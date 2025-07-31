The best 35+ back to school sleep and dorm mattress deals — starting from $4 and chosen by recent graduates

Heading off to college? We’re here to make sure sleep isn’t what gets sacrificed this semester.

Whether you're a student gearing up for dorm life, a parent prepping your kid for campus, or a roommate on a mission for better rest, we've found the top deals on everything you need to sleep soundly — from this year's best mattresses and pillows to must-have tech.

Right now, you can save 25% on the super-comfy Tempur-Cloud pillow at Amazon and score up to 60% off budget-friendly mattresses at Siena. So if your dorm setup needs a sleep upgrade, now’s the time.

Our top advice? Start with a mattress that’s comfortable, reliable, and affordable — check out our guide to the best cheap mattresses of the year for more inspiration. But we’ve also rounded up sleep solutions for everything from noisy hallways to hot and stuffy dorm rooms.

We might be mattress testers and sleep writers now, but as recent graduates we've all survived dorm living ourselves. And trust us — with the sleep smarts we have today, these are the products we wish we'd packed…

Today's best dorm mattress deals by budget

The best mattresses for college students typically meet three key criteria. First, they're available in dorm friendly twin, twin XL and full sizes. Second, they suit your sleep needs — and we've rounded up a bed for every sleep style below.

Third, they come at a student-friendly price. Every mattress in this guide fits into the budget to mid-range price category and they've all either been tested by our expert sleep team or come from a brand we trust and recommend.

Best dorm mattress deals under $100

Zinus Spa Sensations Green Tea 6" Mattress: full was $324.99 now $88.98 at Walmart

We often recommend Zinus mattress sales as THE place to find great deals on budget mattresses with fair temperature regulation. If it's anything like the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress we've reviewed, the Zinus Spa Sensations mattress will provide side sleepers with dreamy pressure relief. Walmart are cutting $236 off a full size right now, translating to a whopping 62% saving. Alternatively you can shop a twin size for $82.98 (was $138), and it'll be delivered the following day for free. What a deal.

Gelsea Store 6" Memory Foam Mattress: full was $109.99 now $95.99 at Amazon

Admittedly, Gelsea isn't a mattress brand we're familiar with, yet this is a reportedly CertiPur-US Certified cooling gel memory foam mattress under $100 for a full size right now ($95.99 to be exact, after 13% off). You can pick up a twin or twin XL for just $80.99. It comes in thicker models too if you're willing to spare an extra few dollars. A 10" full will set you back $152.99 and 12" full size is $179.10, which is still outstanding value considering it is delivered for free too (most mattresses at this price point on Amazon catch you with hefty shipping fees). It gets a 4.4 star rating from Amazon customers who reckon it's great value for money. Though you should note this is a super thin mattress at 6" that will likely not be supportive enough for heavier bodies.

Best dorm mattress deals under $200

Siena 10" Signature Mattress: full was $229 now $179 at Amazon

The Siena is almost everything you could want in a dorm mattress: it's affordable, supportive and the high quality build should see you through undergrad comfortably. Its only slight flaw is that as a firm bed, our Siena Mattress review team found it a touch too hard for most side sleepers — but for back and stomach sleepers, it's a winner. Our favorite cheap mattress, a twin is only $119 and twin XL is $149 at Amazon right now with a 10-year warranty and 180-night trial included.

Brooklyn Bedding Standard 10" Hybrid Mattress: full was $265 now $188 at Walmart

It can be hard to find hybrid mattresses on a budget (cheap beds are often all-foam) but if you prefer the bounce of springs, this Brooklyn Bedding deal at Walmart is a steal. A twin is now $138 (was $200), twin XL is $148.75 (was $209) and even a full is only $188 (down from $265) if your dorm room is generous with space. Brooklyn Bedding claims this mattress has a firm feel, so we recommend it for back and stomach sleepers.

Best dorm mattress deals under $300

EGOHOME 10" Memory Foam Mattress: full now $279.99 at Amazon

We've recently gotten our hands on all-foam and hybrid EGOHOME mattresses and we think they're a fantastic choice for students. Our EGOHOME Memory Foam Mattress review team was impressed by the body-hugging feel that provides pressure relief for side sleepers (so no numb arms) with enough support for back sleeping. This is a slightly different, thinner model but we're expecting a similar feel and at just $152.99 for a twin and $231.55 for a twin XL at Amazon, it's an affordable choice.

