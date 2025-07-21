Prime Video has an underrated sci-fi thriller I can’t stop thinking about — and you’ll be hooked, too

Some movies captivate me without any rhyme or reason. It's not always the one with the best ratings, either. When struggling to find something to watch one night, I came across "Arctic Void" after getting tired of all my usual options.

Usually, I avoid films with abysmally low IMDb ratings, but the film's thumbnail image pulled me in to watch. It depicted an isolated boat cast out amid an icy tundra with looming dark clouds above; I couldn't help but give it a try.

Directed and co-written by Darren Mann, and starring Michael Weaver, Tim Griffin, and Justin Huen, "Arctic Void" chronicles what happens after three men are left in the middle of a frigid nowhere after everyone else disappears from a seemingly unexplainable event.

Although not without its flaws, "Arctic Void" is a slow-burn sci-fi thriller that held my attention and quickly became a personal favorite. And it's streaming now on Prime Video, so you can get hooked, too.

What is 'Arctic Void' about?

"Arctic Void" begins with two best friends, Alan (Tim Griffin) and Ray (Michael Weaver), arriving on one of the Norwegian islands. The dynamics of their relationship are quite clear from the start: Ray's energy thrives on his fame as the star of their travel show, while Alan, his director and producer, battles a growing concern about their trip and, most of all, a desire to return to his family and work on his marriage.

They arrive at a port to catch the boat that will take them on a tourist expedition into the Arctic. There, they meet their cameraman, Sean (Justin Huen), whom they've never worked with before. He's not the friendliest and is somewhat strange.

Ray can't help but notice that he wears headphones linked up to an old-fashioned metal lunchbox. Curious, when Sean heads to the bathroom, Ray puts them on only to discover it's the sound of whales.

Except that's not the only weird thing. While their guide on the boat (played by the goofy and charming Rune Temte) engages the tourists, Ray and Alan notice the animals are acting odd. A seagull is seen without eyes, and a sea lion is spotted eating its young. Something is amiss, but everyone else on the boat seems to be fine.

And then something happens: An unexplainable, unknown event causes everyone on the boat, except for Ray, Alan, and Sean, to disappear.

Confused and puzzled, the three make their way off the boat and venture into a nearby town. This is when the haunting nature of the film begins. No one is there, either. Slowly, pieces of the puzzle emerge. Alan starts to feel sick while Ray frantically searches for answers. More happened on that boat than a simple, unexplainable event.

Why you should stream 'Arctic Void' on Prime Video

Amidst the cold tundra is a mystery that doesn't easily get explained. However, I loved the setting of this film and how it evolves into something that isn't entirely impossible.

Tim Griffin does a good job of displaying his character's fear, especially as his health dwindles. While Justin Huen remains a character of mystery, Ray's evolution from being someone overly pompous to realizing his life isn't entirely untouchable.

While this movie doesn't tie up all the loose ends, it's still a worthy sci-fi thriller. I've rewatched it several times since my first viewing and enjoy it every time. And I especially enjoy the music throughout, composed by Nick Donnelly, which adds to the spooky atmosphere.

Stream "Arctic Void" on Prime Video

