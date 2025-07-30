20 new shows and movies to watch in August 2025 — 'Wednesday,' 'Peacemaker,' 'Platonic' and more

Aliens, awkward romances, and Eddie Murphy in an armored truck — there’s no shortage of new shows and movies to watch in August 2025 on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and other major streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

We're highlighting the biggest, buzziest new shows and movies premiering this month. Returning favorites "Wednesday," "Peacemaker," "Platonic" and "Love Is Blind: UK" all return for their second seasons, while the animated classic "King of the Hill" embarks on its 14th season after getting canceled 15 years ago.

New arrivals include the highly anticipated sci-fi series "Alien: Earth" and the political thriller "Hostage." If movies are more your speed, "The Pickup" delivers action and laughs, while "Night Always Comes" takes a grittier, emotional turn.

Here's our guide on what to watch in August 2025.

‘Chief of War’ (Aug. 1, Apple TV Plus)

Jason Momoa gets fierce in his sweeping historical drama about Hawai‘i’s battle for unification in the 18th century. Ka‘iana is a revered ali‘i (chief) caught between loyalty and conscience. After he’s pulled into a bloody struggle to unite the islands, he realizes the real war might be within.

Momoa co-created the series with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett and steps behind the camera to direct the finale. The cast is stacked with Polynesian talent, including Cliff Curtis, Temuera Morrison, and rising star Kaina Makua. — Kelly Woo

Premieres Aug. 1 on Apple TV Plus

‘Eyes of Wakanda’ (Aug. 1, Disney Plus)

“Eyes of Wakanda” has the potential to be interesting. The animated miniseries is a spin-off of Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” and was produced by his company, Proximity Media. Throughout four episodes, it will examine centuries of Wakandan history through the eyes of Wakanda’s Hatut Zaraze, a secret service tasked with recovering stolen vibranium artifacts.

The first episode is set in Crete in 1260 B.C and starring the voice of Cress Williams as a Wakandan general gone AWOL, hunted by Hatut Zaraze agent Noni (Winnie Harlow). It will also include cameos from Marvel heroes, including Iron Fist. The show’s premiere has been moved up to an Aug. 1 release date with all four episodes dropping at once, so make sure to check Disney Plus at the start of the month. — Malcolm McMillan

Premieres Aug. 1 on Disney Plus

‘My Oxford Year’ (Aug. 1, Netflix)

I have a soft spot for rom-coms, no matter how dramatic or packed with clichés they are. Even when the storyline is wildly predictable, there’s something comforting about this genre that keeps me coming back.

“My Oxford Year,” based on Julia Whelan’s novel of the same name, follows Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson), a driven American university student who fulfills her lifelong dream of studying at Oxford — only to have everything upended when she meets Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest), a charming local poetry tutor hiding a transformative secret.

As Anna and Jamie’s friendship deepens through their shared love of poetry, their romance challenges her meticulously planned path and forces both characters to reconsider their choices. — Alix Blackburn

Premieres Aug. 1 on Netflix

‘King of the Hill’ season 14 (Aug. 4, Hulu)

For my generation, “King of the Hill” is up there with “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Futurama” as part of the Mount Rushmore of the Fox network’s animated comedy series. Now, just like the last of those three series, it’s getting the revival treatment and heading to Hulu and Disney Plus.

If you’re not familiar with this show from “Beavis and Butt-Head” creator Mike Judge and “The Office” showrunner Greg Daniels, it centers around the Hill family, residents of the (fictional) blue-collar city of Arlen, Texas. Unlike its contemporaries, it’s a grounded show, focused on the mundane aspects of daily life and family dynamics. It’s not over-the-top, but it is hilarious.

This revival picks up 15 years after the show’s initial run ended, with main characters Hank and Peggy Hill returning to Arlen after years working abroad in the propane industry, to enjoy retirement. So far, early reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with season 14 currently scoring a perfect 100% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes . — MM

Premieres Aug. 4 on Hulu

‘Platonic’ season 2 (Aug. 6, Apple TV Plus)

Like any longtime friendship, “Platonic” is just getting messier with age. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne return as Will and Sylvia, besties who are trying (and mostly failing) to keep their lives in check.

