4th of July memory foam mattress sales — save up to 60% with today's best deals

If you're shopping for a memory foam mattress in today's 4th of July sales, I've found five great value deals worth considering. My favorite sale is up to 60% off the Emma Original with our exclusive TOM10 code at Emma Sleep, which can save you up to $802.90. A queen Emma Original is now discounted to $521.10 (was $1,159), which is a Black Friday-beating price.

Memory foam is known for its soft, contouring pressure relief, which has earned several memory foam beds a top recommendation in our best mattress guide. These include the highly-rated Nectar Memory Foam Mattress and today you can save up to 40% on all mattresses at Nectar Sleep.

Memory foam is also typically a more affordable material, and in today's best 4th of July mattress sales and deals event you can grab a bargain. Here are my top choices from today's memory foam mattress sales...

1. Emma Original Mattress: was from $659 now $296.10 at Emma Sleep with code TOM10

An affordable memory foam mattress with a softer cushioned feel, the Emma Original is a pressure relieving choice for side sleepers. We haven't had a chance to test the Emma Original US, but you can read about our experience with the similar UK mattress in our Emma mattress review. Sales are common at Emma, but this 4th of July offer is particularly good – there's 50% off all sizes, plus an extra 10% off with our exclusive code TOM10. A queen is now just $521.10 (was $1,159) which is a highly competitive price for a quality memory foam.

2. Tempur-Pedic ProBreeze mattress: was from $4,099 now $3,599 at Tempur-Pedic

The sink-in softness of Tempur Material has defined the feel of memory foam for many people. Known for its close contouring feel and high-level of pressure relief, Tempur Material is used to add cushioning to the cooling ProBreeze mattress. Specialist luxury Tempur-Pedic mattresses are expensive and discounts are rare, but in the 4th of July sales you can save $500 on the ProBreeze. This reduces a queen to $4,099 (was $4,599)

3. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was from $699 now $349 at Nectar

The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is a good all-rounder, which we discovered during our Nectar Mattress review, with body-hugging cushioning that provides both pressure relief for side sleepers and excellent motion isolation for couples. The up to 40% off Nectar mattress sale has been running for a while, so it's likely to stick around after the 4th of July. However, it's an impressive deal even if it's a common one, reducing a queen to $649 (was $1,099), and you'll get premium benefits like a year long trial and a forever warranty.

4. Casper The One mattress: was from $875 now $610 at Casper

Casper relaunched its entire mattress range earlier this year, and The One is now its flagship memory foam mattress. Aimed at fans of the former Casper The Original, The One is a medium-firm mattress with a bit of bounce. Casper is celebrating the 4th of July with a massive sale, including 30% off The One. This deal knocks a queen down to $870 (was $1,245), which matches the record low prices of Memorial Day.

5. Leesa Original Mattress: was from $879 now $614 at Leesa

The medium-firm Leesa Original gently hugs the body, with a full-body pressure relief that best suits back and side sleepers. Our testers were impressed with this budget-friendly model during our Leesa Original Mattress review, and right now you can save 30% in the 4th of July sale. This is a step-up from Leesa's usual evergreen discount, and you'll also get a free bedding bundle with your purchase.

Which memory foam mattress should you choose?

The Nectar is our pick for best memory foam mattress, thanks to its blend of build quality, comfort, and value for money. A medium-firm bed, it has a versatile feel with gentle contouring that best suits back and side sleepers. As we expect from a memory foam, the Nectar has excellent motion isolation, but it also surprisingly offers good temperature regulation – cheap memory foam has a habit of sleeping hot.

Edge support is average, but that's typical of a memory foam mattress and most sleepers should be happy with the side support. An evergreen sale ensures the Nectar is well priced for the quality, and the extras are first class: a year-long sleep trial and lifetime warranty.

While the Nectar might be our favorite, the other memory foam beds in this guide have their own appeal. Overall, memory foam beds are often recommend for back and side sleepers seeking pressure relief, and those who share a bed with a restless partner.