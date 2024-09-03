The 7 best Labor Day mattress sales you can still buy today

Ignore 'you snooze, you lose' — if you forgot to shop the Labor Day mattress sales, there are still plenty of bed bargains sticking around. Deals such as 27% off the Helix Midnight Luxe with code TOMS27 at Helix, can help you save big on quality sleep.

And these aren't any old Labor Day sales. We're seeing great offers on many of the beds in this year's best mattress guide, such as up to 40% off the Nectar Classic Mattress at Nectar. It's our favorite memory foam mattress, and with the Labor Day discount it's incredibly affordable.

We spent our holiday tracking all the best deals at our Labor Day mattress sales hub. If none of these offers catch your eye, head over there to see if there's anything you might have missed. But first, here are the seven best Labor Day mattress sales that are still live today...

7 best late Labor Day mattress sales right now

1. Helix Midnight Luxe mattress: was from $1,373.75 now $1,002.84 + free bedding at Helix with code TOMS27

The Midnight Luxe is a plush hybrid with a cushioned pillow top that we described as "blissful" in our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review. It's so good it takes the top spot in our guide to the best mattress for side sleepers. We normally see Helix offer 20% off with two free pillows, so the 27% off discount (plus free bedding bundle) is a definite step up. Use code TOMS27 to claim your saving and reduce a queen from $2,373 to $1,732. You'll also get a 100-night trial and a 15-year warranty.

2. Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,349 now $944 at Leesa

The Leesa Sapira Hybrid uses dense, high-quality foams to create a body-hugging effect that's ideal for side sleepers. Our Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress review panel also found it great for couples, awarding full marks for motion isolation. The Sapira Hybrid is nearly always discounted, but the 30% off Labor Day sale is better than usual and won't hang around for long. A queen is now $1,399 (was $1,999), and you get a free bedding bundle, a 100-night trial, and a 10-year warranty included.

3. Purple Plus Mattress: was from $1,499 now $1,199 at Purple

It took a few nights for our Purple Plus Mattress review team to adjust to the unique feel of this unusual mattress, but once they did, they couldn't stop praising the targeted pressure relief that minimizes back and joint pain. There's $300 off all sizes of the Plus for Labor Day, reducing a queen from $1,899 to $1,599. This isn't quite the biggest discount we've seen on the Plus , but Purple has added a cherry on top with free sheets. And Purple mattress sales can be unpredictable, so shop before it disappears.

4. Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress: was from $1,299 now $999 at Beautyrest

In our Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress review we praised the supportive feel of this eco-friendly mattress, and with multiple firmness levels to choose from (including a pillowtop option), the Harmony Lux can suit almost every sleep style. In the Labor Day sale there's $300 off all sizes, reducing a queen from $1,399 to $1,099 (for the Premier Anchor Island series). The benefits are average — a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty — but you do get free white glove delivery.

5. Casper Snow mattress: was from $1,875 now $1,310 at Casper

There are plenty of deals still left to shop in the Casper sale, but it's the Snow mattress that's caught our eye. A cooling hybrid that uses phase change materials and heat delete bands to draw away warmth during the night, the current 30% off sale is one of the biggest discounts we've seen on this bed. With the generous saving a queen is $1,745 (was $2,495), and comes with a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty.

6. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was from $529 now $199 at Siena

Our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team were impressed with the quality of this budget-friendly all-foam mattress, and it has a firmer feel that supports back and stomach sleepers. There's always a sale on at Siena, but $399 for a queen (was $769) is still an exceptional price. The benefits are good for a cheap bed as well: a 180-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

7. Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress: was from $934 now $349 at Nectar

It's not really a surprise that the Nectar Labor Day sale is sticking around — we've seen the same deal for most of this year — but it's always a good time to talk about this affordable all-foam mattress. In our Nectar Mattress review we praised its mid-range price and full-body support (this is a slightly different updated model, but the design is similar). With up to 40% off a queen is just $649 (was $1,387) and you get a 365-night trial and lifetime warranty.

When does the Labor Day mattress sale 2024 end?

The bad news is that with Labor Day officially behind us, we're already seeing some of our favorite mattress sales come to an end. For the rest, we expect to see them dropping off as the week goes on, and nearly all of the special Labor Day discounts will have finished by Monday at the latest.

On the flipside, there are a lot of evergreen mattress sales still worth taking advantage of, such as the Nectar deal we covered above. Brands like DreamCloud, Cocoon by Sealy Chill, and WinkBed rarely increase their sales over the major holidays, but that does mean you can get a good deal year-round. So even if you've missed out on a Labor Day offer, there's still plenty of savings to shop.