New on Netflix in August 2025 — every movie and show coming this month

Netflix has announced everything coming to the streaming service in August 2025, and there's one big name that will be dominating Netflix this month: "Wednesday."

Yes, the hit horror comedy is back for season 2 this month, though only just the first part of the season. For the rest of season 2, you'll have to wait until September.

On the Netflix movies front, there are a couple of titles to keep an eye on. "My Oxford Year" comes first, and stars Sofia Carson as an American abroad who falls in love with a charming local boy.

Then, towards the end of the month, we get "The Thursday Murder Club," a murder mystery starring Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, the latter of whom is thankfully not doing their accent from "MobLand."

Aside from these top picks, I've got the full slate of everything new on Netflix this month listed below. Plus, we have a roundup of what’s leaving Netflix in August 2025, so you have one last chance to watch.

Here's everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix this month.

New on Netflix in August 2025: Top picks

'Wednesday' season 2 part 1

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Wednesday" season 2 is undoubtedly the most anticipated show or movie on Netflix this month. It's likely one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

For those who didn't catch season 1, this horror comedy series stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic Wednesday Addams. In the first season, she was tasked with solving a murder mystery at her new school, Nevermore Academy.

This season, though, she needs to solve a murder before it happens, because she might be the perpetrator. Check out the first six minutes of this gloriously unhinged season if you dare.

Stream on Netflix starting Aug. 6

'My Oxford Year'

My Oxford Year | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"My Oxford Year" stars Sofia Carson as Anna De La Vega, a New York City girl freshly arrived at Oxford University. Not long after arriving, she meets Jamie (Corey Mylchreest), and they begin a whirlwind romance.

But Anna plans on returning to New York and Jamie never planned on going with her. So, as that fateful day of departure approaches, things start to get messy.

This movie might not be for everyone, but if you love a rom-com, our Senior Writer Alix Blackburn thinks this movie "looks like pure comfort wrapped in charm" and could be one of the must-watch movies of the summer.

Stream on Netflix starting Aug. 1

'The Thursday Murder Club'

The Thursday Murder Club | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Some people get together for a book club or jigsaw puzzles. These elderly amateur sleuths? They get together to solve unsolved murders.

"The Thursday Murder Club" stars Helen Mirren as Elizabeth, a retired spy, Pierce Brosnan as Ron, a retired union leader, Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim, a retired psychiatrist and Celia Imrie as Joyce, a retired nurse.

That's an incredible cast in its own right, but the list of amazing actors doesn't stop there. David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Tom Ellis and Richard E. Grant also all feature in what looks to be a charming murder mystery.

Stream on Netflix starting Aug. 28

'Perfect Match' season 3

Perfect Match | Season 3 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What happens when you gather all the singles from Netflix's stable of hot reality shows together? You get the reality dating series "Perfect Match."

In this show, contestants from "Love Is Blind," "Too Hot To Handle," "Temptation Island" and more all gather under the watchful eye of host Nick Lachey and try to see if they're a perfect match — or if they can set others up on the perfect date.

This season, though, there's a twist. "Perfect Match" season 3 will also feature former contestants from non-Netflix shows like "The Bachelor and "Love Island." You won't want to miss it.

Stream on Netflix starting Aug. 1

'Hostage'

Hostage | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Fans of "The Diplomat" and "The Night Agent," Netflix has a new political thriller for you: "Hostage."

The show stars Suranne Jones as Abigail Dalton, the Prime Minister of the U.K. She's in a tense border standoff in a summit with the French President, Vivienne Toussaint (Julie Delpy), when suddenly she gets the call — her husband has been abducted.

Now, Abigail faces the ultimate choice: give up her power and get her husband back, or refuse to negotiate and risk losing him.

Stream on Netflix starting Aug. 21

Everything new on Netflix in August 2025

Synopses provided by Netflix

COMING SOON

"Aema" (KR) (Netflix series)

A-list actress Hee-ran and newcomer Ju-ae fearlessly confront the realities hidden behind the spotlight amid the production of an erotic film that shook up the Korean film industry in the 1980s.