He’s engaged to a tech CEO, she’s moonlighting as his wedding planner, and both are juggling emotional crises with their usual mix of honesty, avoidance and alcohol (and lots of it).

Season 2 brings fresh dysfunction and new faces — including Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett — as the pals put their friendship to the test. Some rocks hold you up; others break windows. — KW

Premieres Aug. 6 on Apple TV Plus

‘The Pickup’ (Aug. 6, Prime Video)

Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson make an unlikely odd couple in this heist comedy. Russell (Murphy) is the no-nonsense vet, while Travis (Davidson) is all nerves and bad ideas. Their routine armored truck route goes sideways fast when they’re ambushed by a crew led by Zoe (Keke Palmer) … who also happens to be Travis’s one-night stand.

Toss in Russell’s furious wife (Eva Longoria), a pile of stolen cash and a plan that’s way bigger than anyone signed up for, and their day becomes one wild ride. — KW

Premieres Aug. 6 on Prime Video

‘Wednesday’ season 2 (Aug. 6, Netflix)

“Wednesday” season 2 part 1 picks up with Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returning to Nevermore Academy as a reluctant hero, only to be haunted by dark visions — one of which shows her roommate Enid’s (Emma Myers) potential death.

Determined to stop it, Wednesday dives into a new supernatural mystery that’s darker, gorier, and more horror-driven than before.

This season ditches the romance subplot entirely, focusing instead on Wednesday’s evolving psychic abilities, her deepening bond with Enid, and a growing tension with her increasingly present family.

New faces like Steve Buscemi (as Nevermore’s principal) and Joanna Lumley (as Grandmama) join the cast, along with surprise appearances from stars like Lady Gaga. It’s going to be a creepy and kooky time, to say the least. — AB

Premieres Aug. 6 on Netflix

‘Alien: Earth’ (Aug. 12, FX and Hulu)

“Alien: Earth” is my most anticipated TV show of the year, and saying I’m excited would be an understatement. Set in the universe of the iconic “Alien” franchise, this series trades claustrophobic space horror for manic, otherworldly terror right here on Earth. The Xenomorph is coming home.

The show follows Wendy (Sydney Chandler), the first-ever “hybrid” created by uploading a dying child’s consciousness into a synthetic body. When a Weyland-owned research vessel crashes in Prodigy City, it unleashes deadly alien life forms, including Xenomorphs, onto the planet.

Wendy and a group of tactical soldiers must confront the threat while grappling with questions about identity, humanity, and corporate exploitation.

Created by Noah Hawley, the eight-episode series leans into existential sci-fi and classic horror, exploring a world dominated by mega-corporations like Weyland-Yutani and raising fresh stakes by bringing the Xenomorph terror to familiar ground. — AB

Premieres Aug. 12 on FX (via Sling or Fubo) and Hulu

‘Butterfly’ (Aug. 13, Prime Video)

“Butterfly” looks like a gripping spy thriller you don’t want to miss. The trailer is packed with action and character drama, and fans of Daniel Dae Kim from “Lost” or “Hellboy” will see him take on an even more complex role in this new series.

Kim stars as David Jung, a former U.S. intelligence operative now living in South Korea. His quiet life is shattered when Rebecca (Reina Hardesty), a highly trained assassin, is sent to kill him.

Shockingly, Rebecca is revealed to be David’s estranged daughter, raised to believe he abandoned her years ago. As father and daughter confront their painful past, they become entangled in a dangerous game of deceit and treachery orchestrated by Juno (Piper Perabo) and her intelligence agency. — AB

Premieres Aug. 13 on Prime Video

‘Love Is Blind: UK’ season 2 (Aug. 13, Netflix)

The “Love is Blind” dating show franchise was already a hit worldwide before it made its U.K. debut in August 2024, bringing the same bingeable brand of relationship drama, romantic competitiveness and social curiosities that viewers have come to know and love after five years.