Lucid Memory Foam Mattress: full was $309.99 now $220.87 at Lucid

This is a rare sale from Lucid, a brand that's better known for its flash sales than long-term discounts. With 25% off mattress in cart, you can pick up a twin 10" Memory Foam mattress for $163.87 (was $229.99) or a twin XL for $168.74 (was $249.99) and it comes with two free pillows. The Memory Foam Mattress is available in three feels (Plush, Medium and Firm) but sizes do sell out fast so act quick. In terms of benefits, shipping is free and you get a 10-year warranty and 100-night trial.

Best dorm mattress deals under $600

DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress: full $579 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud isn't quite as cheap as other mattresses in this guide but we think it's the best mattress in a box we've tested and excellent value for money. Earning high marks from every member of our DreamCloud Mattress review panel, this is a real crowd pleaser — our sleep needs often change during college / as we age and the DreamCloud should support you from freshman to graduate. A twin size is particularly good value at $399, yet a twin XL might stretch the student budget at $549 but you do have a full year to test it and decide if it's right.

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: full $349 at Nectar

In our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review we were impressed with how this affordable all-foam bed blended support with cushioning. It's comfortable for most sleep styles and while it doesn't have a memory foam 'hug,' it does have strong edge support and a breathable feel — it's among the best memory foam mattresses we've tested. At $349 for a twin and $549 for a twin XL in the year-round Nectar mattress sale it's good value and the quality build should still be going strong by graduation.

Dreamfoam Essential Mattress: full was $574 now $430.50 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Dreamfoam Essential is perhaps the most versatile mattress in this guide, so there's an option for almost everyone. It's available in five heights but we recommend eight inches or above to provide support for everyday use — we tested the 10-inch for our Dreamfoam Essential Mattress review. But perhaps the main benefit is the extensive size range. From short full to full XL and even rv mattress sizes, there's a Dreamfoam for every strange space you can expect to find in a college apartment. A twin will set you back $336.75 now (was $449) and a twin XL $374.25 (was $499).

Today's best mattress topper deals

A top-rated mattress topper can seriously save your dorm bed, adding a cushioning layer to any old mattress. Our topper expert, Frances Daniels, has tested many a topper and even slept on them on the floor alone to see how comfortable they really are.

Here are the ones she recommends to anyone heading back to college this summer...

Best dorm mattress topper deals under $50

Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: twin XL was $52.99 now $39.74 at Lucid

This is our favorite budget mattress topper, and we were bowled over by the temperature regulation and plush comfort it packs into such as small price tag during our Lucid Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper review. Thanks to a 25% off "Back to Campus" sale, a 3" twin is now $52.49 down from $62.99 at Lucid (but you can also choose from 2" and 3" heights) and includes a 30-night sleep trial and 3-year warranty.

Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: twin was $33.99 now $39.99 with code TAKE15 at Linenspa

This budget-friendly gel-infused topper is a bestseller at both Linenspa and Amazon thanks to its ability to add comfort to hard beds and low price. Luckily, It's now even cheaper thanks to a discount code that takes 15% off the already affordable MSRP. Available in a 2" or 3" height, a 2" twin XL is down from $42.99 to $36.54. It also comes with free shipping and a 3-year warranty.

Best dorm mattress topper deals under $100

Therapedic Premier Pillowtop Mattress Topper: full was $160 now $64 at Macy's

Need extra cushioning for your dorm bed? A pillow-top mattress topper is your answer. This one from Therapedic is crafted from down-alternative fibers giving you that luxurious feel at an affordable price starting from $56 for a twin with the current 60% off. Plus the Ultra-Fresh technology and stain-release makes maintenance super easy throughout your academic year and beyond. The 3-year limited warranty for this price really makes it a great value purchase.

