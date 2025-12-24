<a id="elk-dd70b4f3-332f-4648-b87b-7d30a3ef0538"></a><h2 id="santa-has-started-his-journey-2">Santa has started his journey!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="70dc5a16-243c-4b5d-a59c-cd9f11718760"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="qRWnNU2cQ75XpaLWdNgrnN" name="santa tracker.shutterstock_1598130871" alt="Google Santa tracker" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/qRWnNU2cQ75XpaLWdNgrnN.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Shutterstock)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="9faf1a4f-acf4-443e-aaf9-9069da4a5b37">Today is December 24, and that means millions of people will be tuning in to Santa trackers to find out where Santa is right now.</p><p>According to <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://santatracker.google.com/">Google's Santa tracker</a>, Santa Claus is over Russia right now and has already delivered over 45,000 gifts! You can <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.noradsanta.org/en/" target="_blank">visit the NORAD tracker</a> here, but while the countdown has hit zero, it doesn't look like the tracker is up and running just yet. NORAD needs to get moving!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>