And now “Love is Blind: UK” is back for its second go-round, with the first batch of episodes dropping on Wednesday, August 13. Hosts Emma and Matt Willis will also return to guide the new crop of U.K.- and Ireland-based daters through the highs and lows of trying to find their one true love.

As always, the streamer promises, the series “will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.” — Christina Izzo

Premieres Aug. 13 on Netflix

‘Night Always Comes’ (Aug. 15, Netflix)

Vanessa Kirby is having a standout summer. With Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” reboot already out in theaters, she’s now set to star in a highly anticipated crime thriller.

“Night Always Comes” is described by Netflix as an intense journey of survival. After watching the trailer, it’s quickly become one of the summer’s must-watch releases for me. With its gripping storyline, popular bestselling origins, and talented cast, this thriller has all the elements to become a streaming hit.

Kirby stars as Lynette, a determined woman racing against time to raise $25,000 in just one night to prevent her family’s eviction and avoid losing everything. As the deadline looms, she’s pushed to take drastic measures to protect her loved ones and secure their future. — AB

Premieres Aug. 15 on Netflix

‘The Rainmaker’ (Aug. 15, USA)

This TV remake breathes new life into John Grisham’s classic legal thriller, updating the story that Matt Damon brought to the big screen in 1997. Milo Callaghan is Rudy Baylor, a recent law school grad who’s fired from a fancy firm on day one. He lands in a scrappy taco joint-turned-law office with the ambulance-chasing Bruiser (Lana Parrilla) and her shady paralegal, Deck (P.J. Byrne).

Together, they dig into a deadly hospital conspiracy, forcing Rudy to go head-to-head with his former boss … and his ex. The “Suits” reboot may have stumbled, but “The Rainmaker” hopes to be a more compelling legal drama. — KW

Premieres Aug. 15 on USA (via Sling or Fubo)

‘The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox’ (Aug. 20, Hulu)

We’ve already seen the saga of the Amanda Knox case — a then-20-year-old exchange student living in Perugia, Italy who was wrongfully convicted and incarcerated for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher — play out in real time on the news and retrospectively in true-crime documentaries like the 2016 Netflix doc “Amanda Knox.”

Now the shocking story is getting the dramatic limited series treatment with “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,” a Hulu Original series premiering with its first two episodes on Wednesday, August 20.

In the eight-episode drama, “Tell Me Lies” starlet Grace Van Patten portrays Knox (who serves as an executive producer on the series) as she endures wrongful imprisonment for Meredith’s death as well as the media firestorm and public vitriol that followed, all while battling to prove her innocence. — CI

Premieres Aug. 20 on Hulu

‘Hostage’ (Aug. 21, Netflix)

Political thrillers aren’t usually my go-to, but “Hostage” quickly grabbed me. Part of that is thanks to the cast, but I also appreciate that it doesn’t rely on over-the-top action or constant explosions. After watching the first trailer, I’m even more excited.

“Hostage” follows Prime Minister Abigail Dalton (Suranne Jones), who faces a harrowing crisis when her husband is kidnapped, with kidnappers demanding her resignation. At the same time, the visiting French President (Julie Delpy) is blackmailed, creating a tense political standoff.

What makes me confident this will be good is Jones leading the show. She’s known for her powerful performances in dramas like “Doctor Foster” and “Gentlemen Jack,” infusing stories with plenty of emotion and intensity. Plus, with her also serving as executive producer, I’m sure this series has been thoughtfully made. — AB

Premieres Aug. 21 on Netflix

‘Peacemaker’ season 2 (Aug. 21, HBO Max)

“Peacemaker” holds an interesting spot in the DCU canon. The first season technically isn’t canon anymore, nor is star John Cena’s appearance as the titular antihero in the 2021 film “The Suicide Squad.” A large part of season 2 will be establishing parts of what happened in those stories as part of the DCU canon.

