The best firm mattresses will grant you a night of peaceful and supportive sleep. Most of the entries in our general best mattress guide run medium-firm, which caters to a wide array of sleepers. However, if you struggle with backaches, are overweight, or predominantly sleep on your stomach or back, a firm mattress may be more suitable for you.

Below, we've rounded up five of our rock-solid recommendations (so to speak). We can vouch for several of these beds personally as we've tested them ourselves – and for the ones we've yet to try, we carefully vetted hundreds of verified customer reviews and extrapolated the most prominent trends.

For additional expert insight, we also consulted a chiropractor to get the low-down on who a firm mattress would (and wouldn't) suit. Of course, if you're looking for advice tailored to your specific sleep or health concerns, speak with your doctor. And if you're seeking a firm mattress specifically to help with pain, our guide to the best mattress for back pain has more insights and recommendations for you.

The options on our list span a variety of price points, but make sure to take advantage of this month's mattress sales to avoid paying full price, especially with July 4th mattress sales right around the corner. Now onto our list of the best firm mattresses...

The best firm mattresses in 2023 - as chosen by experts

1. Plank Firm mattress The best firm mattress for most people Specifications Type: All-foam Firmness (1-10): 8 or 10 (flippable) Height: 9.5" Trial length: 120 nights Shipping: Free shipping and returns Warranty: 10 years Price bracket: Mid-range Today's Best Deals View at Plank Mattress Reasons to buy + Flippable design with 2 firmness levels + Comes in RV and non-standard sizes + Endorsed by American Chiropractic Association Reasons to avoid - All-foam so may trap heat - On the thin side - Reports of sub-par edge support

The Plank by Brooklyn Bedding is a flippable all-foam mattress that's modeled after the flat, minimalist beds prevalent in various parts of Asia. The dual-sided design, with an extra firm side and a slightly plusher (but still firm) side, means the Plank will hit the right notes for most people who like a super supportive mattress, especially if their sleep preferences are fluid.

The flat sleep surface is designed to keep the sleeper's spine in a neutral position (which is better for your back and posture overall), especially in a back or stomach sleeping position. This model comes endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), which says this mattress reduces spinal stress, offers good lumbar support, and can alleviate back pain.

What's notable about the Plank is that it's an all-foam mattress – all the other models in our ranking have a spring layer. While the less-firm side does add a layer of comfort foam, don't expect the body-contouring pressure relief you'd get with memory foam. Also, if you're a hot sleeper, know that foam is prone to trapping heat – although the absence of the sink-in feel here could make that less of an issue. Still, for a boost in temperature regulation, add a GlacioTex Cooling Cover (for an extra fee) or opt for the Plank Firm Luxe hybrid, which has a layer of individually-cased coils for better airflow.

Like many of Brooklyn Bedding's offerings, The Plank comes in a broad range of sizes – including traditional dimensions, RV bed sizes, and less common measurements. Following Brooklyn's standard deals patterns, you can expect a permanent deal of 25% off MSRP, perhaps more around big sales events on national holidays. That means this model sits in the mid-range price bracket. Your purchase will be backed by a 10-year warranty, and you'll get 120 nights to try it risk-free at home.

We haven't tried The Plank ourselves but for an idea of how a Brooklyn Bedding mattress performs, read our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review. This specialty cooling hybrid is available in three firmness levels.

2. Titan Plus mattress The best firm mattress for heavier bodies Specifications Type: Hybrid Firmness (1-10): 8-10 Height: 11" Trial length: 120 nights Shipping: Free shipping and returns Warranty: 10 years Price bracket: Mid-range Today's best xxxxx deals No price information View at Titan Mattress Reasons to buy + Supports up to 1,000lb + Memory foam for pressure relief + Also good for back pain, per reviews Reasons to avoid - Edge support could be better

Like the Plank (at #1), the Titan is another brand under the Brooklyn Bedding umbrella. The Titan Plus is a hybrid mattress that's specifically geared towards larger bodies, and is also a great choice for sleepers of any size who prefer a firmer sleep surface.

