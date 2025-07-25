Vince Gilligan's 'Breaking Bad' follow-up just got an unsettling first teaser — here's when it's coming to Apple TV Plus

News
By published

'Pluribus' has already blown my mind

Teaser image for Vince Gilligan&#039;s Apple TV Plus show, &quot;Happiness is Contagious&quot;, showing a smiley face being drawn in a petri dish
(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Yesterday, we learned that "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan's next show was going to drop a first look — today. Now, it's finally here ... we think.

In yesterday's announcement, we got a countdown timer hinting at a 3 p.m. ET reveal. But today at 12:33 p.m. ET, the X (Twitter) account @itsSaulGoodman dropped what looked like a leaked teaser trailer for the upcoming Apple TV Plus sci-fi show starring "Better Call Saul" star Rhea Seehorn.

The big news that came along with that eerie teaser is that "Pluribus" is coming to Apple TV Plus on Nov. 7. Great news for those of us who have been waiting for this show since 2022.

Here's the thing, though — we don't know if this is the first look that the streaming service promised. The countdown timer is still showing on YouTube as of this moment.

So is this the teaser we were expecting? Was all we were going to get an unsettling 30 seconds of a woman (presumably Seehorn) licking donuts and putting them back in a box? Or, is there still a longer trailer to come at 3 p.m. ET?

Happiness is Contagious - YouTube Happiness is Contagious - YouTube
Watch On

If the answer to the last question is yes, we'll be sure to update this article accordingly with a reaction to the full trailer. If it's not, it seems like we'll need to wait a bit longer to get all the details on what could be the next great Apple TV Plus show.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
TOPICS
Malcolm McMillan
Malcolm McMillan
Streaming Editor

Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.