Hurry! One of our favorite cooling mattresses is up to $800 off in the after Christmas sales for a limited time

If you missed Brooklyn Bedding’s Black Friday deal for 30% off sitewide, don’t worry — its after Christmas mattress sale offers the same savings. That includes the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Mattress, which is up to $800 off after discount. That drops the price of a queen to as low as $1,305.50 (was $1,865).

Like our best mattress of the year overall, the Saatva Classic, the Aurora Luxe comes in three firmness options and has dedicated lumbar support. You can also upgrade to a Cloud Pillow Top if you want something more sumptuous to sink into at night.

Now is an excellent time to pick up the Aurora Luxe if you're seeking a mattress for back pain that's also equipped to ward off night sweats. There's no telling when this 30% discount will reappear so don't sit on this deal if you want to nab Brooklyn Bedding's top-rated cooling mattress at its lowest price ever.

Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress

Was from: $999

Now from: $699.30

Saving: up to $799.50 at Brooklyn Bedding Mattress summary: We rate the Aurora Luxe as one of the best cooling mattresses you can buy — especially if you have back pain. It comes in three comfort levels and has targeted lumbar support built in so you can find relief from night sweats and nagging aches and pains. Add the pillow top upgrade if you want your mattress to have an undulating, bouncy feel. The GlacioTex cooling cover removes excess heat and has a cool-touch sensation, whilst the foams are designed to help (not hinder) air from moving across the mattress, preventing trapped heat. Just beware of the lack of motion isolation if you share a bed with a restless partner — and the slickness of the specialist cooling cover may make it difficult for your fitted sheet to stay in place, too. Those caveats aside, the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe delivers hotel-level luxury with plenty of chill to keep hot sleepers cozy. Read more in our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review. Price history: This matches the discount we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it's not one we see all that often. Regularly, Brooklyn Bedding cuts 20% to 25% off during its evergreen sales events. There's a possibility we won't see the Aurora Luxe drop this low again until Presidents' Day — or maybe even later than that. In other words: don't sleep on this deal if you're looking to save big on this luxury cooling mattress. Benefits: 10 year warranty | 120 night trial | Free shipping

For a less expensive alternative, check this out...