If you loved ‘Superman,’ you need to watch ‘Smallville’ — and you can stream all 10 seasons on Hulu

There’s a new Superman in Metropolis, and while his face is new, he feels eerily familiar. Since the beginning, Superman has always felt like two characters: Kal-El and Clark Kent. Every hero has a secret identity, but few are as tricky to balance. Most actors tend to favor one over the other.

But in 2025’s "Superman," David Corenswet nails both. He brings classic charm and moral clarity while making the character his own. We meet him already established at the Daily Planet and as a hero — no tired origin story, just immersion.

While Corenswet shines, what thrilled me most was the film's embrace of Clark’s roots. Too often, Superman movies skip over what actually makes him Clark: the Kents. Watching certain scenes, I felt like I was back in 2001, reliving Tom Welling’s journey from farm boy to hero in "Smallville."

Now that Kansas is back in the spotlight, it’s the perfect time to revisit Clark’s coming-of-age. While "Smallville" is largely pre-cape, its monster-of-the-week structure gives us a deep dive into Clark’s most complex relationship: Lex Luthor. And with Nicholas Hoult’s sharp new Lex still fresh, now’s a great time to binge-watch all 10 seasons of "Smallville" on Hulu — whether it’s your first watch or your hundredth.

Free trial! Hulu (with ads): at Hulu One month free trial! Try Hulu free for 30 days and check out movies like "The Amateur" at no cost.

The heart of Superman

Yes, Clark is an alien. But what most Superman movies overlook is the fact that he was raised human. The Kents didn’t just give him shelter — they gave him his values. Like the new film, "Smallville" focuses on life on the farm, showing Clark’s version of a “normal” upbringing. The Kents may not be wealthy, but they raise him with humility, kindness, and a deep respect for life.

In "Smallville," John Kent won’t let Clark accept a new truck from Lex, even after saving his life. The lesson? You don’t get rewarded for doing the right thing. Without that foundation, Clark could’ve easily gone the way of Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern — or worse, become someone like Lex, who masks selfishness with noble intent.

The Kents in "Superman" (2025) are even more grounded. Their house is run-down, their farm modest. But what they give Clark is priceless: identity, purpose, a compass. “It’s who you are, not where you come from,” John tells him — a sentiment echoed throughout "Smallville."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The best Lex Luthor

(Image credit: Alamy)

I’ve said it for years: Michael Rosenbaum is the best Lex Luthor. Most versions dive too fast into villainy, skipping the complexity. Lex isn’t just a criminal — he’s a brilliant, obsessive, deeply broken man.

"Smallville" took liberties with Clark and Lex’s origin, but their bond is the soul of the show. It’s layered, tragic, and unforgettable. No surprise the top "Smallville" fanfiction ship is Clark and Lex. Over time, Lex becomes obsessed with Clark’s secret, and their trust slowly unravels. Rosenbaum gave us a slow, painful descent into darkness, as Lex’s curiosity morphs into paranoia.

Hoult’s Lex in "Superman" echoes that same DNA: unhinged brilliance fueled by insecurity. Both actors capture Lex’s deep need for power and control, laced with just enough humanity to make you flinch. I don’t usually feel for villains — but Rosenbaum’s Lex gets me every time.

Superman stands for something

(Image credit: Alamy)

People love to complain that superhero movies are “too political” now. But Superman’s always been political. He’s an alien immigrant who fights for the powerless — that’s baked into his DNA. The 2025 film leans into that legacy, just as the original comics tackled war, corruption, and inequality.

"Smallville" isn’t overtly political, but it still explores power and morality — especially through Lex’s rise in later seasons. If the movie’s commentary hit home, you’ll find quieter echoes in Clark’s small-town struggles and Lex’s ambition.

And importantly, neither version gives us a perfect hero. Corenswet’s Clark is cocky and stubborn, and some of the film’s chaos is his own doing. Same goes for "Smallville’s" Clark, who hides the truth from Lex and walks away when honesty might have changed everything.

Superman’s strength isn’t just in flight or heat vision — it’s in trying to do the right thing, even when he fails. And that drive doesn’t come from Krypton. It comes from the Kents.

Watch all 10 seasons of "Smallville" on Hulu

More From Tom's Guide

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.