'Poker Face' season 2 finale had me glued to my TV — season 3 can't come fast enough
Peacock's hit mystery series sticks the landing
This article contains spoilers for the "Poker Face" season 2 finale, episode 12: "The End of the Road."
It's no secret that I'm a big "Poker Face" fan. Back in May, I previewed the first 10 episodes of "Poker Face" season 2 and said it "cements the "Poker Face" formula as a certified winner."
Having not had the chance to see how the season wrapped up, I have spent the ensuing weeks wondering whether the show might drift off course in its final moments.
If you haven't watched the "Poker Face" season 2 finale on Peacock yet, stop reading here and go see how Charlie Cale's misadventure wraps up for yourself.
'Poker Face' season 2's finale had me hooked from the jump
If you're still here, hopefully you agree that "The End of the Road" was a satisfying, pulse-pounding conclusion to the second season, one that pays off that rising tension from the penultimate ep.
We pick up from episode 11's ending: Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) and pal Alex (Patti Harrison) are on the run, with FBI agent Luca (Simon Helberg) panicking that "The Iguana" is following Cale right to Beatrix Hasp's home, to off the crime boss.
Luca wants Charlie to come in, but she refuses, and after fleeing a diner, they arrive at Hasp's home ... where things take a gleeful, bloody turn as we're hit with one hell of a heel turn.
Here's one last spoiler warning: don't read on if you're not caught up!
Read More
See, it turns out Alex was the legendary assassin and has been stringing Charlie along for some time. Cue some excellent villain monologuing from Harrison that paints a picture of her life.
Before Alex can kill her, the pair are forced into a thrilling final chase with Luca and the police, thanks to some quick thinking from Charlie Cale that signals their location.
With Charlie at gunpoint, Alex bundles our drifter into the Barracuda and hurtles towards a cliff at Indiana's "Grand Canyon Canyon," for a slo-mo ending ripped right out of "Thelma & Louise."
Except that can't be the end for Charlie, right? No, after things are wound back a few seconds (in a wry moment in keeping with the show's tone), we see she managed to dive out of the car at the last second, narrowly avoiding tumbling to her death.
Luca comes to her rescue ... and promptly sends her packing, with the warning that she's now a wanted fugitive, and he'll have to arrest her next time they cross paths.
All in all, the "Poker Face" season 2 finale is a capstone to a set of mysteries that was every bit as engrossing as the first.
Charlie might now be without her signature ride, but the road is nevertheless open to her and, hopefully, to plenty more mysteries that can only be cracked with her very specific knack for detecting BS.
With the burning wreck of her Barracuda seemingly empty, is there a chance Charlie's self-proclaimed "nemesis" survived? What fresh trouble might she get into? And how many A-listers might Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne manage to bring on board next time out?
It's a testament to the show's quality that I'm already anxiously awaiting news of the show's future, and to learn where and when Charlie might crop up next. Peacock, do the right thing — announce "Poker Face" season 3 already!
If you're serious about streaming, all the latest releases, you'll surely want to be watching on the best screen possible. Amazon Prime Day is now upon us, and it presents the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment set-up.
Right now, the best TV we're recommending for Prime Day 2025 is the LG C5 OLED, which has received an impressive 33% discount down to $1796 for Amazon's sales event. We called it a "truly special" TV in our 5-star LG C5 OLED TV review.
If that's going to break the bank, Amazon has TV bargains to suit practically every budget available now, for a limited time only.
More from Tom's Guide
- How to get Peacock for free
- New on Peacock in July 2025
- Netflix's new mystery thriller looks like an intense ride
Post byView on Threads
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Martin is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things movies and TV. If it’s in the theaters or available to stream somewhere, he’s probably watched it… especially if it has a dragon in it. Before joining the team, he was a Staff Writer at What To Watch where he wrote about a broad range of shows that stretched from "Doctor Who" and "The Witcher" to "Bridgerton" and "Love Island". When he’s not watching the next must-see movie or show, he’s probably still in front of a screen playing massive RPGs, reading, spending a fortune on TCGs, or watching the NFL.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.