When I first started working as a sleep writer almost two years ago I was told to keep Tempur-Pedic mattress deals on my radar — especially during big sale events like Memorial Day.

Why? Tempur-Pedic is one of the most recognizable mattress brands in America so it's important I know its deals and discounts inside out.

Especially as Tempur-Pedic's mattresses feature the high-quality designs and materials you usually find in our 2025 best mattress guide, so they aren't cheap.

That's why I immediately took notice when I saw the brand's early Memorial Day mattress sales have started. Right now, you can save up to 30% on mattresses at Tempur-Pedic. It sounds like a big discount but is this actually a good deal?

Here I'll tell you my thoughts on the Tempur-Pedic deals, sharing whether they're genuinely great Memorial Day mattress sales or bog-standard discounts I've seen before.

What are the early Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day mattress sales?

There are a variety of Tempur-Pedic mattress sales live this Memorial Day, including deals on bedding and accessories.

But let's start with the brand's cheapest mattress, the Tempur-Cloud. You can save 30% with the Memorial Day discount, taking up to $719 off. This is the same discount we saw during last year's Memorial Day sales but it's appearing as a flash sale — if it isn't live right now, we expect it to return in a few days.

We tested this memory foam bed for our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review, and felt it was a great mattress for side sleepers in particular thanks to its excellent pressure relief.

Next up is the Tempur-Adapt Mattress, currently $200 off (with the bonus of $300 worth of free bedding accessories). The MSRP of this mattress has remained unchanged since we tested it in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review, with a queen reduced from $1,699 to $1,499.

The Tempur-Cloud Mattress is a great pick for side sleepers and is always 30% off. (Image credit: Future)

However, it's not just Tempur-Pedic mattresses that are reduced, as you'll also find savings on mattress toppers and pillows. The brand is currently behind our top-pick in our guide to the best mattress toppers, with our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper review team praising how it softens hard mattresses. For the early Memorial Day sales, there's a 20% discount on both the Tempur-Cloud and Tempur-Adapt mattress toppers.

Pillows, meanwhile, now either have bundle discounts or are included in buy-one-get-one-free deals. We tested the brand's most affordable pillow for our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow review, and it's currently $69 for two queen-size pillows.

What are the regular Tempur-Pedic mattress deals?

Let me begin by saying that I am disappointed with these early Memorial Day "deals", as they're either the evergreen discounts slapped with a Memorial Day badge or a poor deal that's even lower than the regular sale price.

But remember: an evergreen deal isn't always a bad thing, as it means you can either buy now or later without worrying you'll miss out on a huge price drop at a different time.

The Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper is usually 40% off. Now it's 20% off. (Image credit: Michele Ross)

For example, I have never seen more than 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress (Black Friday sales included), so you should buy now if you're in the market for it.

The same goes for Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud pillow, which is never a better price than it is at the moment (I have seen the occasional 10% off sale on single pillows but it's been a while since this deal has returned.)

However, the Tempur-Adapt mattress and the brand's toppers are a completely different story.

Usually, the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt and Tempur-Cloud mattress toppers are 40% off (and even if they aren't, you could apply our TOPPERS40 promo code to get that discount), so the current 20% off deal seems like small potatoes.

But it's not as bad as it first appears because the MSRP has also dropped. While it's not the cheapest price we've seen it is still a significant saving.

The Tempur-Adapt mattress meanwhile, has had up to $300 off its MSRP, so we're hoping the early $200 discount is just temporary.

Which early Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day deals are worth buying?

I recommend only shopping Tempur-Pedic's early Memorial Day sales if you want the Tempur-Cloud mattress or a Tempur-Pedic pillow, as these deals are highly unlikely to change during Memorial Day weekend.

On the flip side, I recommend avoiding the current deals on Tempur-Pedic's mattress toppers and the Tempur-Adapt mattress, as I'm hoping their respective 40% and $300 discounts return soon.

And if they don't, this sale is likely to stick around until Memorial Day on May 26th, meaning you won't miss out on a saving.

Should you shop the early Memorial Day mattress sales?

Shop the early Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day sales now if...

✅ You want to buy the Tempur-Cloud mattress: The current deal can help you save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud Mattress at Tempur-Pedic, and if past sales are anything to go by, that's unlikely to change during Memorial Day.

✅ You want a Tempur-Pedic pillow: You can now enjoy bundles deals and buy-one-get-one-free discounts on all pillows at Tempur-Pedic, and it's been that way for a long time.

Don't shop the early Tempur-Pedic Memorial Day sales now if...

❌ You need a mattress topper: The current 20% off deal on Tempur-Pedic bed toppers is no match for the usual 40% discount, so I suggest you wait to see what Memorial Day weekend brings. Alternatively, check out the Tempur-Pedic Amazon store, where I've seen some excellent discounts on toppers before.

❌ You're on a tight budget: While the Tempur-Pedic sale can save you money on mattresses these are still premium designs. Our mattress sales hub has more deals for you to browse, with options for every budget.