Netflix is about to lose a heart-pounding survival thriller movie based on a true story — stream it now

Netflix is about to lose “Everest,” one of the best survival thrillers on the platform right now. It only landed on Netflix a few months ago, but with the constant churn of streaming libraries, it was only a matter of time before it disappeared.

The movie is set to leave Netflix U.S. on Friday, August 1, so you’ve got only a short window left to catch this heart-pounding true story.

“Everest” is based on the real 1996 Mount Everest disaster, when climbers were caught in a brutal storm during their ascent. The characters in the movie are based on actual people involved in the tragedy, and their names, roles, and stories stay largely true to life.

Movies based on real events carry extra weight because you’re reminded that much of it actually happened, even if some details are changed. That’s why “Everest” is a gripping survival thriller that’s hard to forget. Here's why it's worth watching before it leaves Netflix this week.

What is ‘Everest’ about?

“Everest” follows a group of climbers as they attempt to summit the world’s tallest mountain in May 1996. Rob Hall (Jason Clarke) leads a commercial expedition with his company Adventure Consultants, guiding a diverse team of clients to the top.

Among them are mailman Doug Hansen (John Hawkes), wealthy climber Beck Weathers (Josh Brolin), and journalist Jon Krakauer (Michael Kelly). At the same time, rival guide Scott Fischer (Jake Gyllenhaal) leads a team from his own company, Mountain Madness. As both groups push toward the summit, an unexpected and violent storm hits, turning the climb into a fight for survival.

With oxygen running low, visibility vanishing, and communication breaking down, the climbers are forced to make impossible decisions high in the death zone. “Everest” shows the physical dangers of high-altitude climbing and the chaos that occurs when nature turns against even the most experienced mountaineers.

Why you need to watch ‘Everest’ on Netflix now

When a movie is based on a true story, like “Everest,” which tells the same disaster Jon Krakauer wrote about in his book Into Thin Air, it really puts into perspective how fake most action movies feel. If this were just made up, you’d expect the main characters to make it through mostly unscathed, maybe with one dramatic death thrown in for effect.

The stakes are real, the outcomes are brutal, and the story doesn’t give you any easy answers or happy endings.

A huge part of the movie’s power comes from how unbelievably realistic it feels. Shot mostly in the Alps on real snowy peaks and directed by Baltasar Kormákur, “Everest” pulls you right into the brutal reality of the climb.

I can confidently say that watching it isn’t easy, so if you’ve ever somewhat wondered what it’s actually like to try and conquer Mt. Everest, this movie doesn’t hold anything back.

“Everest” brings every part of the climb to life, including the crunch of snow underfoot to the biting high-altitude winds, and even the quiet camaraderie shared between these seasoned climbers. I’m certain anyone watching this thriller will find themselves holding their breath more than once, just seeing how high up the climbers are.

This is truly a visually stunning movie to say the least, and sometimes you’ll forget you’re watching a thriller and not a documentary. That’s the whole point. Climbers spend thousands of dollars to challenge nature, but as many expect, nature is unforgiving.

“Everest” is draining to watch, I’ll admit, especially because of how the tone shifts so sharply in the third act. But that’s the reality of it. The extreme weather caused disorientation, exhaustion, and lack of oxygen, leading to a deadly situation often called the “deadliest day on Everest.”

However, with such a large cast, the director sometimes struggles to give everyone balanced screen time, and at times it’s tough to tell who’s who when they’re all bundled up in climbing gear. You really have to listen closely to voices and conversations to keep track. I was actually surprised by how little screen time Jake Gyllenhaal gets.

Still, despite juggling so many characters, the movie manages to deliver enough personal drama to make you care about what happens to them. You might need a few tissues nearby before pressing play.

Ultimately, what stands out most is how the movie makes you feel like you’re right there on the mountain. “Everest” is definitely worth adding to your Netflix watchlist before it leaves on August 1, if only for the chilling experience.

