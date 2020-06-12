Best mattress sales in June 2020

Mattress sales are heating up. Between Father's Day and the 4th of July, retailers are offering some of the best mattress sales of the year. And today's deals aren't your typical mattress sales, but instead deals on some of the best mattress models we've seen this year.
So what kind of mattress sales can you expect right now? We're currently seeing sales that take up to 30% off traditional prices. Some manufacturers are sweetening their mattress sales with freebies like mattress protectors and pillows. So we're rounding up today's best mattress sales. From sitewide discounts to the best mattress coupons, here are the best mattress sales right now.
- Shop early: Best Father's Day gifts
- Where to buy face masks
Mattress sales — Quick links
- Shop all mattress deals at Casper
- Shop all mattress deals at Nectar
- Shop all mattress deals at DreamCloud
- Shop all mattress deals at Saatva
- Shop all mattress deals at Purple
- Shop all mattress deals at Amerisleep
Best mattress sales right now
Casper coupon: $25 off $100 | 10% off mattresses @ Casper
Casper has a few mattress sales happening simultaneously. First, use coupon "FORDAD" to take $25 off any order of $100 or more. This includes gifts like weighted blankets, dog beds, nighstands, pillows, and more. The same coupon can also take 10% off any mattress order. Sale ends June 24 at 2:59am ET. View Deal
Nectar: free $399 gift w/ purchase
Purchase a regularly priced Nectar mattress (excluding Lush mattresses) and you'll get a free $399 gift from Nectar. The gift bundle includes a free mattress protector ($99 value), free sheet set ($150 value), and free premium pillows ($150 value). View Deal
Anniversary sale: $200 off mattress + free gifts @ DreamCloud
Through June 16, DeamCloud is taking $200 off the purchase of any regularly-priced mattress. In addition, get 2 pillows, a sheet set, and a mattress protector for free. (The bundle is automatically added to your cart). View Deal
Summer sale: $200 off $1,000+ @ Saatva
If you're looking for luxury, the buck stops at Saatva. They make mattresses with innerspring coils that are individually wrapped and designed to reduce motion transfer. That means you won't feel when your partner rolls around in bed. As part of their current mattress sales, they're taking $200 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. View Deal
Amerisleep: 30% off all mattress
Amerisleep has one of the best mattress sales we've seen. They're taking 30% off any mattress purchase via coupon code "AS30." After discount, an AS2 twin mattress costs just $699 ($299 off). View Deal
Idle Sleep coupons: 20% off sitewide @ Idle Sleep
Idle Sleep is taking 20% off sitewide and bundling two free pillows with the purchase of any mattress. It's one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Idle Sleep. View Deal
Free sheets + cushion: @ Purple mattress
Purple mattress is offering some freebies with select purchases. Buy a Purple mattress and get a free set of Purple sheets. Purchase a Purple Hybrid or Purple Hybrid Premier mattress and you'll get a free set of Purple sheets and a premium seat cushion ($168 value). View Deal
Mattress sales online — Where to find them
Holidays are — not surprisingly — the best time of year for mattress sales. Although November sees the most mattress sales, other holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day offer equally impressive discounts.
The Fourth of July is a traditionally good time for mattress sales with all of the major mattress manufacturers offering aggressive discounts. Even better, most of these mattress sales will last through the end of the month, giving shoppers ample time to compare deals and prices.