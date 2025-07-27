3 Prime Video action movies you (probably) haven't seen

Want to get your adrenaline fix without watching the same old shootouts and car chases? Prime Video’s action movies section runs deep, but digging past the obvious picks can take time.

There’s a whole world of high-stakes thrillers, gritty brawlers, and stylish genre-benders just waiting to be discovered. And plenty of them are hiding right in plain sight. Some have big names attached, and others are cult favorites you might have missed. But all of them bring the heat.

If you're in the mood for something fast, fierce, and just a little off the beaten path, here are three of the best action movies on Prime Video you probably haven’t seen yet.

'Filth'

Filth - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Based on Irvine Welsh’s novel and starring a gloriously unhinged James McAvoy, "Filth" follows a corrupt, coke-snorting Edinburgh cop named Bruce Robertson who’s less interested in solving a murder case than in manipulating his coworkers, terrorizing suspects, and indulging every vile impulse he has. So yes, there's plenty of filth to be had here.

But beneath the sleaze and chaos, this action flick is something much darker, sadder, and smarter. As Bruce's mental state deteriorates, the film shifts from grotesque black comedy to a shocking look at self-destruction, guilt, and mental illness wrapped up in the dressings of an action trip. It's wildly unpredictable and sometimes unpalatable, and if you can stomach the ride, it’s one hell of a performance from McAvoy.

Watch "FIlth" on Prime Video now

'Monkey Man'

MONKEY MAN Trailer 2 (2024) Dev Patel - YouTube Watch On

Dev Patel directs and stars in this brutal, blood-soaked revenge thriller that blends the rage of "John Wick" with the raw desperation of "Oldboy," all set against the neon-lit underbelly of a corrupt Mumbai.

Patel plays an unnamed street fighter scraping by in underground cage matches while nursing some barely contained rage at a stolen childhood and a society that crushed him. But when he finally snaps, his violence comes fast and furious, messy and deeply personal. This decadent action thriller pits one broken man against a system that feeds on the powerless, and fortunately, we're the ones who win since we get a front row seat.

Watch "Monkey Man" on Prime Video now

'Trespass'

Trespass - Movie Trailer (2011) HD - YouTube Watch On

Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman play a wealthy couple whose lavish home and strained relationship are both put to the test when a group of armed intruders storms in, demanding money and secrets they’re not ready to give up. Yep, it's almost like your typical '90s thriller.

What starts as a standard home invasion story quickly spirals into something more volatile, thanks to Cage’s fast-talking energy and Kidman’s typical magneticism. And if you're thinking about it being unhinged, as is the usual when it comes to Cage, you won't be disappointed.

Watch "Trespass" on Prime Video now