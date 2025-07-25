Vince Gilligan's 'Breaking Bad' follow-up just got an unsettling first teaser — here's when it's coming to Apple TV Plus

Yesterday, we learned that "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan's next show was going to drop a first look — today. Now, it's finally here ... we think.

In yesterday's announcement, we got a countdown timer hinting at a 3 p.m. ET reveal. But today at 12:33 p.m. ET, the X (Twitter) account @itsSaulGoodman dropped what looked like a leaked teaser trailer for the upcoming Apple TV Plus sci-fi show starring "Better Call Saul" star Rhea Seehorn.

The first teaser from Vince Gilligan's new series "Pluribus" starring Rhea Seehorn Nov 7th only on Apple TVpic.twitter.com/vwcDQoCB0DJuly 25, 2025

The big news that came along with that eerie teaser is that "Pluribus" is coming to Apple TV Plus on Nov. 7. Great news for those of us who have been waiting for this show since 2022.

Here's the thing, though — we don't know if this is the first look that the streaming service promised. The countdown timer is still showing on YouTube as of this moment.

So is this the teaser we were expecting? Was all we were going to get an unsettling 30 seconds of a woman (presumably Seehorn) licking donuts and putting them back in a box? Or, is there still a longer trailer to come at 3 p.m. ET?

Happiness is Contagious - YouTube Watch On

If the answer to the last question is yes, we'll be sure to update this article accordingly with a reaction to the full trailer. If it's not, it seems like we'll need to wait a bit longer to get all the details on what could be the next great Apple TV Plus show.

