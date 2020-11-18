Black Friday furniture deals 2020: Best sales at Wayfair, Herman Miller and more

The next two weeks will be filled with Black Friday furniture deals. These deals can save you hundreds on sofas, home decor, and home office furniture. The best part is that almost all major retailers are offering Black Friday furniture deals.
Amazon, for instance, is taking up to 30% off home furniture including desks, office chairs, mattresses, and media centers. Meanwhile, the annual Herman Miller Holiday Sale has kicked off with 15% off sitewide. The highly anticipated sale slashes the price of Herman Miller's iconic office chairs and more.
So whether you're looking for a new office chair or a new nightstand, we're rounding up the best Black Friday furniture deals you can get right now. Make sure to follow our Black Friday deals coverage for more holiday sales on tech, appliances, and more.
Black Friday furniture deals
Bedroom
Nectar Nightstand: was $269 now $199 @ Nectar
The Nectar Nightstand features two large drawers for storing everything from books to tablets. Its clean, minimalist design lets it easily blend into any bedroom. It's $70 off and at its lowest price of the year.
Casper Nightstand: was $275 now $248 @ Casper
Mattress-in-a-box brand Casper has its nightstand on sale for just $248. The clean, modern nightstand features a smart storage section (for storing books, tablets, etc.) built-in cord management, and requires no assembly.
Tuft & Needle: 10% off all furniture
Tuft & Needle is taking 10% off all furniture. The sale includes its line of bed frames, platform beds, and even its dog beds. After discount, you can get the Tuft & Needle Platform Bed from $636.
Home office
Herman Miller sale: 15% off sitewide
The annual end-of-year Herman Miller sale is now live. For a limited time, you can take 15% off various Herman Miller furniture including its iconic Aeron chairs. Most Aeron chairs are sold out at other retailers, but after discount you can get an Aeron chair from $845, which is $150 off and its lowest price of the year.
Standing desks: from $50 @ Wayfair
Upgrade your home office with these Black Friday furniture deals from Wayfair. The retailer has a massive sale on standing desks with deals starting from $50. The sale includes height adjustable standing desks, nightstand standing desks, rolling standing desks, and standing gaming desks.
Steelcase Gesture Chair: was $1,036 now $899 @ Amazon
The Steelcase Gesture Chair is the best-selling office chair at Amazon with a near-perfect rating from users. Currently priced at $899, it's at its second-lowest price of the year. The home office chair features a seat cushion with built in air pockets, 360-degree rotating arms, and a contoured back for maximum spinal support.
Living room
Living room furniture sale: deals from $69 @ Wayfair
Wayfair is offering one of the best Black Friday furniture deals we've seen. It's slashing up to 80% off a wide range of home furniture and decor. For instance, you can get the Hille Coffee Table on sale for $69.99 (pictured, $10 off).
AmazonBasics: 15% off home brands @ Amazon
Amazon is taking 15% off its line of home and furniture deals. The sale includes curtains, patio umbrellas, duvets, and more. For instance, you can get the AmazonBasics Blackout Window Curtains on sale for just $26.34. That's $5 off and the lowest price we've seen for these curtains.
Floating TV Console: was $210 now $179 @ Amazon
The Martin Furniture Floating TV Console is finished in a black laminated wood tone. It accommodates up to 3 audio/video components, a sound bar, and holds up to 120 lbs. Mounting hardware is included and the console features concealed wire management. It's now $31 off.