<a id="elk-37e68a1b-54b4-4b2d-9bf5-a1189a161c75"></a><h2 id="black-friday-starts-now">Black Friday starts now...</h2><a href="https://www.amazon.com/deals" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="d6942484-b5dd-41a5-9d01-1ecc075e221a"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="2vntdsx8jPs8Akwrtaffn7" name="BF Deals 50% off" alt="Black Friday" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/2vntdsx8jPs8Akwrtaffn7.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="fc16a232-0847-4562-9e31-7727434f4113">Love it or hate it, but Black Friday deals are officially here. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are just a handful of major retailers promoting their early sales. I've been covering Black Friday sales for over a decade and while it's true that there's a lot of overhyping happening right now, there are also a lot of great deals to be had.</p><p>After all, Black Friday is no longer a 24-hour event, but rather a season &mdash; which means the deals you see now will be same ones come Thanksgiving Day. So in this live blog we'll be tracking the best deals as they go live, and we'll also offer some buying advice and tips we use to save money. So let's jump on to those early deals...</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>