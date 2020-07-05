Last chance! July mattress sales you can still get

The holiday weekend is almost over, but there are still plenty of mattress sales you can take advantage of today. In fact, many mattress brands have extended their July mattress sales to as late as July 13.

Don't need a mattress at the moment? Casper is taking 10% off sitewide with deals on dog beds, pillows, blankets, and more. Likewise, Emma is taking 30% off sitewide with savings on pillows and mattress protectors.

So we're rounding up the best mattress deals you can still get right now. And check out our post 4th of July sales guide for more deals on TV, appliances, and more.

Best July mattress sales today

Summer sale: $200 off $1,000+ @ Saatva

Saatva mattresses are designed to reduce motion transfer, which means you won't feel when your partner when they roll around in bed. They're currently taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more, which is one of the biggest discounts we've seen from Saatva. View Deal

Nectar: free $399 gift w/ purchase @ Nectar

If you're looking for freebies, when you purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) — you'll get a free $399 gift from Nectar. The gift bundle includes a free mattress protector ($99 value), free sheet set ($150 value), and free premium pillows ($150 value). View Deal

Amerisleep sale: 30% off any mattress @ Amerisleep

Amerisleep is taking 30% off any mattress purchase via coupon code "AS30". That's one of the best sitewide mattress discounts we've seen all year. Best of all, the sale is valid through July 12. View Deal

Emma coupon: 30% off sitewide @ Emma Mattress

Emma is offering one of its best mattress sales ever. Through July 6, use coupon "4THJULY" to take 30% off sitewide. You can use the coupon for mattresses, pillows, mattress protectors, and more. View Deal

Brooklyn Bedding coupon: 25% off @ Brooklyn Bedding

At Brooklyn Bedding, use coupon "INDEPENDENCE25" to take 25% off sitewide. After coupon, you can get the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid (Queen size) for just $749.25 ($249 off). The coupon can also be used on accessories like pillows, sateen sheets, and more. Coupon is valid through July 7. View Deal

Luxe and Supreme mattress: 15% off @ Allswell

For a limited time, Allswell is taking 15% off its Luxe and Supreme mattresses via code "SLEEP15". After discount, you can get the Queen-size Luxe mattress for $548.25 ($96 off). This 4th of July mattress sale is valid through July 7 at 2:59am ET. View Deal

Airweave mattress: 10% off mattress advanced @ Airweave

Airweave mattresses don't contain foam or coils. Instead, these mattresses use a proprietary technology called airfiber, which evenly distributes weight and allows airflow to help keep you in a deeper more restful sleep. As part of their July mattress sales, Airweave is taking 10% off mattress advanced, $100 off all mattresses/toppers, $50 off dog beds, and $50 off portable toppers. View Deal

Zoma: $150 off any mattress @ Zoma

Through July 12, Zoma is taking $150 off any mattress purchase via coupon code "WIN150". Alternatively, Zoma is also taking 30% off all adjustable beds. (The coupon can't be used on adjustable beds). After discount, adjustable beds start at $770. View Deal

Nolah: 40% off all bedding @ Nolah

Nolah has multiple 4th of July mattress sales happening simultaneously. First, it's taking 25% off mattresses and bundling two free pillows with purchase. Alternatively, they're taking 20% off adjustable bases. Don't need a new mattress? Nolah is slashing 40% off all bedding including sheet sets and mattress protectors. View Deal

Tuft & Needle: up to $240 off @ Tuft & Needle

Through July 7, Tuft & Needle is taking $250 off purchases of $1,200 or more. Alternatively, spend $800 or more and take $150 off. It's one of the best mattress deals we've seen from Tuft & Needle. View Deal

Anniversary sale: $200 off mattress + free gifts @ DreamCloud

DeamCloud is taking $200 off the purchase of any regularly-priced mattress. In addition, get a luxury duvet, 2 pillows, and 2 towels for free. (The bundle is automatically added to your cart). This mattress deal is valid through July 12. View Deal

Avocado coupon: $200 off all mattresses @ Avocado

Avocado is taking $200 off all mattress purchases via coupon code "ORGANIC200". The coupon is valid through July 6. Although it exclude's Avocado's Organic Crib mattress, it's still one of the best mattress deals we've seen this month. View Deal

Idle Sleep coupons: 20% off sitewide @ Idle Sleep

Idle Sleep is taking 20% off sitewide and bundling two free pillows with the purchase of any mattress. It's one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Idle Sleep. View Deal