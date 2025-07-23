Hulu's newest show is an epic drama series that's earned a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — and you can stream it now

As of today (July 23), Hulu's latest drama "Washington Black" is now available to stream — and it's earned a rare perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

If this is the first time you're hearing that name, Selwyn Seyfu Hinds' new eight-part Hulu series is an adaptation of Esi Edugyan's bestselling novel of the same name.

It's a steampunk-infused, epic adventure drama that follows a 19th-century young Black man with a scientific mind, and the first reviews that have come in suggest it belongs on your radar.

Here's a little more info about "Washington Black," and a round-up of what critics have had to say about the new series so far, so you can decide whether you want to stream it yourself.

What is 'Washington Black' about?

Washington Black | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"Washington Black" is a 19th-century-set story about 11-year-old George Washington "Wash" Black (Ernest Kingsley Jr.).

Born on a Barbados sugar plantation, Wash possesses an impressive scientific mind. After a harrowing incident forces him to flee, Wash is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure, one that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love, and sees him navigating uncharted lands and impossible odds.

In addition to Kingsley Jr., the series also stars Riupert Graves, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan Brewster, Eddie Karanja, Tom Ellis, and "Paradise" star Sterling K. Brown.

Should you stream 'Washington Black' on Hulu?

(Image credit: Hulu/Disney/Chris Reardon)

Early reviews for "Washington Black" sure suggest it's a show you shouldn't skip. As I mentioned, Hulu's new series has earned a coveted 100% critics' score on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes.

While that rating's only been generated from a total of 8 reviews (at the time of writing), it still means every accredited critic has enjoyed what they've streamed.

As an example of what's been said, The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han said "Washington Black" "occasionally takes on the dutiful feel of an education video," but added: "Still, for a fictionalized history lesson, it's a fun one, full of surprising twists and charming turns."

Reviewing for RogerEbert.com, Sherin Nicole described it as "a wonderment," and as "a sweeping, globe-trotting adventure in the spirit of Jules Verne's science-fiction marvels and the haunting depth of Toni Morrison's "Beloved.""

And, finally, Collider's Carly Lane bills the show as "the epic adventure tale you need to watch this summer" in her 7/10 review, calling it "a story that has all the hallmarks of classic adventure tales," and heaping praise on the ensemble's performances.

(Image credit: Hulu/Disney/Chris Reardon)

The Guardian's Hannah J Davies offers a slightly more measured take in her 3-star reaction, calling the series both "highly wobbly" and "highly watchable." While she argues the series is "sanding down the corners of its source material" and lacks friction, Davies nevertheless said "Washington Black" was, ultimately, "very easy to watch."

On balance, then, yes, it seems "Washington Black" is going to be worthy of your precious streaming time. If your interest's been piqued, all eight episodes of "Washington Black" are now available to stream on Hulu and on Disney Plus internationally.

