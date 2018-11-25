Best Argos Deals for Cyber Monday

Now that Black Friday is out of the way, Argos has just unveiled its Cyber Monday deals, and they’ve have an impressive variety of products on offer in its online catalogue. We’ve scoured the field of choices, and have these highlights to show, including a two for one deal on Beats headphones, laptops by HP, Lenovo and Google, and a very large Sony TV.

Google Home Hub - £99 (save £40)

Google’s Home Hub adds a handy screen to the already useful abilities of Google Assistant. It can show you videos and images from the web or your mobile device, or readouts from any other smart home products, and control their functions via your voice.

Nest Learning Thermostat - £179 (save £40)

Unlike your average temperature controlling dial, Nest’s thermostat is a clever and attractive piece of smarthome tech. You don’t have to programme its functions, it learns directly from you as you change the temperature through the day, taking control automatically over time and switching off when you leave the house, saving you energy and therefore money.

Google Home Max - £99 (save £40)

The Home Max is the Google smart speaker for music lovers. It works either vertically or horizontally, playing your music through its well designed speakers, but still ready to follow your voice commands with Google Assistant. If you have other Google smart speakers or Chromecasts, they can work together to provide a multi-room entertainment set-up.

Nest Cam Outdoor - £349 (save £50)

This Nest Cam adds some out of house security to your smarthome system. You can tune into the live feed or the last three hours of footage at all times from your phone, where night vision and a wide field of view make sure you can see everything you need to.

Samsung Galaxy S8 (64GB) - £389.95 (save £220)

It’s a generation old, but the Galaxy S8 is still an excellent phone. The screen stretches to both sides of the phone without a bezel, squeezing out extra space from its frame. For security, it has iris-activated unlock, keeping your device safe. Plus it’s got wireless charging, top notch cameras and great processing speed and storage, everything you need in a modern smartphone.

iPad (2018, 9.7 inch, 32GB) - £299 (save £20)

Apple designed its latest iPad to be a true laptop replacement. Whether or not it succeeds in your opinion, the company’s still made a desirable and versatile tablet. The battery’s large, the screen’s a high resolution Apple Retina display, and the new processor helps power multiple apps simultaneously for convenient usage. It’s not the largest discount, but it’s still quite enticing.

Amazon Echo Spot - £89.99 (£30 off)

The Echo Spot’s a cross between the normal Echo smart speaker, and an alarm clock. It still does all the musical and Alexa duties that the standard model can do, but in addition it has a screen, so you can make video calls to other people with the right Echo models. It also shows you any smart home security camera feeds you might have connected, the weather, your calendar, and of course, simply what time it is.

Roku Express HD Streaming Stick - £19.99 (save £5)

With plug-in and a short set up for internet, you can have the Express HD streaming stick add a lot more potential to your TV. Roku gives you access to all your catch-up and streamed content in a simple to use interface. The accompanying mobile app is an extra remote, or can be used to stream video from your phone onto the TV, or as a way to listen to content with headphones instead of your TV’s main speakers.

Xbox One S 1TB Console with Two Controllers - £179.99 (save £70)

This deal, for the newer ‘S’ version of the Xbox One with two official controllers bundled in, is already quite good. However, if you'd prefer a game instead of the extra pad, you can go for a Minecraft edition or a Fortnite edition. Both of those come with in-game currency to spend on extras, giving you a flying start as soon as you boot up the game.

Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera with 18-55mm & 50mm Lenses - £329.99 (save £40)

Knowing that one of its greatest competitors is not other DSLR cameras, but the smartphone; the Eos 4000D makes sure it fits in with your chosen device. Using an app, you can remotely take photos, or view and share them speedily over an internet connection. The 18MP sensor, and pair of lenses make sure that those images are of high quality no matter what distance the subject is from you.





Bose QuietComfort 25 Wired Headphones - £129.95 (save £104)



The QC25 headphones’ main purpose is to shut out the rest of the world so you can appreciate whatever sounds you’re playing. It manages this by using built-in microphones to detect and neutralise any sounds coming from outside the headphones, but you can also use the mikes for hands-free phone conversations. With folding ear cups, they would be a great travelling companion.

Samsung Gear Sport Smart Watch - £159 (save £120)

The Gear Sport (available in black or blue) is - as you might expect - a smart watch focused on fitness. It keeps a record of your exercise and diet, and other normal wearable things like relaying your call, calendar, music, emails and texts from your connected phone to your wrist. Dust, scratch and water resistances make sure it will keep doing that no matter what you get up to while wearing it.

Google Chromecast - £20 (save £10)

The Chromecast gives you a super easy way to display video from a mobile or computer onto your TV, requiring only to plug it in and set up an internet connection. It’s ideal for watching videos or giving yourself a big monitor to work from, or for giving your TV a remote control you are less likely to lose. It can also make your screen ‘smart’, with its compatibility with Google’s other products like the Home.