The Titan Plus consists of a 2-inch base layer of high-density support foam, a core layer of individually-wrapped 6-inch coils, and two inches of TitanFlex comfort foam. Topping it off is a quilted cover with an inch of gel memory foam sewn into it, and for maximum cooling, you can add the optional GlacioTex cover for an extra cost. Along the perimeter are higher gauge coils for increased edge support, though some of the user reviews we've gleaned suggest that this doesn't always translate to firmer edges so keep that in mind if you're someone who sits on the edge to get in or out of bed.

Still, many satisfied customers claim that Titan Plus delivers the right blend of support and comfort for larger sleepers. In fact, we rate it amongst the best mattresses for heavy people – it'll support a combined weight of up to 1,000lb. Price-wise, you can again rely on at least 25% off, putting this mattress firmly in the mid-range bracket. It comes with a 120-night risk-free trial – and if you elect to keep it, a 10-year warranty applies.

3. Saatva Classic mattress Best luxury firm mattress Our expert review: Specifications Type: Innerspring hybrid Firmness (1-10): 3, 5-7, or 8 Height: 11.5 or 14.5" Trial length: 365 nights Shipping: Free in-home delivery; $99 returns fee Warranty: Lifetime Price bracket: Premium Today's Best Deals View at Saatva.com Reasons to buy + Customizable height and firmness + Targeted lumbar support + Luxurious sleep feel Reasons to avoid - Despite deals, it's still expensive - Costs $99 to return it - Some motion transfer

The Saatva Classic is our favorite mattress for back pain and it comes in three varying firmness levels. The firmest option is rated an 8 out of 10 on the firmness scale; it's designed to make you feel as if you're floating on top of the surface, as opposed to sinking into it. Notable here is Saatva's specialized lumbar support system, which includes zoned quilting along the middle third of the Euro pillow top, a strip of high-density foam directly below that, and a section of sturdier pocketed steel coils in the center.

High-density foam rails line the perimeter of the Saatva Classic. When we slept on a luxury firm version of this mattress, we noted that the edge support was 'nice and sturdy' so we imagine that the firmest iteration should excel in this area. There's also the option to choose between an 11-inch and 13.5-inch profile so you can tailor the height to your mobility level. Most couples should get on well with the Saatva Classic, but expect some motion isolation from this responsive innerspring hybrid.

Another reason why we rate the Saatva Classic tops for back pain is because of the free in-home delivery, a welcome perk since this mattress can weigh up to 145 lbs. (Optional removal of your existing mattress is included, as well.) In addition to that, you'll receive a lifetime warranty plus a full year to test it out at home – just beware of the $99 returns fee. The Saatva Classic is a bonafide luxury mattress, with a queen retailing for $1,995. Fortunately, Saatva mattress sales take place all of the time so you'll never be paying the list price.

Read more: Saatva Classic mattress review

4. Allswell The Brick mattress Best firm mattress on a budget Specifications Type: Hybrid Firmness (1-10): 'Firm' (no number given) Height: 12" Trial length: 100 nights Shipping: Free shipping and returns Warranty: 10 years Price bracket: Budget Today's Best Deals View at Allswell Home Check Amazon Reasons to buy + A value buy – a queen is under $600 + Some cushioning for side sleepers + Good temperature regulation Reasons to avoid - Might not be firm enough for some - Edge support is hit-or-miss - Pricier beds may last longer

If you're looking for a firm mattress on a budget, head to Allswell. This is Walmart's mattress brand, and it makes some of the best cheap mattresses around. This 12-inch hybrid includes a quilted firm top layer for support, an inch of copper gel memory foam to wick away heat, two inches of high-density support foam, and a core of individually-wrapped coils with reinforced edges on all sides.

Allswell doesn't provide a specific number rating for the firmness of the Allswell Brick mattress, but according to customer reviews, it falls between medium-firm and firm. This could suit side sleepers or anyone who doesn't need to sleep on an extremely hard surface, although is perhaps not what you'd expect from a mattress with that name. The combination of springs and copper gel foam should keep sleeping temperatures at a comfortable level, but if overheating is your chief concern, we recommend buying a proper cooling mattress instead – or consider the upgraded cooling version of the Titan Plus (#2 on this list).

