15 best Carhartt deals under $50 — shop my favorite affordable styles for back to school

Whether you're interested in upgrading your wardrobe for the last few weeks of summer or you're looking ahead to back to school season, Carhartt is an apparel brand you don't want to overlook. In fact, Carhartt is currently hosting a summer sale with up to 40% off select styles.

Amazon is also slashing the prices on Carhartt t-shirts, cargo pants, hats, accessories and more with deals starting at just $11. With so many great deals to choose from, I took the liberty of gathering my favorite discounted Carhartt styles — and they all happen to be under the $50 mark.

Keep scrolling to check out all the best affordable Carhartt deals to shop this season and beyond.

Best Carhartt Deals

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie: was $19 now $11 at Amazon It may be a little warm out for a beanie purchase, but with 40% off, you're gonna want to grab this hat for the cooler months ahead. The Cuffed Carhartt Knit Beanie is not only a warm and comfy accessory for your head, it will also boost your cool factor. The beanie features a lowkey Carhartt patch logo and is made from a soft and stretchable acrylic material. One size fits all.

Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $14 at Carhartt Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Lightweight Short-Sleeve (Men's): was $24 now $14 at Amazon This tee will be the perfect addition to your wardrobe. The soft shirt is made of rib-knit and it also features a cool script Carhartt logo front and center. There's a few different colors available but the blue color that's pictured features the deepest discount.

Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $24 now $18 at Carhartt This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for summer.

Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap: was $24 now $19 at Amazon This Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Cap has a mesh panel at the back, which is a boon when the weather gets hot. It provides extra ventilation to keep you from overheating. Plus, it has an adjustable strap at the back and a Carhartt logo at the front.

Carhartt Force Sun Defender Graphic T-Shirt (Men's): was $34 now $20 at Carhartt If you plan to make the most of the great outdoors while avoiding sunburn, this tee is a great addition to your wardrobe. It has long sleeves for full coverage, is lightweight to stop you from overheating, and wicks sweat. It also offers UPF 50+ UV protection.

Carhartt Camping Cooler: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Carhartt outerwear doesn't just make apparel — now even your lunch can stay stylish, cool and dry thanks to this Carhartt Camping Cooler. It's durable, easy to carry and is insulated to keep food and drinks at the right temperature. It's even rain proof.

Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's): was $59 now $29 at Amazon Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.