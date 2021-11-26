Revealed: The 10 biggest Black Friday mattress sales of 2021

If you looking to save money on a mattress today, there are plenty of Black Friday mattress deals to pick from. After scouring the holiday season sales, we've found the 10 biggest Black Friday mattress sales available in the US and the UK.

Many of the best mattress brands are included in these offers, and there's a good mix of memory foam, hybrid, smart and natural mattresses to save on. From Sleep Number’s incredible $1,000-plus discount on its smart mattresses to Tempur-Pedic’s fantastic 40% off on its most affordable mattress, we've rounded up the best bargains you can pick up right now.

It’s isn't just cash savings that are on offer – look out for free gifts worth hundreds from the likes of luxury eco-mattress company PlushBeds, as well as trusted brand Serta, which is currently offering up to $799 of free gifts when you buy an iComfort mattress. Let’s take a look at the top mattress bargains this Black Friday.

Top 5 Black Friday mattress sales in the US

1. Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition Smart Bed: from 1. Sleep Number 360 iLE Limited Edition Smart Bed: from $4,699 $2,349.50 at Sleep Number

Save up to $3,449.50 – The Sleep Number 360 iLE smart mattress responds to your every movement, and automatically adjusts the firmness and temperature on each side of the bed. It tracks your sleep too, and points out how you can improve it.

2. PlushBeds Botanical Bliss: was from $2,599 2. PlushBeds Botanical Bliss: was from $2,599 , now from $1,349 at PlushBeds

Save up to $1,250 + $549 of free gifts - Recommended by orthopedic specialists for its customized comfort and pressure relief, this mattress is handcrafted with organic wool that breathes naturally and helps your body maintain a comfortable temperature throughout the night. With up to $549 of free bedding added to the savings, this is a Black Friday deal not to be missed.

3. GhostBed 3D Matrix mattress: was from $2,300 3. GhostBed 3D Matrix mattress: was from $2,300 , now from $1,610 at GhostBed

Save up to $1,570 This hybrid comfort mattress offers patented cooling tech through a heat-conducting gel layer that adjusts to your body shape and temperature. So if you sleep hot, it's a good option, and GhostBed is giving 30% off the mattress, as well as two free pillows.

4. Saatva Mattress: 15% off orders over $2,750 at Saatva 4. Saatva Mattress: 15% off orders over $2,750 at Saatva

Save up to $1,033 - There are big price-cuts at Saatva right now with 10% off orders under $2,750, and 15% off orders over $2,750. You can get the biggest savings when you choose the Solaire + Lineal Adjustable Base in Split King size, while the brand’s luxury Saatva Classic now starts from just $798.30.

8. Serta iComfort Mattress: from $1,099 + $799 of free gifts at Serta 8. Serta iComfort Mattress: from $1,099 + $799 of free gifts at Serta

Save $799 - There’s a great offer at Serta for Black Friday with a queen size iComfort all-foam mattress now just $1,099. The brand’s iComfort hybrid mattresses also start from $1,009 and you’ll get up to $799 worth of free gifts too – a Foundation (bed base) worth up to $400, and a bedding bundle (pillows, sheet set and mattress protector) worth up to $399.

Top 5 Black Friday mattress sales in the UK

1. Simba Hybrid Mattress Bundle: from 1. Simba Hybrid Mattress Bundle: from £957 £478.50 at Simba

Save up to £1,343 – Containing the company's patented titanium Aerocoil spring-comfort layer, along with its luxe, temperature-regulating Simbatex foam, the Simba Hybrid is comfy and supportive. With pillows, a duvet and a mattress protector thrown in, this bundle is one of the biggest Black Friday mattress sale offers you'll find this year.

2. Tempur-Essential Mattress: from 2. Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,665 $999 at Tempur-Pedic

Save up to $1,332 – 40% off Offering outstanding pressure relief and support, this medium-soft mattress is ideal for easing aches and pains. Responding to your body shape, weight and temperature, it delivers a truly personal sleep experience. With Tempur-Pedic offering a massive 40% discount for Black Friday, it should definitely be on your shortlist.

3. Emma Premium Mattress Bundle UK: from 3. Emma Premium Mattress Bundle UK: from £1,495 £777.40 at Emma

Save up to £909.60 - An Emma mattress with duvet, pillow and mattress protector can now be yours starting from just £777.40, with this massive discount of 48% off. The hybrid Emma mattress has layers of comfort with cooling foam and zoned ergonomic springs to support your body comfortably as you sleep. Test it for yourself with the 200-night trial.

4. The Puffy Mattress: from 4. The Puffy Mattress: from $899 $599 at Puffy

Save up to $755 – The Puffy Mattress is designed with cooling and comfort in mind. There’s up to $455 of free gifts, including cooling pillows worth up to $198, a mattress protector worth up to $119, and sheets set worth up to $139. That’s on top of a $300 cash saving on your mattress. Get yours now before the sale ends.

5. Nolah Evolution 15” mattress: from 5. Nolah Evolution 15” mattress: from $1,799 $1,099 + two free pillows at Nolah Sleep

Save up to $700 – The Nolah Evolution 15" is Nolah's high-tech hybrid with all the cooling, support and comfort you need for deep, restful sleep. It now starts from just $1,099 in the brand's Black Friday mattress sale, with $700 off and two free pillows (worth up to $198). With a lifetime warranty too, this offer is one of 2021's best.

