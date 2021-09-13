Best Black Friday mattress deals 2021 — what to expect

Black Friday mattress deals are coming. These sales are without a doubt the cheapest and best deals of the year. While November is still a few weeks out, it's never too early to start thinking about Black Friday mattress deals. So we're looking at some of last year's best sales to predict what we can expect from 2021.

Whether you want to save money on the best mattress you can buy, or whether you're looking for the least-expensive mattress possible, we've got you covered. Plus, Black Friday is an excellent time to find the latest mattress sale on bedding too, including sheet sets, pillows, duvets, weighted blankets and more.

One thing to keep in mind: numerous furniture companies are backed up with orders as a result of new outbreaks throughout Asia. That means delivery dates that used to take days are now taking months. These delays and production shortages are expected to last through the end of the year, which means Black Friday mattress deals may be in high demand, but short supply this year.

The best Black Friday mattress deals of last year

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - The medium-firm Nectar Memory Foam Mattress sits at #1 in our best mattress guide. We awarded it a full five stars in our review: we found it exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and not too hot at night. It also comes with a huge 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Depending on which size you choose, there's a $300 or $400 discount - and you'll get luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector worth $399 thrown in for free. This Black Friday mattress deal is absolutely phenomenal value. View Deal

Tempur-Essential Mattress: from $1,659 now $995

Save up to $1,328 - The Essentials Mattress is a special edition medium-soft mattress from leading brand Tempur-Pedic. Three layers of high-performance foam provide adaptive pressure relief and personalized comfort, while a breathable cover wicks moisture away. This is the first time it's been on sale with a 40% discount - which makes this Black Friday mattress deal the cheapest price for a Tempur-Pedic mattress ever. Plus, bundle a Power Base with the mattress and you can save even more. View Deal

Saatva Classic Mattress: from $999 $784 at Saatva

Save $200 - When it comes to luxury hybrid mattresses, the Saatva Classic is the best you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. It comes in soft, medium firm or firm versions, and has a 180-night risk-free trial. We loved it in our review, and this Black Friday mattress deal cuts a huge $200 off the price when you spend $1,000. That's better than last year, which only took off $150.View Deal

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress: from $350 $280 at T&N

Save up to $150 - Tuft & Needle has finally launched its Black Friday mattress sale, and - as we predicted - there's a fantastic 20% discount on everything on site. That means the company's popular budget foam Original mattress is now on sale for just $280 (was $350) for a twin, while a queen now costs $476, down from $595. View Deal

Picking the best Black Friday mattress deals

Buying a new mattress can be intimidating. However, many bed-in-a-box companies have made the process simple. Some companies even offer white glove service and will remove your old mattress when delivering your new one.

Keep in mind that while you may see ultra cheap mattress deals on Black Friday, a mattress is something you will use every night of your life. In other words, if there's one item you should splurge on — a mattress would be it. (Alternatively, you can invest in one of the best mattress toppers).

That said, our favorite overall mattress comes from Nectar. The company has crafted a mattress that's both comfortable and economical. Other noteworthy brands include Saatva, Allswell, and Purple. Below you'll find our Black Friday mattress deals predictions for these — and other — top-rated brands.

Black Friday mattress deals — Nectar

(Image credit: Nectar Sleep)

Nectar makes our favorite overall mattress. Last year, the company took $100 off its entire line of mattresses and bundled two free memory foam pillows ($150 value). In total, you saved $250.

However, Nectar's current deal absolutely trumps last year's best Black Friday mattress deals. Right now Nectar is taking up to $400 off all mattresses . At the very least we expect Nectar to match this sale and or even sweeten it with a slightly bigger dollar-off discount, which will likely apply to its pricier/premium line of mattresses.

Read more: best Nectar mattress deals

Black Friday mattress deals — Saatva

(Image credit: Saatva)

If you're looking for luxury, Saatva makes our favorite premium mattress. Even better, they provide free white glover delivery and they will even remove your old mattress for you.

