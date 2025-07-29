New on Hulu in August 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

Hulu's August lineup features a fresh batch of brand-new movies and shows to add some streaming excitement to your summer.

Some of the biggest releases of the month include the long-awaited 14th season of classic animated series "King of the Hill," which returns after 15 years with all 10 episodes dropping in one fell swoop on the platform.

True crime fans will get a gripping new perspective on the Amanda Knox scandal with a limited drama series starring Grace Van Patten as the wrongfully convicted murder suspect. And sci-fi diehards can enjoy a prequel series to the famed "Aliens" franchise.

Below, we've listed out three top picks of what's coming to Hulu this month (and what should be added to your watch list soon), plus a complete list of everything new on Hulu in August 2025 (and what's leaving the streaming service soon) so you can plan your viewing accordingly.

New on Hulu in August 2025: Top picks

'King of the Hill' season 14 (premieres August 4)

King of the Hill S14 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Fifteen years after Mike Judge's classic adult animated sitcom was cancelled by Fox, "King of the Hill" returns with brand-new episodes on August 4.

Per Hulu, the synopsis for season 14 of the Emmy-winning series — which stars Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss — reads: "After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane."

Stream on Hulu from August 4

'Alien: Earth' (August 12)

Alien: Earth | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

The fan-favorite "Alien" film franchise is getting the small-screen treatment with this new prequel series written and directed by Noah Hawley of "Fargo" fame, which is coming to FX and Hulu on August 12.

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat," reads the official synopsis of the sci-fi series, which features actors Sydney Chandler, Samuel Blenkin, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Alex Lawther, Kit Young and Babou Ceesay, among others, in the cast.

"As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors among the wreckage, they encounter mysterious predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined," continues the show description. "With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it."

Stream on Hulu from August 12

'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox' (August 20)

Amanda Knox | Teaser [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Every fan of the titillating true-crime genre knows the name of Amanda Knox and the shocking legal case — in which she was wrongfully convicted for the tragic murder of her roommate — she was embroiled in 15 years ago. Inspired by that true story, this drama series follows Knox's decade-plus-long fight to clear her name, with actress Grace Van Patten portraying Knox in the eight-episode limited series.

With Knox herself serving as an executive producer on the series, "each episode unpacks pivotal moments — the investigation, forensic interpretations, the court of public opinion holding forth in the headlines — to ultimately reveal how an innocent student reclaimed her life," per the streaming service.

Stream on Hulu from August 20

Everything new on Hulu in August 2025

August 1

Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1

Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1

MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 23-24

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

28 Days (2000)

28 Days En Espanol (2000)

A Simple Favor (2018)

The Beach (2000)

Black Knight (2001)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Click (2006)

Click En Espanol (2006)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Devil in a Blue Dress En Espanol (1995)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl En Espanol (2015)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? En Espanol (2009)

District 9 (2009)

District 9 En Espanol (2009)

Equity (2016)

Equity En Espanol (2016)

Evil Dead (2013)

Evil Dead En Espanol (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose En Espanol (2005)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride Part II (1995)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump En Espanol (1994)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy (2005)

Ice Age (2002)

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs (2009)

Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade (2016)

It's Complicated (2009)Kick-Ass (2010)

Old School (2003)

Old School En Espanol (2003)

One Hour Photo (2002)

The Other Woman (2014)

Night Shift (2023)

Practical Magic (1998)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Ready or Not (2019)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Extinction En Espanol (2007)

Rio (2011)

Robots (2005)

Scarface (1983)

The Sessions (2012)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

Stay (2005)

Super 8 (2011)

Super 8 En Espanol (2011)

Take Shelter (2011)

Take Shelter En Espanol (2011)

Taken (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

Thirteen (2003)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Weekend at Bernie's (1989)

Win Win (2011

August 2

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8-9

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16

Mary J. Blige's Family Affair

Vanished in Death Valley

The Marksman (2021)

Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story

Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story

William Tell (2024)

August 4

King of the Hill: Complete Season 14

August 5

Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries

Bob Trevino Likes It (2024)

August 7

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries

Find My Country House: Complete Season 2

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6

The Flip Off: Complete Season 1

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1-2

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B

The Monkey (2025)

August 8

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere

FX's Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Journey to Bethlehem (2023)

Journey to Bethlehem En Espanol (2023)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

August 9

American Picker: Complete Season 26

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7-8

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1

August 10

The Lost City (2022)

August 11

Copshop (2021)

August 14

The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 4

Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Season 7

Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

Like Mike (2002)

Stuck on You (2003)

August 15

Blippi's Ultimate Playdate - Part 2: Complete Season 1

Stand Up to Cancer 2025: Livestream

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete S1A (DUBBED)

The Host (2013)

It Feeds (2025)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Killer Elite (2011)

LOL Live with Devon Walker (2025)

LOL Live with Sydnee Washington (2025)

August 16

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3

Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1

The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5-6

Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1

August 17

Thanksgiving (2023)

August 19

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries

High Country: Complete Season

1Levels (2024)

August 20

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

August 21

Alone: Complete Season 4

Call of the Night: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Bayou (2025)

Money Monster (2016)

Money Monster En Espanol (2016)

August 22

Eenie Meanie: Film Premiere

August 23

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3-4

Expedition Files: Complete Season 1

Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 1

5Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28

August 24

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

August 25

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1A

August 26

Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America's Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries

Little Bites (2024)

August 27

Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1

August 28

Bewitched: Complete Series

Customer Wars: Complete Season 3

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12

Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1

Imported: Documentary Premiere

August 29

Hell of a Summer (2023)

Sisu (2023)

Trail of Vengeance (2025)

Leaving Hulu in August 2025

August 1

Skinamarink (2022)

August 7

Just Super (2022)

August 9

The Friendship Game (2022)

August 13

Moving On (2022)

One True Loves (2023)

August 16

Four Samosas (2022)

August 18

The Last Son (2022)

August 21

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

August 23

Hostile Territory (2022)

Nocebo (2022)

August 24

7 Days (2021)

August 25

Assailant (2022)

Vendetta (2022)

August 31

American Rapstar (2020)

Anais in Love (2021)

Tell It to the Bees (2018)