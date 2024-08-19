Which mattresses are comparable to the Saatva Classic? 3 top picks from Labor Day sales

The Saatva Classic remains the top hybrid mattress on the market. Renowned for its luxurious feel, durable construction and customizable features, it's a must-buy for anyone who wants five-star hotel luxury at home. However, a mattress with this spec comes a fairly hefty price tag. Thar's even after taking into account the current sale which shaves up to $300 off, bringing the price of a queen down to $1,795 from $2,095.

If you're lusting after the Saatva Classic but don't quite have the budget to buy it, we’ve rounded up three top-rated mattresses that will give the Classic a run for its money. It's also worth checking out our best mattress of 2024 guide, which features a range of mattresses for all budgets and sleep styles.

And if you are ready to upgrade your sleep, now is a brilliant time. With major mattress brands slashing their prices thanks to this year's Labor Day mattress sales, you can get the best bed for a lot less. All of the mattresses we’ve featured in this guide have a generous at-home sleep trial, long warranty periods as well as free shipping and returns. Here's our top 3 Saatva Classic alternatives to shop this Labor Day.

Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1,395 now $1,195 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxury hybrid that comes with two height and three firmness options for a truly customized sleep. Our Saatva Classic mattress review found this to be a good choice for nearly all sleepers. Saatva don’t offer discounts all the time but right now you can get up to $300 off a Classic, which brings a queen down to $1,795 (was $2,095). It comes with a 365-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery on all purchases.

Mattresses comparable to the Saatva Classic — 3 top picks from Labor Day sales

1. DreamCloud Hybrid mattress: was from $839 $449 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Hybrid is one of the best hybrid mattresses thanks to its combination of comfort, quality materials and affordable price tag. This is a medium-firm mattress sitting at around 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale. The DreamCloud Hybrid has a five-layer design that includes gel memory foam alongside responsive springs for a cooler night's sleep. During our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid review, our tester also found, just like the Saatva Classic, that this mattress was a good choice for sleepers with back pain. DreamCloud does have an evergreen sale so you’ll never have to pay full MSRP for their mattresses and we are used to seeing the current 50% discount. But this current price means you can back yourself a DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid queen size for just $665 (from $1,332). DreamCloud also offers a year-long sleep trial, forever warranty and free shipping which are the same perks you’ll see at Saatva.

2. The WinkBed mattress: was from $1,149 now $849 at WinkBed

Like the Saatva Classic, the WinkBed offers a balanced feel that combines comfort and support. It’s also available in multiple firmness options, making it suitable for all types of sleeper. However, WinkBed has four firmness options compared to Saatva’s three. The WinkBed also caters to sleepers who suffer from back or shoulder pain, which our tester discovered during the WinkBed mattress review, this is down to the zoned support which helps align the spine. This bed has a similar design with gel-infused memory foam and individually wrapped coils designed to offer full body support. The WinkBed also has that hotel luxury feel to it, which is no surprise given it’s used in some of the best hotels across America including the Time Hotel in New York City. Unlike Saatva, WinkBed run an evergreen sale with $300 discounted off their range, and the Labor Day sales are no exception. You can get a queen WinkBed for $1,499 (down from $1,799) which makes it cheaper than the Saatva Classic when it’s on sale. The perks are not quite as good as the Saatva but they’re still pretty decent. They offer a 120-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping. Although, if you do change your mind, you will have to pay a return fee of $49.

3. Cloverlane 15” luxury mattress: was from $1,199 now $599 at Cloverlane

The Cloverlane 15” luxury mattress offers a plush, hotel-like feel. In terms of construction, this is probably the closest that you’ll get to the Saatva, thanks to its combination of premium foam, latex and pocketed coils. Also, like the Saatva, it has a choice of three firmness options which include Premium Plush, Medium and Luxury firm. Our Cloverlane Hybrid Mattress review found this mattress a good choice for side sleepers as it has next-level pressure relief whilst not skimping on full body support. However, there is just one height option (15”) versus Saatva's two. Cloverlane offer an evergreen 50% discount so, unlike Saatva, you’ll never pay full MSRP for any of their mattresses. The current Labor Day sale means a queen will cost just $1,399 (down from $2,199) which is an incredible saving of $800. You also get the exact same perks as you do with Saatva including a 365-night sleep trial, forever warranty and free white glove delivery.

When is the best time to buy a Saatva Classic?

The best time to buy a Saatva Classic mattress is during one of the holiday sales events like Black Friday, President's Day and Labor Day. Saatva don’t offer an evergreen sale and when they do discount their mattresses we usually see around $400 being discounted. For this Labor Day it’s a pretty generous discount of between $200 and $300, with the deeper discounts being reserved for the larger sizes. You don’t need a promo code with Saatva as the prices are automatically applied at checkout. To stay on top of the best prices bookmark our guide to the best Saatva mattress sales where you’ll find all the latest prices and deals.