Sertapedic 3inch Thermagel Cooling Mattress Topper: full was $84.99 now $69 at Walmart

Hot sleeper? We got you covered with this budget-friendly memory foam mattress topper from Serta. While the material is usually infamous for trapping heat, this 3-inch Sertapedic topper consists of CertiPUR-US certified cooling gel infused adaptive memory foam which contours to your form, giving you cooling pressure relief for a goodnight's rest. Right now you can save up to $30.84 which drops the MSRP of a full size topper from $84.99 to $64 while a queen will cost you $75.92 (was $94.88). This also comes with a 90-day free returns policy on Walmart.

Best dorm mattress topper deals under $150

Sealy Dreamlife Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper: full was $139 now $118.99 at Walmart

This medium-feel 3" topper is designed to provide cushioning comfort, breathability and pressure relief for all sleepers. Crafted from CertiPUR-US certified gel-infused memory foam, it will work by cradling your form to help you have a rested night's sleep. You can now save up to $28.35 on the Sealy Dreamlife on Walmart which reduce the price of a full size from $139 to $118 while a king is now $160.65 (was $189). Plus it also comes with a 1-year warranty.

Sleep Innovations Dual Layer mattress topper: full now $129.99 at Amazon

You're basically getting two toppers for the price of one with this Sleep Innovation dual-layer model. This 4" memory foam mattress topper consists of a removable and washable 2" pillowtop cover which you can stretch like a fitted sheet, while the 2" cooling gel-foam layer beneath works to offer plush cushioning support for all sleepers. This CertiPUR-US certified topper is suitable for those who prefer pressure relieving comfort with a medium-feel. Bonus? It comes with an incredible 10-year warranty for stress-free purchase. Grab it now at $129.99 for a full and $$139.99 for a queen size.

Best dorm bed frame deals

A supportive mattress requires a supportive bed frame. In a dorm with limited space you'll also likely want a frame that provides some sort of storage. Whether you're shopping a twin, twin XL or full bed frame, we've got options for you...

Twin dorm bed frames under $50

Blorly Metal Bed Frame: twin was $129.99 now $34.66 at Walmart

With a huge 73% off, this twin metal bed frame with a subtle headboard and footboard is just $34.66 down from $129.99. It has a modern and minimalist style and promises great "stability and strength". Even a full size is only $37.98 (was $132) — that's a bargain and a half. Though a twin XL is more expensive at $71.99 (was $144.99), it's not exactly bank-breaking.

NEIDEN Bed Frame: twin now $49 at IKEA

This natural solid wood bed frame is chic as it is, or it provides a good surface for you to make it your own by staining, painting or waxing it. It's compact for small spaces but is still high enough for you to place storage boxes underneath. At $49 for a twin size, you'll be hard pressed to find a quality wooden bed frame at such a reasonable price elsewhere.

Twin XL dorm bed frames under $70

SHLAND Metal Bed Frame: twin XL now $52 at Walmart

This 4.7-star rated bed frame is a bargain at Walmart at $52 for a twin XL size now. You can even bag a full size under $100 ($76 now down from $87.88). It's made with black metal and has a rustic wood headboard and footboard giving a vintage aesthetic. It's easy to assemble in three simple steps and there's no box spring needed. Plus there's 12" of under-bed storage space. It ships free and can be returned within 30 days.

Eavesince Metal Bed Frame: twin XL was $79.99 now $66.99 at Walmart

The Eavesince is a sturdy and durable bed frame made of high-quality steel. It's minimalist and has ample sotrage space beneath. Customers give it 4.4 out of 5 stars and say it's easy to assemble and well designed. A twin, twin XL and full now cost $59.99, $66.99 and $95.99 respectively with shipping and 90-days returns included.

Full dorm bed frames under $100

Mellow Olena Upholstered Bed Frame: full was $94 now $73.40 at Walmart

This one's for students who like a soft, sturdy headboard to lean up against when sitting up reading or studying in bed. It's made with sustainable bamboo slats and comes in black or gray, but only the black is discounted in a full size right now. There's $20.60 off, dropping this boujee-looking full size bed frame to just $73.40 (was $94). Plus shipping is free and you have 90 days to return it if it's not ideal for your dorm.

Bedding deals for students

Comfortable bedding will complete your college sleep set-up so can cozy up and snooze peacefully after a long day of learning. Plus if you're sleeping on a previously-used dorm bed, you'll want a durable mattress protector to add a clean layer between you and the mattress.