During last year's Black Friday mattress sales, Saatva knocked $150 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. However, this past summer Saatva has already topped its previous sale by taking $215 off any purchase of $1,000 or more. In fact, it's a sale you can still get right now. Given that shoppers have less money to spend in 2020 and the fact that Saatva may have potentially more stock on hand, there's a good chance we may see a better Black Friday mattress sale from Saatva. Whether it comes in the form of a larger dollar-off discount or free bundle remains to be seen.

Read more: best Saatva mattress deals

Black Friday mattress deals — Purple

(Image credit: Purple)

Few mattress companies are as widely known as Purple Mattress. The company is known for being one of the most innovative brands, thanks to its unique "Purple grid" layer that's found inside each of the company's three mattresses.

Last year, Purple's Black Friday mattress sales offered a mix of dollar-off discounts and free bundles. The discounts ranged from $50 to $200 off and every mattress purchase was accompanied by free sheets and a sleep mask. Purple's 2020 deals haven't quite beaten last year's sale, but they've come close. Earlier in the month, Purple was taking up to $150 off its mattresses and taking an extra $200 off mattress bundles.

However, Purple's Black Friday mattress sales are now live and taking up to $400 off mattress and bundle purchases. If you don't require a bundle, mattresses are up to $200 off with prices from $574.

Read more: best Purple mattress deals

Black Friday mattress sales — Tempur-Pedic

(Image credit: TEMPUR-Pedic)

Tempur-Pedic mattresses are designed for people who want to make a long-term investment in their sleep. Outside of the holidays, a Tempur-Pedic mattress can cost as much as $1,699. However, with Black Friday mattress sales slated to begin as early as mid-October — there's never been a better time to shop.

For instance, right now you can get the Tempur-Topper Supreme for just $239.20. That's 20% off and the best price we've seen for this mattress topper. (It's our Editor's Choice pick in our list of the best mattress toppers). If you don't want to buy a new mattress or if your current mattress is in ok shape, a mattress topper is a great way to extend the life of your mattress.

Last year, Tempur-Pedic took $200 off select mattresses during Black Friday. The manufacturer also offered $100 off its entry-level line of mattresses. We expect to see similar — if not slightly steeper — discounts during this year's Black Friday mattress sales.

Read more: Best Tempur-Pedic deals

Black Friday mattress deals — Casper

(Image credit: Casper)

In addition to being one of the more popular bed-in-a-box brands, Capser is also known for offering excellent customer service. Casper's line of mattresses includes three models: the Casper Mattress (Original), the Hybrid Wave, and the Hybrid Nova. There's also the Casper Element, which is the brand's cheapest mattress.

In terms of Black Friday mattress deals, look for sales that take from 10% to 15% off Casper's line of mattresses. To date, 15% off has been the biggest discount we've seen from Casper in 2020. The discount applied to its less costly Original mattress, whereas the pricier models saw 10% off. (These sales were offered on July 4th and again on Labor Day). It's possible Casper may offer even more aggressive Black Friday mattress deals, but rest assured that anything 15% off is indeed an excellent deal.

Read more: Guide to Casper Mattress

Black Friday mattress deals — Tuft & Needle

(Image credit: Tuft & Needle)

Tuft & Needle offered some epic deals during Prime Day (it had mattresses on sale from $280). This past summer, the manufacturer also took up to $250 off select mattress purchases. Black Friday mattress deals are different and we expect Tuft & Needle will offers its biggest discounts yet.

Currently, Tuft & Needle is taking 10% off sitewide. For Black Friday, we predict they'll bump that savings to 20% off or bundle some freebies with a mattress purchase.

As for the quality of their mattresses, Tuft & Needle mattresses rank among the best mattresses you can buy. They make mattresses with two layers of proprietary foam: one layer is an adaptive cooling gel and the other a graphite foam that promises to keep you cool while you sleep. The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is their main model offering a soft, plushy feel but with enough back support for most sleepers.

Black Friday mattress deals — tips to remember