New on Prime Video in August 2025 — all the new shows and movies to stream this month
Prime Video's August 2025 lineup includes Eddie Murphy's 'The Pickup,' the fourth and final season of 'Upload,' 'Conclave,' and more
A new month means there's a smorgasbord of new Prime Video titles arriving on Amazon's popular streaming service. There's plenty to get excited about with Prime Video's August 2025 lineup.
That's why we've laid out a comprehensive list of everything arriving on Prime Video this month. We've also spotlighted a few standout picks you won't want to miss, including the fourth and final season of Prime Video's sci-fi dramedy "Upload," the Oscar-winning "Conclave" and a new crime comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson.
Not in the mood for these picks? Be sure to check out our curated guides to the best movies and shows currently on Prime Video for even more streaming recommendations. Now let's dive into everything new coming to Prime Video this August.
NEW ON PRIME VIDEO IN AUGUST 2025: TOP PICKS
'The Pickup'
Prime Video is following the success of "Heads of State" with an explosive new action comedy starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer this month. "The Pickup" looks like a funny enough comedy caper, one that fans of last summer's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" or "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" will no doubt want to check out.
Murphy and Davidson team up as a pair of armored truck drivers who get in way over their heads after a routine cash pickup goes horribly wrong. While en route to their destination, they're targeted by dangerous criminals. After a wild chase, the hijackers' savvy leader, Zoe (Keke Palmer), reveals their plans go way beyond the cash cargo.
As chaos erupts around them, the mismatched pair must navigate life-threatening dangers, clashing personalities, and the day from hell that just keeps getting worse.
Stream 'The Pickup' on Prime Video from August 6
'Conclave'
Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar-winner "Conclave" is one movie I did not expect to love as much as I did. I put it on to pass the time during a trans-Atlantic flight earlier this year, and even half-asleep, watching from a teeny, tiny screen, I was glued from start to finish. I'm only half-joking when I describe it as "Mean Girls" at the Vatican, and I'm dead serious when I say it's got some of the top performances of Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci's careers.
When the sudden death of the pope sparks a high-stakes election to choose his successor, Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Fiennes) is tapped to lead the proceedings just as he's wrestling with his own crisis of faith. As the four favored candidates each outline their pitch for the church's future, Lawrence stumbles upon some shocking secrets hidden by the late pope — revelations that not only threaten to upend the election but could rock the very foundations of the Church.
"Conclave's" all-star cast, compelling mystery, and Lawrence's affecting personal journey make this one Oscar winner I firmly believe everyone should watch.
Stream 'Conclave' on Prime Video from August 9
'Upload' final season
"Upload" is one Prime Video original I haven't checked out yet, but given that it's created by "The Office" alum Greg Daniels, it's definitely earned a spot on my watchlist. Set in the not-so-far future of 2033, this sci-fi dramedy series imagines a world where people can upload their consciousness into a digital afterlife of their choosing.
When computer programmer Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell) dies in a tragic accident, he’s uploaded to the luxurious virtual world of Lakeview thanks to his controlling, still-living girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards). As he adjusts to his strange new reality, he begins to suspect there’s more to his death than he was led to believe.
In season 4, the cast will contend with a sentient AI threatening to wipe out Lakeview and the world. With just four episodes to pull off one of the show’s most ambitious storylines yet, each installment promises to be packed with high-stakes tension, drama, and plenty of the series’ signature wit.
Stream 'Upload' season 4 on Prime Video from August 25
LIVE SPORTS ON PRIME VIDEO
WNBA
Thursday, August 7 at 6 p.m. ET: Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky
Thursday, August 7 at 8 p.m. ET: Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever
Thursday, August 21 at 5 p.m. ET: Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty
Thursday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET: Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces
Thursday, August 28 at 5 p.m. ET: Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty
Thursday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET: Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury
NEW SHOWS ON PRIME VIDEO
AUGUST 13
“Butterfly" Season 1
“Sausage Party: Foodtopia" Season 2
AUGUST 22
“007: Road to a Million" Season 2
AUGUST 25
"Upload" Season 4
AUGUST 27
"The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" Season 1
NEW MOVIES ON PRIME VIDEO
AUGUST 1
“The Addams Family 2”
“Beauty and the Beast”
“Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues”
“The Chocolate War”
“If I Stay”
“Killer Klowns From Outer Space”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Lord of the Flies”
“Return to Treasure Island”
“Sherlock Gnomes”
“Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2”
AUGUST 4
“Hellboy: The Crooked Man”
“The Wolf of Wall Street”
AUGUST 6
“Den of Thieves”
“The Pickup”
AUGUST 7
“The Croods: A New Age”
AUGUST 8
“Daredevil”
“Elektra”
AUGUST 9
“Conclave”
AUGUST 11
“Top End Wedding”
AUGUST 14
“Flight Risk”
AUGUST 15
“Den of Thieves 2”
“The Siege at Thorn High”
AUGUST 16
“Werewolves”
AUGUST 18
“Red Right Hand”
AUGUST 20
“John Wick”
“The Map That Leads to You”
AUGUST 25
“Slingshot”
