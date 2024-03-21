We’re calling it — $860 for an organic Cal-king mattress is the best deal of the year

If you’ve been lusting after one of the best organic mattresses for non toxic sleep, now is your chance to buy one at a fraction of the price. A Cal-king size Awara Premier Natural hybrid mattress just got a huge 66% markdown in Amazon's Big Spring sale. Yes, really.

This means you can now get the Awara Premier Natural Hybrid Mattress for as low $679.80 at Amazon , with a Cal King reduced to just $860.10 from $2,499 at Awara Sleep. Organic sleep brand Awara makes some of the best mattresses for a cleaner, non-toxic sleep, and the Awara Premier Natural Hybrid Mattress is no exception.

The 12" bed is a luxury upgrade from the Awara Natural Hybrid Mattress and is ideal for hot sleepers, thanks to naturally cooling Dunlop latex and a moisture-wicking cotton cover. It's unclear if purchasing through Amazon means you'll be entitled to Awara's one-year sleep trial. Either way, a natural latex Cal king for $860 is one of the best mattress deals we've seen, but won't be here for long.

Awara Premier Natural Hybrid:

Was from: $1,499 at Awara Sleep

Now from: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C7YS49BG?tag=georiot-us-default-20&ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-20&geniuslink=true&th=1" data-link-merchant="amazon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$679.80 at Amazon

Saving: Up to $1,639 Summary: The Awara Premier Natural Hybrid is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-organic-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.com"">best organic mattresses, especially if you tend to sleep hot. With naturally cooling latex, a layer of premium steel coils to encourage airflow, and a breathable cotton cover, this mattress will leave you feeling cool and dry throughout the night. It's also a great mattress if you're eco-conscious and want some eco-luxury, as it boasts a range of organic certifications and is made out of non-toxic, natural materials. During our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/awara-natural-hybrid-mattress" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.com"">Awara Premier Natural Hybrid mattress review, we found that it would be best suited to stomach and back sleepers really well thanks to the bouncy, dense Dunlop latex core and the sturdy support of steel coils for healthy spine alignment. However, Dunlop may not be plush enough for some side and lightweight sleepers. Price History: While we would usually always recommend buying directly from the manufacturer in order to gain the best benefits, this Amazon mattress deal is far too good to pass up on. However, as is usually the case with Amazon, the discounts vary between mattress sizes. So while a Cal-king has been reduced to just $860 (from an MSRP of $2,499 at Awara Sleep), a queen size mattress still costs $1,399 - which is slightly more expensive than the <a href="https://awarasleep.xwrk.net/c/221109/570759/9462?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.awarasleep.com%2Fpremier-mattress" data-link-merchant="awarasleep.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="amazon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$1,329 price over at Awara Sleep. But if you're looking to buy a twin or Cal-king size organic mattress, this is an outstanding deal. Benefits: 100-day returns | free shipping | lifetime warranty

How long does a latex mattress last?

Latex is naturally durable, and is much less prone to sagging than innerspring and memory foam beds. The maximum lifespan of a latex bed that's been well cared for is around 20 years, but some will last 10 to 15 years before needing to be replaced.