The best Puffy mattress sales for December 2024: save up to $1,350

If you're in the market for an indulgent and luxurious mattress, you've probably heard of some of the top brands out there right now — the likes of Saatva, Helix and Tempur-Pedic. But there's another name you should know, a brand that's won multiple awards for its dreamy mattresses. And that name is Puffy.

Puffy's flagship bed, the Puffy Cloud is featured in this year's best mattress for all sleepers list, offering breathable memory foam perfectly suited for back sleepers. Beyond the Cloud, Puffy has a range of mattresses reaching into the higher-end price range designed for all kinds of sleep styles and needs.

Puffy is currently running its Cyber Week sale — offering some heavily reduced prices. Like Nectar and DreamCloud, Puffy uses a 'total value' figure to determine its savings, which makes it a bit harder to measure how good of a deal you're getting as its unclear how Puffy calculates these. Still, the Cyber Week sale offers some fantastic deals, so let's take a look at the best models available now.

The top 3 Puffy mattress deals

1. Puffy Cloud mattress: $1,849 $499 at Puffy

Puffy's most affordable mattress is the Puffy Cloud, a comfortable yet supportive memory foam mattress. It's endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association and has won awards for its back support. Our Puffy Cloud mattress review praised this bed for its excellent back support and motion isolation. It also sleeps cool, so it's a great choice for those who experience hot flashes or sleep hot naturally. It's packed with six layers of luxury materials but you can upgrade that to eight layers for an extra $300 with the Puffy Lux mattress. You can also get two signature memory foam pillows included with the purchase. A queen size is $949 and comes with 101-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

2. Puffy Royal mattress: $2,499 $1,149 at Puffy

The Puffy Royal is a step up in price but also has some pretty tasty features, with a more plush, sink-in feel that will cradle you to sleep each night. In our Puffy Royal mattress review, we gave top marks to the mattress's great motion isolation and breathability, recommending it for side and back sleepers. We weren't as impressed with its edge support, but we still found it to be an overall excellent experience. If you want to enjoy the Puffy Royal's targeted support and advanced cooling features, you're looking at paying around $2,299 for a queen with the code CYBERWEEK, although Puffy calculates its total value at $3,649. You'll get all the benefits you expect from Puffy, including a 101-night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping.

3. Puffy Monarch mattress: $3,249 $1,899 at Puffy

The Puffy Monarch is the brand's most luxurious mattress, offering 12 layers and a huge 16" of height. Its quilted cool-to-the-touch cover is said to offer cloud-like comfort, while the inner layers of the mattress are constructed with pressure-relieving latex, foams and coils. We haven't tested this mattress yet, but we reckon it will offer a sleep experience that's as premium as the rest of Puffy's range. It comes with a premium price tag, with a queen selling for $3,199 in the current sale (total value calculated at $4,549). You'll enjoy a 101-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free shipping.

How much is a Puffy mattress?

Puffy sells premium mattresses with premium prices. As Puffy uses a 'total value' figure rather than a traditional MSRP, it's a little harder to monitor how good the savings are. We do see regular sales for these mattresses and we've never seen them sold for full total value price. This is how the current prices break down when compared to the total value prices the brand lists.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mattress model: Total Value: Sale price (December 2024): Puffy Cloud (Queen) $2,299 $949 Puffy Lux (Queen) $2,749 $1,399 Puffy Royal (Queen) $3,649 $2,299 Puffy Monarch (Queen) $4,549 $3,199

The best Puffy mattress sales in full

Recent updates

(Image credit: Puffy)

1. Puffy Cloud mattress deals This plush memory foam mattress is on sale with up to $1,350 Best for: Back sleepers | Sizes: Twin - Split King | Depth: 10" | Filling: Memory foam | Comfort: Medium firm | Trial: 101 nights | Warranty: Lifetime | Total Value: $1,849 - $2,648 $599 priceLinkAtMerchant (Twin) $799 priceLinkAtMerchant (Full) $949 priceLinkAtMerchant (Queen) $1,149 priceLinkAtMerchant (King) Firm support for back sleepers Excellent motion isolation A foam mattress that sleeps cool Slippery top cover Weak edge support

Puffy specializes in luxury mattress that rival the comfort you'd expect from a high-end hotel. They're featured on our best luxury mattress guide, and we've rated the Puffy mattresses we've tested very highly, for their strong comfort and support.

The Puffy Cloud comprises six layers, standing at 10" tall. It's got a slight sink-in feeling, but isn't too plush to accommodate back sleepers. While it doesn't have amazing edge support, it does boast strong motion isolation, so it's a good choice for couples, especially if one or both of you are restless sleepers.

This is Puffy's most affordable mattress, now from less than $500 in the Cyber Week sale. A queen size will cost you $949, which is less than half of the 'total value' of $2,299.

The Lux version of this mattress will cost around an extra $300, which is a hybrid mattress that adds two extra layers for enhanced support.