Best dorm mattress protectors deals

Coop Sleep Goods Ultra-tech Waterproof Mattress Protector: twin from $46 from $36.80 at Amazon

Liquids seeping into your dorm bed is the worst nightmare, as it can lead to mold and mildew if left untreated. A waterproof mattress protector is your ultimate saviour, especially on days you have to race through assignments with coffee in bed. We have tested the Coop Sleep Goods Ultra-Tech Waterproof Mattress Protector and found it to be 100% waterproof, temperature-regulating and noiseless. You can now find it at 20% off which drops the MSRP of a twin XL from $46 to $36.80.

Sijo AiryWeight Eucalyptus Mattress Protector: twin was $60 now $51 at Sijo

We were impressed by the reliable waterproof protection of this hypoallergenic mattress protector Sijo Airyweight Eucalyptus Mattress Protector and reccomend it to anyone who wants to protect their mattress from any spills or accidents. Thanks to a 15% discount at Sijo, a twin XL is down to $51 from $60.

Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector: twin was $99 now $74.25 at Brooklyn Bedding

Our lead tester for the Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector review was so impressed with the cooling properties of this heat-dissipating protector that she frequently goes back to it when she's done testing other sleep products. While it's not the cheapest protector on the market, we feel it's a worthwhile investment if you're attending a college in a sun-belt state. Plus, a 25% July discount takes a twin XL to $81.75 (was $109).

Best dorm bed sheet deals

Lane Linen 100% Cotton sheet set: twin from $29.49 from $26.99 at Amazon

An organic cotton bedsheet set is your best bet to have a cool, dry and refreshing sleep no matter the weather. It's also supremely soft, lightweight (making maintenance easy) and comes in a variety of chic colors and prints to match your aesthetic. Get a twin XL Lane Linen 100% Cotton sheet set including a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and a queen size pillowcase now at $26.99 (was $29.49).

CGK 3-Piece Sheet set: twin from $32.99 from $27.99 at Amazon

Here's another Amazon affordable bedsheet set made from soft, sweat-free, stain-proof and wrinkle resistant brushed microfiber. CGK sheet set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and a pillowcase available in over 15 color tones. A twin XL set has now dropped in price from $32.99 to $27.99

CGK Unlimited Wrap Around Dust Ruffle Bed Skirt: twin was $30.99 now from $22.99 at Amazon

Plan on using the space under your dorm bed for storage? A wrap-around bed skirt adds a neat finish to your bed, helps protect your belongings from dust and guards against curious eyes. This set from CGK Unlimited is available in five different lengths (in case you plan on lofting your bed) and a variety of color options, to suit your aesthetic as well as your need for privacy.

Pillow deals for students

Our bedding expert, Becky George, has tested her fair share of pillows this year, from ones costing up to $500 to budget picks. In short, she knows a good pillow when she lays on one. But which ones does she recommend to college students?

Best dorm bed pillow deals

Coop Sleep Goods Essence Adjustable Pillow: queen pack from $85 from $65 at Coop Sleep Goods

Here's a chance to grab a queen pack of Essence Adjustable pillows from the same brand which designed our best pillow overall: the Coop Sleep Goods Original Adjustable. Crafted from breathable, soft and plush fully-adjustable down-alternative fiber fill, this also feature a 2-inch gusset for comfy support all night long and is suitable for all sleeping styles. Plus this comes with a 100-night sleep trial, 5-year warranty and free shipping.

Downstoria Feather Down Pillow: queen pack from $89.99 from $48.99 at Amazon

The comfort and support of real down and feathers is unmatched. With a three-layered design consisting of a down and feather fill encased in a smooth-to-touch cotton-blend cover with anti-pilling properties, the Downstoria Feather Down Pillow might just be budget-luxury pick you were looking for. You can now find a queen pack at 46% off which drops the MSRP from $89.99 to $48.99.

Brooklinen Marlow Pillow: queen pack from $130 from $88.40 at Brooklinen

Grab this chance to get the popular Brooklinen Marlow pillow at 20% off when buying a standard pack. Unlike the down-alternative options here, the Marlow is made from cooling-infused contouring memory foam and polyester fiber. It also stands out with three-loft options which you can zip up or down to suit your preferences— meaning it could suit any sleeping position. A pack of queen pillows is now $88.40 (was $130).