Now TV Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search - £24.99 - (save £25)

Now TV is an excellent streaming service (see our in-depth guide here), and this offer gives you the best it has to offer. This particular Now TV Smart Box is stuffed with all available subscriptions, providing a month of films, TV and kids’ shows and 24 hours of access to Sky Sports, all available in 4K ultra high definition. Once the month is up, you can choose which subscriptions you want to keep or end, and continue your binge watching sessions with ease, also with the help of the voice controllable remote. If you’d prefer a cheaper option, then you can get the Now TV Stick with 24 hours of Sky Sports and either the Entertainment or Sky Cinema pass.

Beats by Dre Solo 3 headphones - £199.90 (save £50.05, and get a free pair of headphones)

If you’re in the market for two pairs of trendy headphones, then you should buy the Solo 3 (in grey or blue) from Argos, as you can then get a free pair of Powerbeats in-ear sports headphones, normally worth £150. Both pairs feature a quick charging mode and built in microphones, while the larger Solo 3 offers 40 hours of battery life, and super easy set up when pairing them to Apple products.

Huawei P20 Pro - £629.95 (save £170)

This phone shows that flagship smartphone features don’t have to cost you the earth. The Huawei P20 Pro has the power you expect, thanks to its Kirin 970 chip, a roomy 128GB memory, and 6GB of RAM for quick performance. Its camera array is the highlight though, with three Leica lenses on the back giving high quality shots and videos even when zoomed in or at night.

HP Omen i5 - £739.99 (save £140)

The striking-looking Omen is HP’s gaming laptop offering, and a good one at that. Beneath the surface, it has a 15.6 inch screen, an Intel i5 processor (but it’s also available with a more powerful i7), 8GB RAM, and a combined 128GB of HDD and SSD storage. All of these components are easily replaceable when the time to upgrade comes, thanks to a well designed modular frame. There’s also a GTX 1050 graphics chip and Bang & Olufsen tuned speakers, which will make your play experience sound and look awesome.

Netgear AC 2300 Nighthawk Wireless Router - £99.99 (save £60)

When looking for the best internet connection possible, don’t forget about your router. The Netgear Nighthawk promises to reduce lag and improve streaming speeds thanks to its internal processor, producing multiple bands of speedy WiFi, and five ethernet ports if cable connections is what you’re after.

Google Pixelbook 256GB - £899.99 (save £300)

Google’s Pixelbook gives you its simple and clean Chrome OS, but with strong hardware to back it up, like an Intel i5 processor, 8Gb of RAM, and 256GB storage capacity (the 128GB and 512GB versions of the Pixelbook are also discounted). Your questions and commands can be spoken, typed or drawn into the laptop to be answered by Google Assistant. Adding to the versatility is its 4-in-1 design, letting you pick the right shape for the occasion.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone - £99.99 (save £20)

The Blue Yeti is well renowned as the perfect beginner’s microphone, so if you’re interested in vlogging, streaming or podcasting, look no further. It uses only a single 3 metre USB cable, so you don’t need to mess around with audio interfaces or extensions. The deal is only available on the white coloured version, so as long as you don’t mind that, it’s a great deal.

HyperX Alloy Elite Mechanical Keyboard - £89.99 (save £30)

A good mechanical keyboard is excellent for gaming, giving the user better feel of the keys and a more satisfying action. HyperX’s Alloy Elite is no exception, taking the popular Cherry key switches and adding a heavy metal frame to the mix for extra stability. You’ve also got USB ports and media buttons for versatility, and red back-lighting to show you mean business.

Sony Bravia 70 inch 4K Smart TV - £1399.00 (save £500)

If you love the cinema but hate the trip, maybe you need Sony’s colossal 70-inch Bravia TV. Image quality is something it has in spades, thanks to an Ultra HD and HDR equipped LED screen. It also has Android smart technology, so you can stream video and music through it, and more than enough HDMI ports to support all your family’s media players and games consoles.

Hive View Indoor Smart Camera - £129 (save £60)



Installing security cameras was once a very involved process, but with products like Hive’s View, you can get all the benefits with a far easier user experience. It streams its HD footage to an app on your chosen device, which it also uses to notify you if it detects any motion or sound while you’re out of the house. You can place it almost anywhere too, thanks to the included wall, shelf and magnetic mounts.

Nintendo Switch Premium Case - £4.49 (save £10.50)

One of the Switch’s best features is its portability, but that means putting your precious console at risk. This smart case holds the Switch in a secure elastic compartment, while on the reverse side, there’s room for 14 game cards. It also comes with a microfibre cloth, so your screen can always look its best.

Lenovo Ideapad 130S Laptop - £119.99 (save £60)

The Ideapad 130S is a cheap but capable laptop, great for students or others in need of the computing essentials and nothing more. Its rubber/metal frame is slim and attractive, but also resistant to damage, and its 8-hour battery life also ensures it’s a dependable machine that won’t let you down when you need it most.