New on HBO Max in August 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

HBO Max is back with another wave of new releases to keep you entertained throughout August.

This month's batch includes new movies (including one with "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" star Pedro Pascal), plus plenty of library additions, documentaries, live sports and, of course, the very welcome return of a DC star: John Cena.

Yes, after being away from our screens for far too long, "Peacemaker" season 2 is finally returning to the streaming service (after briefly popping up in James Gunn's "Superman"), for what looks to be another blast of fun.

Below, you can find my top picks for the month, plus a comprehensive list of everything new on HBO Max in August 2025. And if you're not seeing much you want to watch, check out our best movies on HBO Max for more top streaming recommendations.

New on HBO Max in August 2025: Top picks

'Freaky Tales'

Freaky Tales (2025) Official Trailer - Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn, Jay Ellis, Normani - YouTube Watch On

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck's "Freaky Tales" is an anthology movie all based on real events and real locations from Oakland, California, in 1987.

Across one night, it sketches four scrappy stories about a variety of colorful characters — including an NBA star, a female rap duo, punk teens, and a career crook who wants to leave his criminal life behind, among others — with a genre movie feel and the odd shock of ultra-violence.

"Freaky Tales" is fun, '80s-inflected stuff that some HBO Max subscribers are going to really get a kick out of.

Stream on HBO Max from August 8

'The Legend of Ochi'

The Legend of Ochi | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for some family entertainment this month, Isaiah Saxon's fantasy adventure "The Legend of Ochi" seems a solid choice.

This wondrous watch from A24 whisks us off to a small village on the island of Carpathia, where we meet Yuri (Helena Zengel), a young girl who is raised to fear creatures known as "the Ochi." When she encounters a lost baby, Ochi, she embarks on a journey to take him back home.

It wasn't universally loved (it's 75% on Rotten Tomatoes) and drew criticism for having a slightness in the character/story departments, but for its impressive visuals and brilliant puppetry values, I think "The Legend of Ochi" warrants a watch.

Stream on HBO Max from August 15

'Peacemaker' season 2

Peacemaker Season 2 | Official Teaser | DC - YouTube Watch On

"Peacemaker" exploded onto the scene in 2022 as a raucous action comedy spinoff from James Gunn's pre-DCU 2021 hit, "The Suicide Squad" that gave John Cena's jingoistic antihero the limelight. The result? An utterly hilarious, hugely entertaining blood-soaked romp.

Season 2 sees him discovering an alternate world where life is everything that Chris Smith/Peacemaker could want. The problem is, that discovery also forces him to face his own traumatic past.

Judging by the teaser we've seen, that same winning vibe's been preserved, and then some, and I can't wait to see Peacemaker and his pals back in action.

Stream on HBO Max from August 21

Everything new on HBO Max in August 2025

AUGUST 1

Alien: Covenant

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Couples Retreat (2009)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Enter the Warrior’s Gate

Get a Job (2016)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 203 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 244 (HGTV)

It Happened in Brooklyn

It's Always Fair Weather

Jamboree!

Kung Fu Panda 2

Let’s Go Bananas, Season 1A

Lili

Macao

Madame Bovary (1949)

Madame Curie

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Original, 2025)

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Millie

Miss Pinkerton

Mogambo

Mr. Skeffington

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Mrs. Parkington

My Favorite Wife

Neptune's Daughter (1949)

New Moon (1940)

Pride and Prejudice (1940)

Quo Vadis (1951)

Random Harvest

Roughshod

Rules Don’t Apply

Smarty

Stonewall

Storm over Wyoming

Survive the Night (2020)

The Last Time I Saw Paris

The Life of Vergie Winters

The Long, Long Trailer

The Nun (2018)

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Racket (1951)

The Reluctant Debutante

The Water Diviner

Three on a Match

Till the End of Time

Two Weeks with Love (1950)

Union Depot

Unlocked (2017)

War on Everyone

Waterloo Bridge (1940)

Where Danger Lives

Yogi Bear (Movie)

You Hurt My Feelings

AUGUST 2

Deadliest Catch, Season 21 (Discovery)

AUGUST 3

The Yogurt Shop Murders (HBO Original)

AUGUST 4

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2020)

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 18 (FOOD Network)

AUGUST 5

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills (HBO Original)

“The Case Against Diddy,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

“The Idaho Murders,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

AUGUST 6

Extreme Detailing (Discovery)

Red Bull Soapbox Race, Season 1 (Discovery)

See No Evil, Season 14 (ID)

AUGUST 7

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 4 (Discovery)

AUGUST 8

Freaky Tales (Lionsgate)

AUGUST 11

Marooned with Ed Stafford, Season 3 (Discovery)

AUGUST 12

The Bus Driver: Britain's Cocaine King (discovery+, 2025)

AUGUST 13

A Body in the Basement, Season 2 (ID)

Chef Grudge Match, Season 1 (FOOD Network)

The Woman King

AUGUST 14

Hop, Season 1D (Max Original)

Marcial Maciel: The Wolf of God (Max Original)

AUGUST 15

Stand Up To Cancer

The Legend of Ochi (A24)

The Prince, Season 2 (Max Original, Turkey)

AUGUST 17

Mammals, Season 1 (BBC)

The House (HBO, 2017)

The Serial Killer's Apprentice (ID, 2025)

AUGUST 18

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

AUGUST 19

“Climate Change Amplified: Live Music and the Climate Crisis,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

AUGUST 21

Bargain Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Peacemaker, Season 2 (Max Original)

Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn (Season 2 Companion Podcast)

AUGUST 22

The Heritage, Season 1 (Max Original)

AUGUST 23

Abbott Elementary, Season 4

The Cleaning Lady, Season 4

AUGUST 24

Toad and Friends, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

AUGUST 28

Bitchin' Rides: Road to Ridler, Season 1

August 29

Horses & Hangmen (Max Original)

Silly Sundays, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

August 31

Iyanu, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Sports schedule

MLB

AUGUST 5

Cincinnati Reds vs Chicago Cubs, 8 p.m. ET

AUGUST 12, 19, 25

TBD vs TBD @ TBD p.m.

NASCAR - Driver Cam

AUGUST 3

Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, 3.30 p.m. ET

AUGUST 10

Go Bowling at The Glen, 2 p.m. ET

AUGUST 16

Cook Out 400, 7.30 p.m. ET

AUGUST 23

Coke Zero Sugar 400, 7.30 p.m. ET

AUGUST 31

Cook Out Southern 500, 6 p.m.

NASCAR - Practices & Qualifying

AUGUST 2

Iowa Speedway (Newton, Iowa), 1.30 p.m. ET

AUGUST 9

Watkins Glen Internatinal (Watkins Glen, NY), Noon

AUGUST 15

Richmond Raceway (Richmond, Virginia), 4.30 p.m. ET

AUGUST 22

Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida), 5 p.m. ET

AUGUST 30

Darlington Raceway (Darlington, South Carolina), 9 a.m. ET

COLLEGE FOOTBALL - BIG 12

AUGUST 30

Hawaii vs Arizona, 9.30 p.m.

AEW

AUGUST 6

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET

AUGUST 9

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

AUGUST 13

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET

AUGUST 16

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

AUGUST 20

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET

AUGUST 23

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

AUGUST 27

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m. ET

AUGUST 29

Relive Kenny Omega's historic World Championship reign, as AEW Dynamite kicks off 2021 from our Jacksonville home!

AUGUST 30

AEW Collision, 8 p.m. ET