Read more: Puffy Cloud mattress review

(Image credit: Puffy)

2. Puffy Royal mattress deals Puffy's mid-range hybrid mattress has a significant reduction, starting at $1,149 Best for: Side and back sleepers | Sizes: Twin - Split King | Depth: 14" | Filling: Hybrid - memory foam and coils | Comfort: Medium soft | Trial: 101 nights | Warranty: Lifetime | Total Value: $2,499 - $4,048 $1,349 priceLinkAtMerchant (Puffy) Great motion isolation Super-plush sink-in feel Best for side and back sleepers Wool boosts breathability Lifetime warranty Average edge support No customization options

Puffy's mid-range mattress is a hybrid that stands 14" tall, packing in 10 layers of foamy comfort. As such, it has very good motion isolation, but falls down when it comes to edge support.

It's quilted pillow-top offers plush comfort, but is closer to medium on the firmness scale, so if you don't like to sink too deeply into your mattress, this one could work well for you.

A queen will currently cost you $2,299, which is the lowest we've seen all year. Puffy saves its best sales for major sales events, but this one beats the last sale we saw during Labor Day, which reduced the price to $2,399.

Read more: Puffy Royal Hybrid mattress review

(Image credit: Puffy)

3. Puffy Monarch mattress deals Puffy's ultra indulgent mattress is sold at a premium price point, but is discounted heavily for Cyber Week Best for: All sleepers | Sizes: Twin XL - Split King | Depth: 16" | Comfort: Soft | Trial: 101 nights | Warranty: Lifetime | Total Value: $3,249 - $5,148 $3,249 priceLinkAtMerchant (Twin XL) $4,549 priceLinkAtMerchant (Queen) $5,049 priceLinkAtMerchant (King) $5,049 priceLinkAtMerchant (California King)

Puffy's most high-end mattress boasts an impressive 12 layers, towering at 16" high. It's quilted, cooling cover promises deep comfort, while the inner layers use latex, foams and coils for well-balanced support.

We haven't tested this mattress yet, but being Puffy's top-of-the-range mattress, we expect it to offer a comfortable night's sleep for all.

Priced at $3,199 for a queen during the current sale, it’s a big investment. However, you’ll get a 101-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping included.

Which Puffy mattress should you choose?

When buying a new mattress, which model you choose comes down to your specific sleep needs and your budget. We've found all the Puffy mattresses we've tested to provide excellent comfort and support, with just a few drawbacks, but they aren't highly customizable, so it's worth doing your research to make sure that the model you choose will suit your needs.

(Image credit: Puffy)

Back sleepers will appreciate the medium-firm feel of the Puffy Cloud, which has enough bounce to support your chosen sleep position. It's also soft enough to accommodate side sleepers, meaning it's a solid choice for most shoppers. At less than $500, this is by far the most affordable mattress in the lineup.

The Puffy Royal has a softer feel, made from premium foams and adaptive coils. During testing, we found that the Puffy Royal offered excellent motion isolation and was great for both side and back sleeping. At just over $1,000 in the current sale, it's not quite in the premium price range, but it's a considerable investment. Of course, the 101-night sleep trial is there if you change your mind.

The high-end Puffy Monarch stands at a towering 16" tall, so if you've been seeking indulgent comfort, this is the one for you. We haven't tested it yet, so we can't say for sure whether it's worth the eye-watering $3,199 price tag for a queen in the current sale.

Puffy mattress sales FAQ

Are Puffy mattresses worth it?

If you've looked at the specs and think that a Puffy mattress will suit your needs, then yes, they're worth it. They are high-end mattresses to be sure, but will last you a long time and you have peace of mind with the lifetime warranty if anything goes wrong. You can also return it within the 101-trial window if you need to.

Puffy's mattresses are highly rated by customers and have also won multiple awards, so they've got a fair bit of prestige. We can say that we were impressed with both of the Puffy mattresses we've tested, while recognizing that they won't be perfect for everyone.

Do I need a Puffy mattress promo code?

You don't usually need a promo code for Puffy sales. The Cyber Week sale does have a promo code — CYBERWEEK, but you don't need to apply it yourself, it's automatically applied at the checkout.

Can you return a Puffy mattress?

Puffy has a fairly generous return policy, offering a 101-night sleep trial, during which you can return the mattress for a refund or replacement no questions asked. This is a common benefit offered by online mattress sellers and while its a nice period, it doesn't match the full year trial offered by some brands such as Saatva. You do also have a lifetime warranty, so you can rest assured that you'll be covered if anything goes wrong.

When is the best time to buy a Puffy mattress?

The best time to buy a Puffy mattress is right now! Puffy tends to save its biggest sales for established sales events like Labor Day and Black Friday. The current Cyber Week sale is an extension of the Black Friday sales, and offers the lowest prices we've seen for Puffy mattresses all year.

Puffy uses a 'total value' metric rather than traditional MSRPs, so its not always easiest to tell when the best discount is, but we can say that the current sale beats the last sale on Labor Day. Puffy mattresses are generally sold for less than the total value price.