"Bon Appétit, Your Majesty" (KR) (Netflix series)

A chef (Im Yoon Ah) is sent back in time to the Joseon Dynasty, and must now serve a tyrant king (Lee Chae Min) in order to survive.

"Christopher – A Beautiful Real Life" (DK) (Netflix documentary)

Pop icon Christopher is on the brink of global stardom, but the birth of his second child challenges his priorities. Is the dream worth the cost?

"Dinner Time Live With David Chang" season 3 (Netflix live event)

Chef David Chang says, “99% of all cooking on television and social media is a lie,” and now he’s ready to show how it’s really done — live and unfiltered. From his kitchen in downtown Los Angeles, David creates a customized dining experience in real time for his celebrity friends with no swap-outs, no stylists, and no edits. It's real cooking—mistakes and all. With co-host Chris Ying a.k.a. “The Voice of the Internet” lending his trademark insight and levity, this season invites viewers into the kitchen with a new offering, real-time interaction — including live Q&As and audience-driven decisions.

"Katrina: Come Hell and High Water" (Netflix documentary)

This is the story of a brutal coastal hurricane turned cataclysmic through human error and neglect. Over the course of a gripping and emotional three episodes, the people of New Orleans recount their past, extoll their present and lean into the future of what they and their beloved city survived and have become 20 years later. The series sets the stage for a tragedy - whose man-made elements expose the systemic governmental neglect that led to the city being defenseless in the face of the storm - and Katrina’s devastating impact that changed New Orleans irreparably. Detailed, harrowing and triumphant first-person accounts and never before seen archive illustrate the magnitude of Katrina, the aftermath of the levees breaking and the bungled recovery.

"Love Untangled" (KR) (Netflix film)

In this mission of crushes and curls, a lovestruck teen is determined to win over the school heartthrob with the help of a resourceful transfer student.

AUGUST 1

"My Oxford Year" (Netflix film)

When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for Oxford University to fulfill a childhood dream, she has her life completely on track until she meets a charming and clever local who profoundly alters both of their lives.

"Perfect Match" season 3 (Netflix series)

Singles from the Netflix Reality Universe and beyond scheme and strategize their way to a lasting love connection in this spicy dating competition.

"American Pie"

"American Pie 2"

"Anaconda"

"Clueless"

"Dazed and Confused"

"The Departed"

"Despicable Me"

"Despicable Me 2"

"Fast Times at Ridgemont High"

"Fire Country: Season 2"

"Groundhog Day"

"Journey 2: The Mysterious Island"

"Journey to the Center of the Earth"

"Jurassic Park"

"The Lost World: Jurassic Park"

"Jurassic Park III"

"Megamind"

"Minions"

"Pawn Stars" season 16

"Rush Hour"

"Rush Hour 2"

"Rush Hour 3"

"Thirteen"

"Weird Science"

"Wet Hot American Summer"

"Wyatt Earp"

AUGUST 2

"Beyond the Bar" (KR) (Netflix series)

A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm — navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.

AUGUST 5

"SEC Football: Any Given Saturday" (Netflix series)

Follow college football's most elite players and coaches in this unfiltered documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the 2024 SEC season.

"Love Life" seasons 1-2

"Titans: The Rise of Hollywood" season 1

AUGUST 6

"Wednesday" season 2 part 1 (Netflix series)

Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await.

AUGUST 8

"Stolen: Heist of the Century" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Antwerp, 2003. A gang of thieves rob the impenetrable Diamond Center. Who was behind one of the world's biggest heists — and how did they pull it off?

AUGUST 10

"Marry Me"

AUGUST 11

"Outlander" season 7 part 1

"Sullivan's Crossing" season 3

AUGUST 12

"Final Draft" (JP) (Netflix series)

Twenty-five athletes, most retired, compete to win 30M yen to launch their second career. Can they overcome tough physical and psychological challenges?

"Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy" (Netflix comedy special)

Comedian Jim Jefferies unleashes his thoughts on tiny mustaches, straight-guy struggles and why acting doesn't count as a real job.

AUGUST 13

"Love Is Blind: UK" season 2 (GB) (Netflix series)

A new batch of singles in the UK search for love sight unseen. Who will make it from the pods, to living together, to all the way up the aisle?

"Fixed" (Netflix film)

After learning he's getting neutered, a dog has 24 hours to squeeze in one last balls-to-the-wall adventure with the boys in this raunchy adult comedy.

"Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians" (IN) (Netflix series)

A resilient Indian spy must defeat his counterpart across the border in a battle of wits and tradecraft to sabotage their nuclear program.

"Songs From the Hole" (Netflix documentary)

Songs from the Hole is an innovative documentary/visual album composed by JJ’88, a musician incarcerated at 15 and serving a life sentence.Told through first-person narration and lyrical journal entries, the film explores his identity and untangles the complex emotions stemming from his crime and the loss of his brother.

"Young Millionaires" (FR) (Netflix series)

Four teen friends in Marseille win the jackpot and see their peaceful lives spiral into chaos — who knew that being young and rich could be a nightmare?

AUGUST 14

"In the Mud" (AR) (Netflix series)

Five women in a ruthless prison forge a unique bond after a near-death experience... until corruption and turf wars threaten to destroy them.

"Miss Governor" season 1 part 2 (Netflix series)

As she tries to shine in politics, Mississippi's first Black lieutenant governor must manage her zany family and overcome a boss who's stuck in the past.

"Mononoke The Movie: Chapter II - The Ashes of Rage" (JP) (Netflix anime)

The Medicine Seller returns as the Edo harem faces a new crisis, with family feuds, inner turmoil and fiery envy igniting the birth of a raging spirit.

"Quantum Leap" seasons 1-2

AUGUST 15

"The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies" (KR) (Netflix documentary)

This documentary series reveals the harrowing tales of those who survived Korea’s gloomiest chapters, shedding a light on long-hidden truths.

"Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser" (Netflix documentary)

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser is a three-part documentary series that takes an inside look at the making of the hit reality TV competition, exploring the good, the bad, and the complicated. Featuring interviews with former contestants, trainers, producers, and health professionals, the documentary examines the show’s approach to transformation, the support systems in place, and the unique challenges of filming reality television. The series explores how the experience shaped the lives of those involved with the show long after the cameras stopped rolling and invites viewers to reflect on the balance between entertainment and well-being, and what it truly means to pursue lasting change.

"Night Always Comes" (Netflix film)

Based on the best selling novel by Willy Vlautin, Night Always Comes follows Lynette, a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. On a dangerous odyssey through a single night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally break free.

AUGUST 16

"The Fast and the Furious"

"2 Fast 2 Furious"

"The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"

"Fast Five"

"Fast & Furious 6"

"Furious 7"

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"

AUGUST 18

"CoComelon Lane" season 5 (Netflix family)

The CoComelon Lane kids are back, exploring their world and embracing their imaginations on fun field trips to the airport, an apple orchard and more!

"Extant" seasons 1-2

AUGUST 19

"America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys" (Netflix sports series)

Through never-before-seen footage and interviews, this series tells the definitive story of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones' impact on NFL history.

"Titans: The Rise of Wall Street" season 1

AUGUST 20

"Rivers of Fate" (BR) (Netflix series)

When a teen is kidnapped by a sex trafficking ring, a river pirate and a fierce mother embark on separate quests to find her — until their paths cross.

"Fisk" season 3

AUGUST 21

"Death Inc." season 3 (ES) (Netflix series)

When the founder of Torregrosa Funeral Home dies, his scheming right-hand man is poised to take over the business. But the owner's widow has other plans.

"Fall for Me" (DE) (Netflix film)

Lilli is suspicious of her sister's new fiancé, but when an attractive stranger enters her life, she's suddenly distracted by the thralls of desire.

"Gold Rush Gang" (TH) (Netflix film)

At the tail end of World War II, a bandit leader and his crew go up against his sworn enemy and the Japanese army to rob a train full of gold.

"Hostage" (GB) (Netflix series)

When the British prime minister's husband is kidnapped and the French president starts receiving threats, both leaders must face an impossible choice.

"One Hit Wonder" (PH) (Netflix film)

These two singers never had much luck with their careers. Now, they're risking everything for a chance at stardom — and love.

"The 355"

AUGUST 22

"Abandoned Man" (TR) (Netflix film)

After serving time in prison for his brother's crime, a man warily reunites with family, finding hope and healing in a life-changing bond with his niece.

"Long Story Short" (Netflix series)

From the creator of "BoJack Horseman" comes this animated comedy about a family over time, following siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again.

"The Truth About Jussie Smollett?" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

From RAW, the producers of Don’t F**k with Cats and Tinder Swindler, comes The Truth About Jussie Smollett?, a shocking true story of an allegedly fake story that some now say might just be a true story. Featuring interviews with police, lawyers, journalists, investigators who claim to have uncovered new evidence about the case, and with Jussie himself, this compelling documentary invites the audience to decide for themselves who is telling The Truth About Jussie Smollett?

AUGUST 27

"Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives" (IT) (Netflix film)

When a member of their fantasy football league vanishes on his wedding day, a motley group of friends recount the lead-up to his chaotic bachelor party.

AUGUST 28

"Barbie Mysteries: Beach Detectives" (Netflix family)

Brooklyn and Malibu's summer plans take a turn for the spooky when the podcast hosts stumble upon a series of beachside mysteries.

"My Life With the Walter Boys" season 2 (Netflix series)

Hoping for a fresh start in Silver Falls, Jackie discovers second chances aren't guaranteed when unresolved feelings and small-town tensions resurface.

"The Thursday Murder Club" (Netflix film)

Based on Richard Osman’s international bestselling novel of the same name, THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB follows four irrepressible retirees - Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) - who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun. When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film is the latest to be produced through the Netflix and Amblin Entertainment partnership.

AUGUST 29

"Two Graves" (ES) (Netflix series)

When the disappearance of two teen girls shocks a quiet coastal town, a bereft grandmother risks everything to uncover the truth and seek revenge.

"Unknown Number: The High School Catfish" (Netflix documentary)

Vulgar, taunting texts blow up the phones of a Michigan teen and her boyfriend. Who's sending them — and why? This twisty documentary investigates the shocking answer.

Leaving Netflix in August 2025

Leaving 8/1/25

"Conan the Destroyer"

"The Birds"

"The Breakfast Club"

"Dawn of the Dead"

"Dunkirk"

"Everest"

"Field of Dreams"

"For Love of the Game"

"Hitchcock"

"Holey Moley" seasons 1-4

"The Lego Movie"

"Lucy"

"Matilda"

"Mid90s"

"Psycho"

"Smokey and the Bandit"

"Smokey and the Bandit II"

"Sniper"

"Sniper: Ghost Shooter"

"Spanglish"

"The Town"

"The Wedding Planner"

"Ugly Betty" seasons 1-4

"Uncle Buck"

Leaving 8/5/25

"My Wife and Kids" seasons 1-5

Leaving 8/15/25

"Ballers" seasons 1-5

Leaving 8/16/25

"Baby Mama"

"Ouija: Origin of Evil"

Leaving 8/17/25

"Thanksgiving"

Leaving 8/19/25

"Gangs of London" seasons 1-2

"Into the Badlands" seasons 1-3

"Kevin Can F**k Himself" seasons 1-2

"Preacher" seasons 1-4

"Un-Real" seasons 1-4

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" season 1

Leaving 8/21/25

"Kung Fu Panda 4"

Leaving 8/22/25

"The Boss Baby"

Leaving 8/25/25

"Melancholia"

Leaving 8/31/25

"The Hitman’s Bodyguard"

"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