At MSRP, the Brick mattress falls into the lower mid-range price bracket, but there's the option to sign up to text updates (annoying, but you can unsubscribe at any time) for a unique code for 15% off. This takes the mattress into budget territory with a queen size coming in under $500. A 10-year warranty and a 100-night trial are included, and if you need help with disposing of your mattress you can pay an additional $149 (although if you live in CA, it's free).

5. The WinkBed mattress Best firm mattress for couples Our expert review: Specifications Type: Hybrid Firmness (1-10): 4.5, 6.5, 7.5, or 8 Height: 13.5" Trial length: 120 nights Shipping: Free shipping and returns ($49 exchange fee) Warranty: Lifetime Price bracket: Upper-mid / premium (for the Plus) Today's Best Deals View at Wink Beds LLC Reasons to buy + Comes in 4 firmness levels + Excellent edge support + Minimal motion transfer Reasons to avoid - Not cool enough for hot sleepers - $49 exchange fee (but free returns) - Plus model costs extra

If you want more luxurious feeling firm mattress but the Saatva Classic (at #3) is out of your price range, the WinkBed is an excellent alternative. It comes in four degrees of firmness, but if you've landed on this guide you'll be most interested in the Firmer (rated 7.5 out of 10) and Plus (rated 8, and suitable for plus-sized sleepers) versions.

All WinkBeds feature a breathable Tencel cover, but beyond that, the construction varies. The WinkBed Plus model consists of high-density anti-sag foam, 2.5 inches of latex foam, and support coils specifically engineered to withstand heavier weights. The other firmness versions have a dual-layer Euro pillow top with gel-infused foam, a layer of pocket springs with targeted back support, and reinforced edges.

We tested a Luxury Firm WinkBed mattress and were impressed with its excellent edge support system and minimal motion transfer, so we certainly recommend it for couples. Temperature regulation is the one area where the WinkBed fell short for us – although it's by no means bad, chronically hot sleepers may not find it cooling enough for their needs. However, if you struggle with back or shoulder pain, plenty of sleepers sing the WinkBed's praises for alleviating their aches.

At MSRP, the WinkBed sits in the premium bracket, but an evergreen discount of $300 knocks it into the upper mid-range territory, just below Saatva's standard sale prices. (Note that the WinkBed Plus costs $200 more than the rest of the lot due to its different design and materials.) Regardless of the model you choose, you'll have 120 nights to test it out at home – and while returns are free, exchanges incur a $49 fee. If you decide to keep your WinkBed, you'll be covered by a lifetime warranty.

Read more: WinkBed mattress review

Who should sleep on a firm mattress?

Wondering if a firm mattress is right for you? Dr. Grant Radermacher, owner of Ascent Chiropractic in Brookfield, WI, recommends a firm mattress for the following cases:

1. People with joint-related back pain

According to Dr. Radermacher, "A firm mattress provides the support your spine needs to maintain proper alignment, which can help reduce pressure points on your lower back and alleviate spinal facet and/or sacroiliac pain." Learn more about the best type of mattress for back pain.

2. Back and stomach sleepers

Dr. Radermacher says that for back and stomach sleepers, "a firmer mattress can help support the natural lordotic (forward) curve of your lower back, keeping excess stress off some of the more sensitive structures in your spine." Strict side sleepers should seek a medium-soft mattress that'll better contour the hips and shoulders – check out the best mattresses for side sleepers, or read more about what happens to your body when you sleep on your back, on your stomach, or on your side.

3. Overweight or obese individuals

"For those on the heavier side, a firm mattress can help distribute their body weight more evenly across the mattress, minimizing stress on the joints in the spine and pelvis and resisting mattress sagging over time," says Dr. Radermacher.

While the points above are a good guideline, consult with your primary care physician or another licensed medical professional if you're seeking to address particular sleep or health concerns.

What is the difference between firm and orthopedic mattresses?

An orthopedic mattress is designed to alleviate back and joint pain by ensuring proper alignment and ample pressure relief. Depending on whom you ask, there's no discernible difference between an orthopedic mattress and a standard mattress, but an orthopedic mattress generally runs medium-firm to firm so it can provide the necessary support.

If you need to buy a mattress for medical reasons, you might not have to pay for it – see what type of mattresses are covered by Medicare. However, if you don't qualify for this benefit, you can still save by browsing today's best mattress deals below: