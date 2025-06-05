What is an RV mattress and how do you choose the right one for you?

You don't need to leave good rest in the rearview mirror when you head onto the open road — from cheap air beds to luxury organic RV mattresses, your motorhome can be a sleep sanctuary.

While only a handful of the best mattresses you can buy online come in RV sizes, this is a rapidly expanding market and in this guide we're exploring the ins and outs of RV mattresses, including cost, sizes and materials.

But before we get started, the most important part of choosing any RV mattress is getting the measurements right, So break out the tape measure and let's get going.

What is an RV mattress?

An RV mattress is a specialist mattress designed to fit the smaller living spaces of an RV.

Admittedly, RV beds often come with a mattress already installed but these are generally thin, inexpensive builds that provide minimum comfort.

(Image credit: Nik Shuliahin on Unsplash)

A good RV mattress will pair the quality and support features of a standard residential mattress with the necessary restrictions resulting from an RV (size, weight) for a bed setup that will provide better sleep wherever your motorhome takes you.

What's the difference between an RV mattress and a regular mattress?

RV mattresses and regular residential mattresses have a lot in common, including the materials used to make these beds. However, RV mattresses differ from the beds in your home in two key areas: size and weight.

Standard mattress sizes typically range from twin to Cal king (although you can find variations and unusual sizes, including the massive Alaskan king and the wide Olympic queen.)

But RV mattresses need to fit smaller, and often unusually shaped, living quarters. For that reason, RV mattresses tend to have less width and length than standard residential beds. (We'll dive into this more below.)

In terms of weight, RV mattresses are, on the whole, lighter than their residential counterparts for an important reason.

You'd struggle to fit an Alaskan king into even the most generous RVs (Image credit: Future)

All RVs come with a GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) and / or a GTWR (Gross Trailer Weight Rating) which determines how much weight the RV can safely carry.

That includes all cargo, fuel, passengers and, yes, mattresses.

A heavy residential mattress can contribute a lot of weight to your RVs overall gross amount, meaning you might have to cut back on cargo to avoid exceeding your limits.

RV mattresses, on the other hand, use less dense material to create a lighter build, reducing the weight added to your motorhome.

What sizes do RV mattresses come in?

RV mattress sizes often share a name with their at-home equivalents but that doesn't mean these sizes are interchangeable.

We highly recommend measuring your space and double checking the dimensions before purchasing an RV mattress. To misquote an old saying: measure twice, buy once, sleep eight hours.

Below we've rounded up some of the most common RV mattress widths and lengths but our guide to RV mattress sizes has a full breakdown.

Some specialist stores also offer custom RV mattress sizes, ordered to fit your exact need. These are less common (and can come at a premium) but also a surefire way to get the perfect dimensions.

Swipe to scroll horizontally RV bed size dimensions (width x length) Name Width Length RV twin 25" 75 - 80" RV bunk 28 - 35" 75 - 80" RV full 54" 75" Three-quarter 47" 74" RV queen / short queen 60" 75" Queen 60" 80" RV short king 72" 75" RV king 72" 80" RV Cal king 72" 84"

What to look for in an RV mattress

Gone are the days when your RV mattress was simply whatever happened to fit the space. Nowadays, RVers can find a mattress to suit their specific sleep needs, ensuring a better night's rest wherever you spend the night.

With that in mind, while we typically recommend prioritizing your sleep needs when choosing a mattress, if you're kitting out an RV, a few considerations come first.

1. Size, depth and weight

Measure and measure again before buying an RV mattress to ensure your new bed will fit the space available.

Then double-check those measurements against the dimensions listed by your chosen retailer.

Depth is also an important consideration when choosing an RV mattress. We typically recommend a mattress thickness of 10 inches for an adult but in an RV, a thinner mattress might be easier to move (and less dominating in the space.)

(Image credit: Future)

A thinner mattress is also likely to weigh less (although it's not a guarantee, as materials also contribute to weight.)

But depth is a good way to add some coziness and pressure relief to your mattress, so weigh up the dimensions carefully... and literally. Check the weight of the mattress before you buy, so you can factor it into your GVWR.

2. Type of mattress and feel

As with standard mattresses, RV mattresses are available in a variety of types and builds. They tend to be thinner (and therefore use fewer layers) than a residential mattress, but the most common types include:

Memory foam mattress: The best memory foam mattresses use multiple foam layers to create cushioned pressure relief. This is a common type of RV mattress due to its durability and potentially light build.

The best memory foam mattresses use multiple foam layers to create cushioned pressure relief. This is a common type of RV mattress due to its durability and potentially light build. Innerspring mattress: Made using coils, this traditional mattress type is often among the most affordable, although they do lack durability.

Made using coils, this traditional mattress type is often among the most affordable, although they do lack durability. Hybrid mattress: While our favorite hybrid mattresses use coils and foams to balance support and relief, these can be heavy builds, so make sure to check the dimensions.

While our favorite hybrid mattresses use coils and foams to balance support and relief, these can be heavy builds, so make sure to check the dimensions. Air mattress: Inflatable and affordable, air mattresses are easy on the wallet but can wear out quickly.

Inflatable and affordable, air mattresses are easy on the wallet but can wear out quickly. Latex mattress: A growing segment in RV mattresses, latex foams have a bouncy feel and excellent durability, even if they tend to be expensive upfront.

3. Ease of use

In a standard bedroom we recommend leaving several feet of space around the bed and the walls.

In an RV, you might not have this luxury which can make unboxing, setting up and making the bed difficult.

(Image credit: Erkan Güneş on Pexels)

For that reason, we recommend choosing a lighter, thinner mattress for your RV. This will allow you to navigate the bed with (relative) ease.

We also recommend buying a mattress that's easy to clean, so you can keep your sleep space shipshape. A mattress protector is a must for quick cleans.

Where can I buy an RV mattress?

RV mattresses are becoming increasingly common with many of our favorite brands now offering RV sizes alongside the standard collection. We've rounded up some of our favorites below.

We also recommend exploring third-party retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart and Wayfair, where you can often find good deals on affordable RV mattresses.

Camping and outdoor retailers are another good option — check out the Cozyway selection at Camping World — particularly for inflatable designs.

Brooklyn Bedding RV mattresses

Many models in Brooklyn Bedding's mattress line-up are available in RV sizes, offering a diverse choice to suit your sleep needs. Our top RV pick is the DreamFoam Essential mattress, an affordable all-foam bed with a whopping 22 size options and five heights to choose from.

GhostBed RV mattresses

From the brand behind some of our favorite cooling mattresses, GhostBed's RV collection features both all-foam and hybrid designs. A good choice if you're traveling around warmer climates.

PlushBeds RV mattresses

Known for both its luxury and organic designs, PlushBeds RV mattresses are for those who want their camper to feel like a home away from home — there's even an organic latex option for those who want eco-luxury sleep.

How much do RV mattresses cost?

As the variety of RV mattresses has expanded so has the potential price point — there's an RV bed for almost every budget.

The cheapest RV mattresses are typically inflatable air beds. You can pick up a short queen air bed for around $50 to $150, but keep in mind these inexpensive options have reduced longevity.

Innerspring RV mattresses are another affordable choice, while all-foam mattresses encompass a wide price bracket: expect to pay anywhere from $250 to $950 for a short queen, with depth an important factor in price.

At the other end of the scale are hybrid and latex RV mattresses. A short queen can cost between $350 (for a thin hybrid) to upwards of $1,000 (for an organic latex mattress.)

Should you buy an RV mattress?

Buy an RV mattress if...

✅ You have an unusual bed size: The primary reason for choosing an RV mattress is the size, as these specialist beds are designed for the confined spaced of a motorhome.

✅ You use your RV regularly: If you spend a lot of time in your RV, choosing a mattress that properly fits the space and your sleep needs will make your trips more comfortable.

✅ A standard size mattress doesn't quite fit: We love a bargain — just check out our mattress sales hub — but forcing an ultra-cheap or second hand standard size mattress into a non-standard space risks damaging the interior, causing it to degrade faster. The result? Spending more on a replacement.

Don't buy an RV mattress if...

❌ You have space for a standard size mattress: While you don't have to avoid RV mattresses, if your motorhome has room for a standard bed size, you'll have more options to choose from.

❌ You don't spend much time overnight in your RV: For quick trips and overnight stays, you might be able to get away with the mattress pre-installed in the RV (or a sleeping bag.)

❌ You're on a very tight budget: If a new mattress is too high an expense, consider investing in one of our favorite mattress toppers instead. Measuring roughly two to four inches tall, a topper can add a layer of much needed comfort to your regulation RV bed.