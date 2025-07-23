'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 release date just revealed — here's when you can stream it on Hulu

We've been waiting for an "Only Murders in the Building" season 5 release date since the show was renewed for a fifth season back in Sept. 2024. Now, we know when it's coming back to Hulu.

"Only Murders in the Building" season 5 will premiere on Hulu on Sept. 9, with a three-episode premiere. Subsequent episodes of the murder mystery will drop on the streaming service on the following Tuesdays, one episode at a time, until the season finale on Oct. 28.

For those who aren't familiar with the show, it's one of the biggest reasons that Hulu is one of the best streaming services. "Only Murders" has an incredible cast that knows how to nail the drama of a murder mystery and the comedy of a sitcom in equal measure, so it's no surprise it's one of Hulu's biggest hits.

"Only Murders in the Building" season 4 was no exception. The show earned seven Emmy nominations for its most recent season, including for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series for show star Martin Short.

Now, we only need to wait a few months longer to see if the show can replicate its consistent success. Here's what we know so far about season 5.

What is 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 about?

The official synopsis from Hulu for "Only Murders in the Building" season 5 is as follows:

"After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.

"The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."

Here's the full cast list for "Only Murders in the Building" season 5, so far. Hulu has promised there are more cast members to be announced.

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Selena Gomez

Michael Cyril Creighton

Meryl Streep

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Richard Kind

Nathan Lane

Bobby Cannavale

Renée Zellweger

Logan Lerman

Christoph Waltz

Téa Leoni

Keegan-Michael Key

Beanie Feldstein

Dianne Wiest

Jermaine Fowler

