Black Friday sale at Beautyrest knocks up to $300 off select mattresses

The holidays are right around the corner and Black Friday mattress deals are off to a strong start.

Currently, you can get up to $300 off select Beautyrest mattresses. After discount, you can get the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series from $1,099. That's $100 off and one of the biggest mattress deals we've seen from Beautyrest.

After discount prices start as low as $1,099 for the Harmony Lux Carbon Series ($100 off). All mattress purchases come with a 100-night in-home trial, so you can definitely rest easy.

Not sure which Beautyrest mattress to get? The Harmony Lux Carbon Series is the most affordable mattress in Beautyrest's sale. These hybrid mattresses feature Beautyrest's innovative coils paired with gel memory foam. After discount, the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series starts at $1,099.

If you're looking for the best mattress in sale, then you'll want to check out the Beautyrest Black mattress line. It's been designed to allow for cooler sleep and it also includes Beautyrest's latest pocketed coil spring technology to provide all the support that you need. After discount, the Beautyrest Black mattress line starts at $1,949 ($200 off).

All Beautyrest mattresses include a 100-night in-home trial, white glove delivery, and 10-year limited warranty.