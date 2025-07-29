Netflix just added a must-binge sci-fi thriller series packed with gripping twists — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

I’ve always loved movies and shows that incorporate time travel. As a dedicated thriller fan, I find the narrative hook ripe for shocking twists and highly memorable moments. And “The Lazarus Project” is more proof that when used well, the narrative device creates practically unmissable TV.

This British series originally aired on Sky Max in the summer of 2022 (and TNT in the U.S.), but now has found a new streaming home on Netflix.

Subscribers hooked by the elevator pitch of a secret organization altering time to save the world will be pleased to know the streaming service hasn’t just added a single season of the show either. Both seasons of "The Lazarus Project" have now landed on the big red streamer.

At 16 episodes total, “The Lazarus Project” is the perfect binge-watch this week. It’s one of those rare shows that will have your finger hovering over the “play next episode” button before the credits have even started rolling. With each new twist and turn, you’ll be drawn further into its world of time loops, tricky moral questions and compelling characters.

So, if you’re on the hunt for your next Netflix binge, “The Lazarus Project” makes a very compelling case for itself. Here’s everything you need to know about this gripping sci-fi thriller series, and why critics were so impressed it managed to pull a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is ‘The Lazarus Project’ about?

The Lazarus Project | Official Trailer | TNT - YouTube Watch On

George (Paapa Essiedu) might be losing his grip on reality. Waking up on July 1, he lives out an eventful three months that include professional success; marrying his girlfriend, Sarah (Charly Clive); preparing for their first child; and facing a global pandemic. But then he awakens on the morning of July 1, with time having reset back to three months earlier.

Stuck in a time loop, reliving the same events over and over again, nobody but George seems to be aware that time is resetting. But he’s not going insane. Instead, he’s one of a select group of people who can uniquely perceive the flow of time and remember the events of each timeline reset.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Invited to join the Lazarus Project, he becomes part of an underground organization that works from the shadows to save the world from universe-ending threats, but the ability to rewrite the past and change the future comes with serious temptations. And George is soon forced to choose between the Lazarus Project’s strict rules and saving a loved one.

‘The Lazarus Project’ reviews — here’s why critics rate it 100%

(Image credit: Sky Max / TNT / Netflix)

On review site Rotten Tomatoes, “The Lazarus Project” season 1 holds a rare perfect 100% rating.

This score comes from a relatively low sample size of 14 reviews, but it still speaks to the sci-fi thriller's quality and the way it managed to grip viewers across its run.

“It’s all as fun to watch as it is compelling to consider,” said Judy Berman of TIME Magazine. While Cristina Escobar of RogerEbert.com praised the series for its “thoughtful exploration of moral questions” and for packing “plenty of suspense.”

Metro’s Sophie Laughton felt the show was “a watch that’s worth the ride,” and Brad Newsome of the Sydney Morning Herald said, “This intelligent, imaginative sci-fi thriller series sets itself apart with complex, believable characters and dashes of incidental low-key humor.”

"Affirming [creator] Joe Barton’s status as one of the best screenwriters in the game, The Lazarus Project is exactly the kind of head-spinning, heart-pounding TV that you’ll be left wanting to revisit time and again," said Jordan King of Empire Magazine in a four-star review.

(Image credit: Sky Max / TNT / Netflix)

Dan Einav of the Financial Times was a little more mixed than some critics. “The opening episode can feel off-puttingly clunky and déjà vu-inducing,” explained Einav. However, he noted that “In subsequent episodes, thankfully, the eight-parter becomes more intriguing.”

The show’s second season, which originally debuted in November 2023, doesn’t have enough reviews on Rotten Tomatoes for a rating, but the critical takes listed are universally positive.

“This twisty time-loop thriller gets even more dramatic in its second outing. Paapa Essiedu’s George is a jittery joy in a smart, sharply scripted show that’s lots of fun to watch,” said Leila Latif of the Guardian about “The Lazarus Project’s” second season.

Should you stream ‘The Lazarus Project’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Sky Max / TNT / Netflix)

If you’re looking for a compelling sci-fi series with intriguing twists and plenty of time-travel shenanigans, then “The Lazarus Project” isn’t just worthy of your watchlist — it should be right at the very top of your streaming pile. It’s a compelling thriller that’ll hook you instantly.

Paapa Essiedu’s performance is one of my favorite parts of the show, creating a character in George who is plenty likable, and with some conflicting emotions at play. Yes, he wants to save the world from global catastrophe, but he’s got understandable personal desires as well, and these two goals conflict in a way that leads to seriously high-stakes drama.

While much of “The Lazarus Project” is dedicated to intense drama and universe-ending threats, there’s just the right amount of humor in the mix. Like when Lazarus Project member Archie (Anjli Mohindra) explains George’s abilities to him by describing him as a “mutant,” but making a point of noting he’s not “like Wolverine.”

(Image credit: Sky Max / TNT / Netflix)

Of course, as a show about time loops and changing the past to alter the future, there is a degree of time travel jargon in “The Lazarus Project,” and the timeline can get a bit knotty as the show progresses. But these are minor quibbles, and for the most part, “The Lazarus Project” does a good job of keeping things flowing without the plot spinning out of control.

However, before you commit to watching based on all the praise written above, there is one frustrating element I need to warn you about. Sadly, “The Lazarus Project” was canceled after two seasons, and the season 2 finale ended on a massive cliffhanger — one that looks set to go forever unresolved. So be prepared to be left with lingering questions.

This blemish aside, “The Lazarus Project” is a must-watch series for sci-fi thriller fans, and I’m hoping it’s enjoyed a deserved resurgence now that it’s arrived on Netflix. In fact, maybe if it manages to make such a large splash on the world’s biggest streaming service, then it could be revived for a third season. Or maybe that’s just wishful thinking on my part.

“The Lazarus Project” is among the final few major additions to Netflix this month, but the streaming service has already confirmed its slate of new content for August. So, here’s a guide to everything new on Netflix in August, if you want to start planning your streaming a little early.

Watch "The Lazarus Project" season 1-2 on Netflix now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.