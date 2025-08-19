<a id="elk-9b3813e9-3c37-48bf-8404-7f7c2bb2b645"></a><h2 id="pixel-10-rumored-specs-2">Pixel 10: Rumored specs</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="410435a2-9acd-4c63-bfe5-15be89ff35f6"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="zNUBaDBjVvFAUVWARWDBq8" name="pixel 10 series .JPEG" alt="claimed Pixel 10 series material" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/zNUBaDBjVvFAUVWARWDBq8.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Evan Blass @ X)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="a3338f12-9849-4c14-9fd7-b7e7c6cabaa9">We'll dive deeper into the rumored features for each likely Pixel model leading up to Made by Google, but for now, here's an overview of the Pixel 10 lineup and the rumored specs for each phone.</p><template data-slice-id="slice-table-WoTRmeR9t3tyUAZGrKNYo-JGV5vzJTPBtbdh9AmMIuHG9CYbcXpspm" data-slice-class="table-wrapper"></template>