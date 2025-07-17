How to watch 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' documentary online from anywhere — release date, TV channels

Currently smashing records with his residency at New York's Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel takes time out to collaborate with filmmakers on a life-spanning 2- part retrospective documentary "Billy Joel: And So It Goes". It's four hours in total but then, now on his fourth wife, he has packed a substantial amount into his 76 years...

'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' - Streaming details "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" Part One premieres on HBO on Friday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with Part Two a week later on Friday, July 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream on Max.

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — HBO/Crave

• AUS — HBO Max/Foxtel Now

And it's not all sanitized. There are plenty of warts in this "warts and all" documentary but that was always how a singer-songwriter famed for his honesty was going to have it. As the Emmy-winning filmmakers Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin have confirmed, "He just told us to tell the truth."

That truth includes incredible success over decades with all-time classics such as "Piano Man", "Just The Way You Are" and "Always A Woman To Me" but also three divorces, a motorcycle accident that threatened to curtail his ability at the piano and the traumatising discovery of how the holocaust affected his family.

So to find out how to catch the full story read on and discover how you can watch "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' online in the U.S.

"Billy Joel: And So It Goes" Part One premieres on HBO on Friday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with Part Two a week later on Friday, July 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream on Max. If you don't have access to HBO, the best way to watch "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" online is via its Max platform. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

Watch 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Watch 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' around the world

How to watch 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' online in Canada

You can watch "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" in Canada on HBO and the Crave streaming service. Part One goes out on Friday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET with Part Two a week later on Friday, July 25 at 8 p.m. ET. See our full episode guide at the bottom of this page for details.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

Can I watch 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' in the U.K.?

Unfortunately there is no release date for "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" in the U.K. but that is almost certain to change very soon and the most likely destinations are Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £31/month.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices usually start from £9.99/month, though a special offer is currently allowing new subscribers to sign up for £6.99/month.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Sky Go or Now as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

How to watch 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' online in Australia

Aussies can watch "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" on HBO Max in Australia with Part One released on Saturday, 19 July and Part Two a week later on Saturday 26 July.

HBO Max in Australia costs $9.99/month (Basic with Ads Plan, prepaid annually) or is available with a Foxtel Now subscription.

For Aussies abroad who want to use their usual domestic streaming service.

Official 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' Trailer

Billy Joel: And So It Goes | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' - Episode guide

'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' PART ONE - Joel admits to being a work in progress as he heads towards his eighth decade and looks back on a childhood as the son of working-class parents on Long Island, the loss he felt at the age of eight when his father left the home, and his entry into the business of music. Acknowledging the mistakes he made along the way, Joel put everything he lived through into his music. As he went from keyboard player in local bands to striking out on his own, he discusses the love affair and first marriage with Elizabeth Weber that became the fuel for his early songwriting hits, such as “Just the Way You Are” and “She’s Always a Woman.” His collaborators and peers thoughtfully illuminate his musical gifts, and Joel delves into the business deal he made that led to the writing of “Piano Man.” After signing with Columbia Records, Joel’s career took off and years of hits and record-breaking tours followed, as he continued to channel his personal experiences into his music. While he chafed against the critical response to his music, struggled with his relationship to alcohol, and navigated a complicated personal life, a near fatal motorcycle accident impacted his ability to play piano and left his future unclear. How would he rebuild his career and move forward with his life? FRIDAY, JULY 18 (8:00-10:24 p.m. ET/PT)

Joel admits to being a work in progress as he heads towards his eighth decade and looks back on a childhood as the son of working-class parents on Long Island, the loss he felt at the age of eight when his father left the home, and his entry into the business of music. Acknowledging the mistakes he made along the way, Joel put everything he lived through into his music. As he went from keyboard player in local bands to striking out on his own, he discusses the love affair and first marriage with Elizabeth Weber that became the fuel for his early songwriting hits, such as “Just the Way You Are” and “She’s Always a Woman.” His collaborators and peers thoughtfully illuminate his musical gifts, and Joel delves into the business deal he made that led to the writing of “Piano Man.” After signing with Columbia Records, Joel’s career took off and years of hits and record-breaking tours followed, as he continued to channel his personal experiences into his music. While he chafed against the critical response to his music, struggled with his relationship to alcohol, and navigated a complicated personal life, a near fatal motorcycle accident impacted his ability to play piano and left his future unclear. How would he rebuild his career and move forward with his life? 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' PART TWO - With his eighth studio album “The Nylon Curtain,” Joel changed his musical focus by reflecting the grit and aspirations of the Everyman with songs such as “Allentown” and “Goodnight Saigon.” Joel recounts his complicated reunion with his long absent father and discovers the secret story of how his Jewish grandparents survived Nazi Germany which he distilled into his philosophical ballad “Vienna.” Recovering from years on the road, Joel vacations in St. Barths where he meets his future wife, supermodel Christie Brinkley, who would become the mother of his first child and the inspiration behind the hit “Uptown Girl.” Dedicated to his craft, but uneasy with fame and the spotlight, Joel persevered through romantic and professional setbacks, choosing to reinvent himself time and time again. With the support of wife Alexis Roderick Joel and their children, and through his collaboration with Elton John, a return to his classical roots, and his historic residency at Madison Square Garden, he continues to find a safe space in his music. FRIDAY, JULY 25 (8:00-10:24 p.m. ET/PT)





'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' - Contributors

Billy Joel

Jon Small, friend and former collaborator

Elizabeth Weber, ex-wife and former manager

Christie Brinkley, ex-wife

Katie Lee, ex-wife

Alexa Ray Joel, daughter

Alexis Roderick Joel, current wife

Bruce Springsteen

Sting

John Mellencamp

Nas

Pink

Garth Brooks

Paul McCartney

'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' FAQs

What have the filmmakers said about the documentary? Susan Lacy (Director and producer): “For those who think they know Joel’s story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise. I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is. We are gratified that Bill trusted us with his story, which we have told as honestly as possible, diving into territory which has not been explored before.”

