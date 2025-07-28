'The Boys' season 5 just got a special Comic-Con preview — and people are losing their minds

"The Boys" season 5 wasn't supposed to be a headliner at San Diego Comic-Con this year. But when fans in attendance at a "Gen V" Hall H panel got a special sneak preview of the show's final season, it stole the show.

We haven't been able to find leaked footage of the preview — a shock in its own right — but outlets such as Deadline and users on X (Twitter) were quick to react to the teaser. Here's a breakdown of what happened.

'The Boys' Comic-Con 2025 teaser breakdown

Per those in attendance, there are a few big reveals that Eric Kripke and company showed off in the season 5 teaser.

First, Homelander (Antony Starr) is in full fascist mode. He is now the leader of the U.S. in all but name, and during the sneak preview, he addresses a crowded room, saying to those watching that, "This is a safer, more God-fearing nation."

Then, the teaser focused largely on some familiar faces. The Boys team is seen reuniting to prepare for a final showdown against Homelander. In between all the blood and gore, fans also reported getting a look at Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) reacting to something off-screen that seemingly unsettled her. It's unclear what exactly she saw.

Finally, the teaser hinted at some new faces joining the show. We already knew that "Supernatural" alumni Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki appear on-screen together with the latter reprising their role as Soldier Boy, and fans in attendance at the "Gen V" panel got to see a shot of them on screen together during the sneak preview for "The Boys." But we learned that Seth Rogen will appear in an undisclosed role in the show's final season.

'Gen V' season 2 teases a 'The Boys' season 5 crossover with its own Comic-Con trailer

Of course, this season 5 teaser was shown at a "Gen V" panel, so we did get some updates on the second season of that spin-off as well — including a new SDCC trailer for "Gen V" season 2.

These shows are now firmly tied to each other, and the trailer only hammered this point home. In the trailer, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is convincing Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) to return to Godolkin University to stop a sinister program called “Project Odessa,” which has ties to the university’s founder, Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater).

Gen V Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

But she's not the only "The Boys" star to make an appearance in the trailer. Nathan Mitchell also appears as Black Noir II.

To see fully how the shows tie in together, you'll have to check out "Gen V" season 2 on Prime Video on Sept. 17 and then tune into "The Boys" season 5 when it arrives some time next year.

