made. Here's what he's been watching lately:

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.