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow: was $89 now $67 at Amazon

Soft, squishy and low loft, the lead tester in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow review found this pillow ideal for stomach and back sleeping. It also has a secret feature — it can be rolled and taken on-the-go, for any students planning regular trips back home. We did spot this pillow for slightly cheaper during Prime Day but at the current price of $67, we think this luxury-feeling pillow is worth the money.

Sleep tech deals for students

Granted, world-first, top-rated smart beds probably aren't in your college budget. But that doesn't mean you should rule fancy tech out of your sleep routine. There are plenty of more affordable sleep gadgets to help your recovery this semester.

If our sleep tech tester, Eve Davies, could wind back a couple of years, here's what she'd be taking with her to college...

Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock: was $99.99 now $53.99 at Amazon

The Hatch Restore 3 is our current favorite sunrise alarm clock. But it comes at the premium price of $169 (before you sign up for a monthly subscription fee). So with a tighter budget in mind, we recommend the Dreamegg sunrise alarm clock, which you can bag for $53.99 at Amazon now after a 46% discount. Garnished with a chic cotton cover, it is very much a dupe of Hatch and doubles as a sound machine and night light too.

Jabees Peace Pillow Speaker: $35.99 at Jabees

There's no getting around the fact dorm rooms can be noisy and while sometimes it'll likely be you up partying, on other nights you'll want to drown out the noise to sleep peacefully — this is when the Jabees Peace Pillow Speaker will be your best friend. You place this bone conduction speaker under your pillow and can chose from a library of natural sleep sounds or connect it to your mobile via Bluetooth. It's $35.99 at Jabees now and you can get 10% off if you sign up to the brand's emails.

MUSICOZY Bluetooth Sleep Headphones: was $39.99 now from $22.79 at Amazon

A little more high-tech than your standard eye mask, the MUSICOZY Bluetooth Sleep Headphones combine a total blackout effect with in-built speakers to create a cozy cocoon. Pair it with your favorite pink noise for sleep playlist and you'll be able to block out even that roommate who has apparently never heard of 'bedtime'. The current sale is even better than usual from MUSICOZY, with this black model now only $22.79, but you can often pick up a pair for under $30.

Bob and Brad eye massager: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You're likely going to be spending a lot of time looking at a screen as you wade through college assignments this year and that can put immense strain on your eyes. In turn, they can feel irritated when it comes to sleeping at night. This is where the Bob and Brad eye massager provides relief. Best used as part of your nighttime routine, it has a cooling gel mask you put in the freezer before fitting to the mask for it to deliver soothing, cooling compression to alleviate tired or irritated eyes. There's 40% off at Amazon right now, cutting the mask down to $59.99 from $99.99.

Hooga red book light: was $14.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

Be you catching up on class reading or enjoying some chick lit before bed, this red light clip is a saviour for your sleep. The red light promotes melatonin production while you read, helping you feel sleepy and drift off fast. Plus you won't have to move to turn any light off — bliss. After 13% off at Amazon, you can snap up this light clip for just $12.99 now (was $14.99). It's a marginal saving, but $2 is $2. And this handy gadget is certainly worth it.

Sleep accessories for dorm rooms

Tech aside, there are many other products our team relied on to help them sleep at college. Sleep writer Ruth Jones relied on a comfortable sleep mask, while sleep editor Lauren Jefferies says "earplugs saved me."

With the benefit of hindsight, here's what we'd be packing if we were heading back to school this year...

Loop Quiet 2 Earplugs: was $27.95 now $20.95 at Amazon

Yes, sleep headphones and speakers are great for blocking out noise, but if you just want peace and quiet to sleep, these Loop Quiet 2 earplugs will be your best friend at college. They helped Lauren sleep next to a nightclub, so it's save to say they'll be able to block out noisy dorm mates too. There's 25% off at Amazon now, cutting the cost of these reusable, comfortable silicone earplugs to $20.95 (was $27.95) — we think that's a wise investment. They're better for your wallet and the planet than single-use foam buds.