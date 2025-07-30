Netflix drops new look at 'Frankenstein' — and it teases a deliciously dark and haunting journey

Netflix has just dropped a striking series of new images for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming adaptation of “Frankenstein.”

In these freshly released stills for the Netflix movie, Jacob Elordi emerges almost unrecognizable as Frankenstein’s monster, with his face shrouded in a hood and scarf, revealing patchwork greenish skin, sewn scars, and a deliberately unsettling lack of eyebrows.

The images also show Oscar Isaac in the role of Dr. Victor Frankenstein, captured delivering a lecture in a grand medical hall, while Mia Goth appears in character as Elizabeth Lavenza with her stunning blue outfit design.

(Image credit: Ken Woroner / Netflix)

Additional character portraits include Christoph Waltz as Dr. Pretorius (or Harlander), Charles Dance as Leopold Frankenstein, and a younger Victor Frankenstein played by Christian Convery, all standing in rooms that look both beautifully ornate and quietly falling apart.

These new images really lean into del Toro’s style. It’s dark, detailed and kind of beautiful in a twisted way. But there’s more going on beneath the surface too — a creature trying to understand what he is and a creator who clearly has his own demons.

Set to premiere globally on Netflix in November 2025, following its debut at major film festivals such as Venice and Toronto, this Gothic adaptation could be one of the platform’s most ambitious releases of the year.

‘Frankenstein’ on Netflix — what we know so far

(Image credit: Ken Woroner / Netflix)

Along with the new images, there’s also an official synopsis: “Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale of Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.”

Vanity Fair reports that del Toro’s take on “Frankenstein” will explore the characters’ family relationships more deeply. He explained, “These are the parallels between Pinocchio and Frankenstein. It’s the idea of a person going from a baby to a human being in a short span of time and being exposed to everything — cold, warmth, violence, love, loss.

“And then going to his creator to say, ‘Why? Why did you put me here? Why didn’t you give me the answers? What do I have to learn in my suffering?’”

(Image credit: Ken Woroner / Netflix)

“Frankenstein” features a talented cast to bring Mary Shelley’s classic characters to life. Oscar Isaac stars as Dr. Victor Frankenstein, the brilliant but troubled scientist behind the monstrous creation, played by Jacob Elordi. Mia Goth appears as Elizabeth Lavenza, while Christoph Waltz takes on the role of Dr. Pretorius.

The movie also includes Felix Kammerer as William, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley as a blind man, Christian Convery, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson as Professor Krempe, all in key but as-yet undisclosed roles.

Elordi said he went back and watched every “Frankenstein” movie he could find, including the classics dating all the way back to 1931.

“I devoured all of his monsters,” he said, referring to Boris Karloff’s iconic version of the creature. “At first I thought, ‘I’ll stay away from this. I want to do my own thing.’ And then I asked Guillermo, ‘Should I watch the other Frankensteins?’ And he goes, ‘What do you mean?’ I was like, ‘Well, I don’t want it to be influenced.’ He says, ‘My friend, it’s a movie, it can’t hurt you.’ I went home, and I just binged them.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first teaser for “Frankenstein” was released during Netflix’s Tudum event. The gothic look and del Toro’s signature dark, detailed style come through loud and clear.

But now seeing the new images, Elordi’s transformation looks genuinely impressive, and there’s a real emotional weight hinted at in the teaser. Overall, it’s got me genuinely excited to see how the filmmaker’s vision plays out on screen.

It’s also important to note that this is a gothic horror, so expect plenty of dark visuals along with intense, bloody scenes and some truly grisly moments that should stay faithful to the genre’s chilling roots.

You can stream “Frankenstein” on Netflix in November 2025.

