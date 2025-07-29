Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Searching for something new to watch on Prime Video this week? Browsing the streamer’s top 10 most-watched movies is usually a reliable way to find some quick viewing inspiration.

While not every Prime Video title is worth your time (for example, skip “The Hustle”), the trending list almost always includes a few standout flicks. This week includes the Oscar-winning “Wicked,” an action movie with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, and a new Prime original that’s incredibly entertaining.

So, without further ado, here are the top three movies worth watching on Prime Video now.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S movies as of Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Wicked’

Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Saying “Wicked” is popular barely scratches the surface. Directed by Jon M. Chu and featuring Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the movie was one of the most eagerly awaited musical adaptations in recent memory.

Since its release, “Wicked” has become a full-blown cultural event, racking up incredible box office numbers and securing its place as the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation ever, along with a few shiny Oscars to match.

Labeled an outcast because of her green complexion, Elphaba (Erivo) forms a surprising yet deep bond with Glinda (Grande), a fellow student driven by her quest for popularity. After a pivotal meeting with the Wizard of Oz, their friendship faces a turning point as their futures start to diverge in unexpected ways.

This first installment ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, setting the stage for the second part “Wicked: For Good,” which releases this November.

Watch "Wicked" on Prime Video now

‘Uncharted’

UNCHARTED - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“Uncharted” sparked a mixed reaction upon its release, dividing critics and fans, though it’s clear gamers who love the original Uncharted series have embraced the movie much more enthusiastically.

As a long-time fan of the games myself, I found the movie entertaining and don’t think it deserves the low Rotten Tomatoes score. The adventure flick follows treasure hunter Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) as he teams up with seasoned partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) on a globe-trotting adventure to uncover long-lost treasure while outsmarting ruthless rivals.

Packed with plenty of action, witty banter, and nods to the video game’s iconic moments, the movie captures the spirit of the franchise while introducing new audiences to Drake’s world.

With its solid box office performance, Sony has confirmed a sequel is already in the works. Whether you’re a fan or newcomer to the franchise, “Uncharted” offers a thrilling ride worth taking.

Watch "Uncharted" on Prime Video now

‘Heads of State’

Heads of State - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“Heads of State” is one of Prime Video’s latest action-comedy movies, and while I had low expectations going in, I have to admit that I was pleasantly surprised.

The highest praise I can give this movie is that it holds your attention throughout, meaning you’re not going to be distracted by your phone or tempted to switch off. It’s a genuinely fun movie, with Idris Elba and John Cena jumping headfirst into intense action scenes, and honestly, their chemistry makes for a really entertaining watch that most viewers will appreciate.

U.S. President Will Derringer (Cena), a former action star, and U.K. Prime Minister Sam Clarke (Elba), an ex-SAS officer, narrowly survive an assassination attempt after Air Force One is attacked. With their security teams compromised, the two leaders must rely on each other to survive a high-stakes chase across dangerous territory.

If you’re after a movie with deeper substance, this likely won’t satisfy. However, if you’re in the mood for a carefree, entertaining flick that embraces its playful tone, “Heads of State” is definitely worth a watch.

Stream "Heads of State" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

1. "Wicked" (2024)

2. "Heads of State" (2025)

3. "Uncharted" (2022)

4. "Hidden Figures" (2016)

5. "The Accountant 2" (2025)

6. "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" (2024)

7. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023)

8. "The Hustle" (2019)

9. "Twisters" (2024)

10. "Robocop" (1987)

