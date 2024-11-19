Black Friday Bedding Deals 2024: Today's best sales

As well as being the start of sales season, November is also prime time to get cozy in comfy bedding. Black Friday takes place on November 29, but early deals have already started to appear from brands like Avocado, Boll & Branch, Brooklinen and more. To save you some time wading through the web, we've rounded up the best deals we've found so far, including 50% off a Linen Bamboo Duvet Cover at Cozy Earth.

You'll be hard-pressed to find a retail brand not getting in on the Black Friday action. If you've chosen the best mattress for your sleep needs, it's time to refresh your bedroom to match the luxury. Whether you're looking for sheets, pillows, bed sheets, or weighted blankets, you're bound to find some great deals during Black Friday and the following Cyber Monday sales.

If you're looking for a bigger upgrade to your sleep setup, take a look at our Black Friday mattress deals. But if you're looking to cozy up during these cold winter nights with some fresh bedding sets, join us as we round up the best early Black Friday bedding deals...

Today's best bedding deals

Black Friday 2024 bedding sales: Today's top 5 sales

1.Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Duvet Cover: was from $271 now from $135.50 at Cozy Earth

Sink into these linen bamboo sheets from Cozy Earth, now 50% off. This premium duvet cover is billed as breathable and temperature-regulating, meaning they should stay cool and fresh in the summer, while keeping you warm in the winter. You can save a further 25% by adding 3 items from the bundle to your order.

2. Avocado Organic Cotton sheets: was from $129 now from $116 at Avocado

Give your bedding a luxury feel with these organic sateen finish sheets from Avocado. While they come with a premium price tag, you can currently get the organic cotton sheets from Avocado for 10% off, bringing them down to $161 (was $179). They are available in 400 single-ply or 600 2-ply thread counts, with the higher thread count version adding an extra $40 to the price tag.

3. Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Hardcore Bundle: was from $347 now from $206.47 at Brooklinen

Despite the name, these sheets are anything but hard. These soft and ultra-smooth sheets are designed to bring some luxury to your bedtime, with 480 thread count and long-staple cotton. Right now you can save 30% on these premium sheets, bringing the price of a queen size set down to £254.04 (was £427).

4. Cozy Comfort 3 Pieces Sage Green Floral Comforter Set: was from $169.99 $29.99 at Walmart

Walmart has a huge reduction on this aesthetically-pleasing bedding set from Cozy Comfort by Bedsure. The set includes three pieces: a soft reversible botanical flowers comforter and two pillow shams. This set has a high MSRP at $169.99, but right now its $29.99 for a queen-size set and that's a huge reduction. There are variety of colors available too, including olive green and silver-grey.

Black Friday 2024 Bedding deals: Mattress Protectors

1. Purple Mattress Protector: was from $79 $63 at Purple

Featured as our top recommended option overall, the five-sided Purple mattress protector stands out with an inner layer designed to prevent leaking and an absorbent outer layer which dissipates liquid. It is made from a stretchy and comfy fabric which doesn’t make any crinkly noises when you toss and turn. It is one of the most expensive ones in our guide but ticks all the boxes as it is stain resistant, machine washable and above all has a 10-year warranty and brilliant user reviews both on the official website and Amazon. Grab a queen-sized Purple Mattress Protector now for 20% off reducing the MSRP from $99 to $79.

2. Linenspa Premium Mattress Protector: was from $15 $11.49 at Amazon

If you’re looking for the cheapest mattress protector offering the best benefits, then you’ve landed at the right place. The Linenspa Premium is hypoallergenic, has a 100% waterproof Aquatight barrier and is machine-washable. Similar to Purple, this one also comes with a 10-year warranty but note that this provides a top-only protection meaning the waterproof design only covers the top of your mattress. Compared to other brands, the original MSRP is the lowest to begin with but with the current deal, you can save up to 23% on the Linenspa Premium which reduces the price of a queen size from $17 to $13.99.

3. Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector was from $99 $69.30 at Brooklyn Bedding

Hot sleepers worry not. You can now transform your bedroom to resemble a luxury hotel room with the cooling mattress protector by Brooklyn Bedding. It provides luxe cooling and prevents night-sweats thanks to the high-tech PE fibers. It effectively protects your mattress from bugs, bacteria, dust mites, liquid spills and splashes while the fabric is silky smooth to touch. Using the BFRIDAY30 promocode you can now save 30% on the protector reducing the MSRP of a queen size from $129 to $90.30.

4. Utopia Bedding Quilted Mattress Protector: was from $27.99 from $18.99 at Amazon

This is yet another affordable option with a quilted top suitable if what you’re looking for is extra cushioning for your mattress. The soft quilt is made of fiberfill and the skirt fits up to 16-inch tall mattresses. The protector is available in 10 sizes and 7 colors. The current deal drops the price of a queen size protector from $29.99 to $21.99 saving you about 27%.

5. SafeRest Waterproof Mattress Protector: was from $37.99 $32.99 at Amazon

SafeRest is the best mattress protector for bedwetters in our guide as it’s made from 100% waterproof and machine washable cotton terry fabric. A queen size is now available at 44% off at $38.99 down from $69.95.

Black Friday 2024 Bedding deals: Pillows

1. Beckham Hotel Collection: was from $79.99 $59.99 for two at Amazon

This earns it's place in our best pillow guide as the best budget option for all sleeping styles, being made from down alternative 100% polyester fill. It has garnered much praise from users making it one of the bestsellers on Amazon. It provides comfy support and the 250 thread count cotton cover is naturally cool and breathable, making it a good option for hot sleepers too. With the current deal, a pack of two queen sized pillows are now priced at $59.99 down from $79.99.

2. Bedsure Pillows: was from 39.99 $24.99 for 2 at Amazon

If the Beckham is out of your budget, you can get your hands on the Bedsure which shares similar features and is available in three firmness options: soft, medium and firm. It is crafted from OEKO-certified non-toxic materials making it both skin-friendly and hypoallergenic. Two queen sized medium loft pillows is now 38% off reducing the original MSRP to $24.99.

3. Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology: was from $149 $134.10 at Casper

This pillow scored a perfect 5 out of 5 in our testing process for the Casper Hybrid Pillow review. It’s a dedicated cooling pillow with a signature Cool-to-Touch cover and HeadDelete bands, perfect for those prone to sleep hot. Our reviewer found it to be perfect for side sleeping because of the hybrid design of the pillow which combines flexible fibers and ultra-soft yet supportive foam. The Casper Hybrid is rarely on discount and so the current 10% off which drops the MSRP of a standard size to $134.10 is one worth taking advantage of.

Black Friday bedding deals 2024: FAQs

When is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday 2024 falls on Friday, November 29, in keeping with the tradition of it being held on the first Friday after Thanksgiving. Deals typically start appearing in the weeks leading up to this date, some as early as October. Sales tend to continue for some weeks after, with more deals appearing on Cyber Monday, which is the following Monday, December 2.

The savings offered vary by the seller, with some offering large discounts and others being the same or very similar to evergreen sales. Early deals may offer smaller discounts than those available during the actual Black Friday weekend, so sometimes it's worth waiting to see if you can score a better deal.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy bedding?

To put it simply - yes. Deals that appear during Black Friday tend to be some of the biggest discounts offered by many sellers. If you're looking for some cheap bedding - perhaps for a guest bed or spare bedding - then you'll be able to pick up some bargains during Black Friday sales.

It's also a great time to pick up some free bedding, too. Many top-rated mattress brands throw in bedding bundles worth upwards of $300 when you purchase a mattress.

How long does Black Friday last?

Black Friday is more than just a single day event. Sales will typically start to appear days or even weeks before the date and often extend through the weekend and the week after.

While Black Friday was originally a brick-and-mortar affair, with Cyber Monday being the online version of this shopping event, they are now more-or-less the same, with most of the biggest deals going live on or before Black Friday. Don't wait too long to make your purchase, as the best Black Friday deals can sometimes sell out within minutes or even seconds.