But another big part of “Peacemaker” season 2 will be dealing with the interdimensional portal that Chris aka Peacemaker has access to and the dimensional rift it causes when he leaves this dimension for another one.

He’ll also have to contend with Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) hunting him down to avenge his son’s death in the 2021 Suicide Squad movie, and avoiding Red St. Wild (Michael Rooker), the world's premier eagle hunter who wants to kill Peacemaker’s animal sidekick, Eagly. — MM

Premieres Aug. 21 on HBO Max

‘Invasion’ season 3 (Aug. 22, Apple TV Plus)

Earth’s last hope is a team-up like no other. The third season of the sprawling sci-fi thriller brings together the scattered survivors for one impossible mission: sneak aboard the alien mothership and stop the takeover.

With Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, and fresh face Erika Alexander leading the charge, tensions run high as old friendships are tested and new alliances form. Humanity hangs by a thread as the aliens’ motives are finally about to be revealed. — KW

Premieres Aug. 22 on Apple TV Plus

‘Long Story Short’ (Aug. 22, Netflix)

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the genius behind “BoJack Horseman,” is back with another animated comedy. “Long Story Short” follows the Schwooper siblings, a Jewish family from Northern California.

The twist is that the story jumps all over the place in time, showing everything from their childhood screw-ups to their adult dilemmas and everything in between.

The show blends Bob-Waksberg’s signature wit with heartfelt moments. If you loved “BoJack’s” emotional depth wrapped in sharp humor, this one’s made for you. — KW

Premieres Aug. 22 on Netflix

‘Upload’ season 4 (Aug. 25, Prime Video)

This Prime Video sci-fi comedy-drama has been a hidden gem for the streaming service.”Upload” is set in a world where you can upload yourself into a virtual afterlife upon your death, which, in theory, sounds great.

In practice, though, the evil corporation Horizen ruined it, creating a caste system where the rich get a top-tier afterlife and the poor are stuck using a freemium version with data caps, meaning you could spend months of your afterlife digitally frozen, awaiting more data.

That’s led to some drama, both in the digital world and the real one, with Nathan “Nate” Brown (Robbie Amell) at the center of it. A computer programmer who was killed for nearly ruining everything for Horizen and now, he’s on a mission to expose Horizen’s crimes.

In the process, a duplicate Nate was created from a backup, but in the season 3 finale, it was revealed that one of them was killed. Tune in to the fourth and final season to see how the story ends. — MM

Premieres Aug. 25 on Prime Video

‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ season 2 (Aug. 28, Netflix)

Looks like love-triangle complications will still be waiting for Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) upon her grand return to Silver Falls, Colorado after a much-needed summer away in New York City.

When we catch up with her, Cole (Noah LaLonde), Alex (Ashby Gentry) and the rest of the Walter clan when the YA series adaptation returns on Netflix on Thursday, August 28, it’s quickly obvious that those romantic dramas haven’t magically disappeared upon Jackie’s departure.

When she returns, “Jackie is determined to make amends with Alex and set boundaries with Cole while finding her place within the Walter family. But fitting back in isn’t that easy, reads the season 2 synopsis.

Alex, who is busy training for a risky rodeo event, isn’t too thrilled about Jackie’s attempts to reconnect, while Cole is unsuccessfully trying to fill the void left by not playing football, causing his old ways to come worryingly creeping back in. — CI

Premieres Aug. 28 on Netflix

‘The Thursday Murder Club’ (Aug. 28, Netflix)

Richard Osman has become a cherished name in British entertainment. After building a strong TV presence, he successfully ventured into fiction with his popular “Thursday Murder Club” series, which centers on a group of senior friends living in a retirement community who team up to crack both old and new murder mysteries.

Now, the debut novel has been turned into a Netflix movie featuring a star-studded cast, bringing these beloved characters to life on screen for the very first time.

“The Thursday Murder Club” follows four lively retirees — played by Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie — who meet weekly in their retirement village to solve cold cases. Their hobby takes a serious turn when a real murder happens nearby, pulling them into a genuine mystery. — AB

Premieres Aug. 28 on Netflix