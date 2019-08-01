Fortnite Star Ninja Ditches Twitch for Mixer

The biggest name on Twitch just jumped ship to the competition. Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, popular streamer and top Fortnite competitor, just announced on Twitter that he's moving over to Microsoft's Mixer platform.

Blevins is one of gaming's biggest celebrities, with 14 million followers on Twitch, roughly 14,000 paid subscribers and 4.6 million followers on Twitter. His move to Mixer is a huge boon for the Microsoft-owned streaming site, which has yet to become a household name the same way Twitch has.

The next chapter,https://t.co/lvn9KBjEYq pic.twitter.com/tljVgyM3bGAugust 1, 2019

“As I look at the next step in my career, achieving bigger goals in the gaming industry with Mixer will allow me to have the perfect balance of opportunities and success," said Blevins in a press release.

"My roots as a gamer started with Halo, so working with Microsoft and coming over to Mixer felt like a natural next step. Capturing all the great moments in gaming and sharing in the wins (and losses) with a positive, community-focused environment that we can all be proud of – that’s why I’m here,” Blevins continued.

Blevins got his start competing professionally in first-person shooters such as Halo, though his big rise to fame started in 2018 as Fortnite -- and his in-game skill at it -- started to surge in popularity. Aside from his tournament wins and Twitch success, he's famous to many for streaming Fortnite with Drake in March 2018, which broke the platform's concurrent viewership records with more than 635,000 active viewers.

As of this writing, Ninja's Mixer channel already has more than 18,000 followers, and his first broadcast will take place from the Lollapalooza music festival on August 2. Microsoft is also running a limited-time promotion in which viewers can get a free subscription to his channel.